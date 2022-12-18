ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, MI

22 WSBT

Elkhart man arrested after police pursuit in Goshen

An Elkhart man has been arrested after leading police on a chase in Goshen today. It happened around 2 p.m. on the 1700 block of Lincolnway East. Police say Donnie Kaomixay was allegedly passing cars in the turn lane and running red lights. When they tried to pull him over,...
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

2 accused of fleeing police in stolen vehicle in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are accused of resisting law enforcement in a stolen vehicle over the weekend in Elkhart County. On Sunday around 5 a.m., police say they spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Warsaw. They tried to pull the vehicle over at County Road 3 and County Road 118, but the vehicle took off and pulled into a dead-end subdivision.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Driver dies in crash on County Road 31

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A driver died in a crash on County Road 31 Friday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 5:29 a.m., a 2004 Jeep SUV was traveling north on C.R. 31, north of C.R. 46, when the driver drove left of center and left the road, according to reports.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

National Guard to help patrol the Indiana Toll Road

Nearly 150 soldiers from the Indiana National Guard have been activated to patrol and help drivers on Hoosier roadways. Some are out patrolling the Indiana Toll Road. They'll assist first responders in finding vehicles that have slid-off the road or had an accident. They're also helping first responders tag those...
INDIANA STATE
22 WSBT

Hogs die in LaPorte barn fire

LaPorte County, Ind. — About a dozen hogs died in a fully engulfed barn fire Tuesday night in LaPorte County. Firefighters after 11 p.m. responded to a small farm belonging to Kenneth Hunt in the 6800 block of E. 300 North. “It was a total loss,” said Kankakee Township...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Identities of two women found dead of suspected overdoses have been released

The two people found dead due to suspected drug overdoses have been identified. St. Joseph County Police were called, during the overnight hours of Monday morning, Dec. 19, to the area of Oak & Stanton Roads where they found Jennifer Ann Kelley, 30, of Walkerton and Tracy May Burns, 26, of Walkerton dead inside a vehicle.
WALKERTON, IN
22 WSBT

Elkhart road crews ready for the incoming winter storm

Elkhart is preparing for the major winter storm hitting the region starting tomorrow. Mayor Rod Roberson says plans are in place to make sure drivers can stay safe. That includes the city's first responders. Elkhart officials met this afternoon at the street department. Elkhart's Street Commissioner said their salt barn...
ELKHART, IN
WOOD

KCSO gives update on missing Portage mother

Authorities hold a press conference to release new information into the disappearance of Heather Kelley, a mother of eight from portage. (Dec. 19, 2022) Authorities hold a press conference to release new information into the disappearance of Heather Kelley, a mother of eight from portage. (Dec. 19, 2022) Dealing with...
PORTAGE, MI
actionnews5.com

SUV crashes head-on with horse and buggy; 2 hospitalized, authorities say

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - Authorities in Indiana say two people were injured in a crash that involved an SUV and a horse and buggy. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, a 2007 Buick Rainier was traveling south on County Road 43 Thursday when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with a horse and buggy.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN

