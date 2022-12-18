ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Peek inside Santa’s secluded $1.15M North Pole home

By Addy Bink, Kayla Morton, Nexstar Media Wire, Kevin S. Held
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DqlYu_0jmqFEqb00

NORTH POLE ( WNCN / KTVI ) — As the story goes, every Christmas Eve, Santa Claus dons his wooly red suit, climbs aboard his magical sleigh and delivers presents to children all around the world in a single night. But now it’s our turn to get a glimpse inside his North Pole retreat.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus claimed the home on Zillow in 2016, according to the online real estate marketplace, giving those who believe a chance to view the cozy cabin. According to Zillow’s Zestimate , there are no similar homes anywhere in the world.

Six years ago, Zillow experts valued the Claus home at $650,000, basing the estimate on “comparable homes in remote locations” on the coast of Alaska and by adding a “Santa premium” of 78%, the percentage of respondents in a survey that called Christmas their favorite holiday.

Surprising stories behind some of the oldest Christmas carols

This year, Zillow estimates the snowy home to be worth over $1.15 million, up from slightly more than $1 million last year. If you were hoping to claim the home, you’re out of luck – the home, which appears without an address on Zillow, is off the market.

The Claus’ home was first built in 1822 and has undergone a few recent remodels.

Some of the home’s most special features include an oven with 12 different cookie settings, a floor-to-ceiling fireplace and a study where Santa makes his naughty and nice list, the Zillow listing said.

  • (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bSqAe_0jmqFEqb00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rDAPt_0jmqFEqb00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jjvbe_0jmqFEqb00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zUQih_0jmqFEqb00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cpRNT_0jmqFEqb00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21YS49_0jmqFEqb00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zwz1I_0jmqFEqb00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XngTD_0jmqFEqb00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EGCOJ_0jmqFEqb00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gbpFG_0jmqFEqb00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JQDS8_0jmqFEqb00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gakJM_0jmqFEqb00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qv17R_0jmqFEqb00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fRy82_0jmqFEqb00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UKQsI_0jmqFEqb00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ltncI_0jmqFEqb00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xAs7K_0jmqFEqb00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vQ9SS_0jmqFEqb00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OZVam_0jmqFEqb00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bdwQO_0jmqFEqb00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VOH5R_0jmqFEqb00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wXo37_0jmqFEqb00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gN4tq_0jmqFEqb00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NpafO_0jmqFEqb00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)

It’s tucked among giant fir and spruce trees on 25 sprawling acres, along with a state-of-the-art toy workshop, reindeer stables, a sleigh garage, and a litany of cabins for the elves.

When will NORAD start tracking Santa this year?

New this year, Zillow is offering a 3D tour of Elf Village, where elves live on-site in their own private family accommodations.

The fictitious Claus home has been one of the most viewed homes on Zillow’s website, according to the company.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Amber Alert that stretched across state lines ended Thursday night with a kidnapping suspect in custody and the missing 5-month-old twin brother found alive. Police confirmed early Thursday night to NBC4’s sister stations, WXIN/WTTV, that they located Kason Thomas, kidnapped Monday inside his mother’s running car, in Indianapolis hours after […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

How to stay warm during a winter storm power outage

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With more wintery weather on the horizon, the chances of losing power becomes greater for residents across the region. Snow and ice buildup, along with high winds, are the most common causes of power outages during a winter storm. Extremely cold temperatures can also cause electric grids to fail. When these things […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Judge hears arguments over SAFE-T Act

KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A judge in Kankakee County heard arguments in lawsuits over the SAFE-T Act on Tuesday. Sixty-four state’s attorneys filed separate lawsuits that were consolidated into one. The prosecutors sued on a few different grounds, all arguing that the SAFE-T Act, and the way it was passed, is unconstitutional. Plaintiffs also […]
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Terminally ill man receives kind gesture for Christmas

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It’s a time of year that’s often filled with excitement and lots of smiles, but for some, this Christmas is difficult. It’s especially tough for Mandy Allen. Her dad, Rob Teague, has a brain tumor. “He is the most caring, most loving, most gentle individual you will ever meet,” said […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Kirk Cameron story hour at Indianapolis Public Library elicits dispute over diversity

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Library (IndyPL) is responding after actor Kirk Cameron claimed the library initially denied to host a story hour due to his skin color and religious beliefs.  Cameron is currently promoting his new children’s book, “As We Grow,” described as an illustrated book chronicling the life of a tree while teaching […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois lawmakers discuss assault weapon ban

(WTVO) — An Illinois House committee held a public hearing on a bill that would toughen the state’s guns laws for a second straight week on Tuesday. The “Protect Illinois Communities Act” would make it illegal to manufacture, deliver, sell or purchase assault weapons, rapid-fire gun attachments and ammunition magazines with more than ten rounds. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

33K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy