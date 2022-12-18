ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Cowboys WR T.Y. Hilton to be inactive vs. Jaguars

By Josh Clark
105.3 The Fan
105.3 The Fan
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cUJUG_0jmqFGc300

Cowboys fans will have to wait at least one more week before they can get a look at the team's newest wide receiver.

According to 105.3 The Fan's Bryan Broaddus, T.Y. Hilton will be inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars while he continues to "ramp things up" with the Cowboys after signing this week. Look for him to make his debut against the Eagles on Christmas Eve.

The Cowboys inactive list is below:

Hilton, TE Jake Ferguson (concussion), WR Jalen Tolbert, CB Trayvon Mullen, LB Jabril Cox and QB Will Grier.

As for the Jaguars, they will not have 2022 No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker today, as the pass rusher will miss the game due to a high ankle sprain.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Jets’ playoff hopes crumbling after ugly loss to Jaguars as Zach Wilson gets benched

So, is Zach Wilson now the fourth-best quarterback on the Jets? Wilson, the would-be franchise quarterback, was benched in the third quarter of Thursday’s 19-3 loss to the Jaguars in favor of Chris Streveler, a former Canadian Football League quarterback who spent the entire season on the practice squad until Thursday night. Streveler gave the Jets a jolt of energy when he entered with 3:31 remaining in the third quarter, but could not get the Jets into the end zone and the Jets’ playoff hopes are now on life support after four straight losses. On Thursday, the Jets looked like a team that...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Jags fans hopeful for strong regular season finish

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tonight’s battle against the New York Jets has made Jaguars fans hopeful that the squad makes the playoffs — the buzz around Jacksonville is noticeable. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. “We definitely have a chance of going to the Superbowl,” says Jaguar...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
105.3 The Fan

105.3 The Fan

Dallas, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
401K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from Dallas, including the Cowboys, Rangers, Mavericks and more.

 http://audacy.com/1053thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy