Cowboys WR T.Y. Hilton to be inactive vs. Jaguars

Cowboys fans will have to wait at least one more week before they can get a look at the team's newest wide receiver.

According to 105.3 The Fan's Bryan Broaddus, T.Y. Hilton will be inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars while he continues to "ramp things up" with the Cowboys after signing this week. Look for him to make his debut against the Eagles on Christmas Eve.

The Cowboys inactive list is below:

Hilton, TE Jake Ferguson (concussion), WR Jalen Tolbert, CB Trayvon Mullen, LB Jabril Cox and QB Will Grier.

As for the Jaguars, they will not have 2022 No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker today, as the pass rusher will miss the game due to a high ankle sprain.