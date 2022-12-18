Read full article on original website
22 WSBT
Postal worker crashes vehicle, accused of Operating a vehicle While Intoxicated
Marshall County, Ind. — Marshall County police responded to a crash on Nutmeg Trail involving a US Postal Service vehicle that struck a tree on Tuesday at around 2:45 p.m. Police identified the driver of the vehicle as, Wendy K Haenes, 49, of Bremen. In their investigation, police found...
MSP: Man exits car after crash, then hit and killed
Authorities say a man was killed after getting out of his car following a crash and being hit by another car.
22 WSBT
Elkhart man arrested after police pursuit in Goshen
An Elkhart man has been arrested after leading police on a chase in Goshen today. It happened around 2 p.m. on the 1700 block of Lincolnway East. Police say Donnie Kaomixay was allegedly passing cars in the turn lane and running red lights. When they tried to pull him over,...
Teen in critical condition after crash into building near Holland
A teenager is in critical condition after crashing into a restaurant near Holland.
WNDU
2 accused of fleeing police in stolen vehicle in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are accused of resisting law enforcement in a stolen vehicle over the weekend in Elkhart County. On Sunday around 5 a.m., police say they spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Warsaw. They tried to pull the vehicle over at County Road 3 and County Road 118, but the vehicle took off and pulled into a dead-end subdivision.
22 WSBT
South Bend and St. Joseph County officials say they are prepared for winter storm
South Bend and St. Joseph County leaders told WSBT their plans of action for this incoming blizzard. It is all hands on deck with many different departments working towards one goal and that’s to ensure safety for everybody. A South Bend Public Works official says main roads will be...
abc57.com
Driver dies in crash on County Road 31
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A driver died in a crash on County Road 31 Friday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 5:29 a.m., a 2004 Jeep SUV was traveling north on C.R. 31, north of C.R. 46, when the driver drove left of center and left the road, according to reports.
22 WSBT
National Guard to help patrol the Indiana Toll Road
Nearly 150 soldiers from the Indiana National Guard have been activated to patrol and help drivers on Hoosier roadways. Some are out patrolling the Indiana Toll Road. They'll assist first responders in finding vehicles that have slid-off the road or had an accident. They're also helping first responders tag those...
Man dies in Kalamazoo County crash after losing control of vehicle while passing
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A 61-year-old man was killed Sunday, Dec. 18, in a crash near Galesburg. The man lost control of his vehicle while passing and it crashed into a tree, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies said. The victim’s name has not been released. The crash happened...
22 WSBT
Hogs die in LaPorte barn fire
LaPorte County, Ind. — About a dozen hogs died in a fully engulfed barn fire Tuesday night in LaPorte County. Firefighters after 11 p.m. responded to a small farm belonging to Kenneth Hunt in the 6800 block of E. 300 North. “It was a total loss,” said Kankakee Township...
95.3 MNC
Identities of two women found dead of suspected overdoses have been released
The two people found dead due to suspected drug overdoses have been identified. St. Joseph County Police were called, during the overnight hours of Monday morning, Dec. 19, to the area of Oak & Stanton Roads where they found Jennifer Ann Kelley, 30, of Walkerton and Tracy May Burns, 26, of Walkerton dead inside a vehicle.
WWMTCw
Dashcam video shows crash that ended a chase from Kalamazoo to Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police were assisted by Kalamazoo County sheriff's deputies on Dec. 11, during a high-speed chase that went across two counties. Kalamazoo public safety officers began to chase the 18-year-old suspect in a stolen vehicle around 4:30 p.m., according to the Battle Creek Police Department.
22 WSBT
Officials: Explosives were inside Elkhart County barn that caught fire
Five fire departments responded to a large structure fire in Elkhart County on Monday night. The building was located on County Road 36, next to County Road 7, north of Wakarusa. Officials said the call came in around 8:30 p.m. They said there were explosives inside the 40-by-50-foot building, and...
WWMTCw
Crash kills man trying to pass driver in Comstock Township, deputies say
COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 61-year-old man died Sunday after he lost control of his car and hit a tree, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived at East ML Avenue near 35th Street in Comstock Township around 5:30 Sunday night and found the man stuck inside an SUV, the sheriff's office said.
22 WSBT
Elkhart road crews ready for the incoming winter storm
Elkhart is preparing for the major winter storm hitting the region starting tomorrow. Mayor Rod Roberson says plans are in place to make sure drivers can stay safe. That includes the city's first responders. Elkhart officials met this afternoon at the street department. Elkhart's Street Commissioner said their salt barn...
Foul play suspected in Portage mother’s disappearance
Authorities believe there was foul play involved in the disappearance of a Portage mother earlier this month.
WOOD
KCSO gives update on missing Portage mother
Authorities hold a press conference to release new information into the disappearance of Heather Kelley, a mother of eight from portage. (Dec. 19, 2022) Authorities hold a press conference to release new information into the disappearance of Heather Kelley, a mother of eight from portage. (Dec. 19, 2022) Dealing with...
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police searching for alleged person of interest in criminal activity
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who police say is a person of interest in criminal activity in the area. If you have any information, please message the police department on Facebook or call 574-258-1684.
actionnews5.com
SUV crashes head-on with horse and buggy; 2 hospitalized, authorities say
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - Authorities in Indiana say two people were injured in a crash that involved an SUV and a horse and buggy. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, a 2007 Buick Rainier was traveling south on County Road 43 Thursday when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with a horse and buggy.
Rochester man struck and killed on U.S 31
A 51-year-old man was killed yesterday after being hit by a car on U.S 31 according to Indiana State Police and the Fulton County Sherriff’s Department.
