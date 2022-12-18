Bears shorthanded at wide receiver against Eagles

CHICAGO (670 The Score) -- The Bears are shorthanded at wide receiver for their matchup against the Eagles on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Bears receivers Chase Claypool (knee) and N'Keal Harry (back) were ruled out, leaving quarterback Justin Fields with a patchwork group of targets. Chicago's leading wide receivers who are healthy are Equanimeous St. Brown (17 receptions), Dante Pettis (16 receptions, Byron Pringle (five receptions) and Velus Jones Jr. (three receptions).

Darnell Mooney, the Bears' leading receiver with 40 receptions, is on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury in late November.

The Bears' other inactives are offensive tackle Larry Borom (ankle), tight end Trevon Wesco (calf), quarterback Tim Boyle, cornerback Justin Layne and guard Ja'Tyre Carter.

The Bears (3-10) and Eagles (12-1) kick off at noon CT on Sunday from Soldier Field.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .

