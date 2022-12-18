Read full article on original website
Interim principal of Portage Northern High School resigns
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Portage Northern High School interim principal has resigned. The district announced on Wednesday, December 21 that interim principle Michael Huber resigned following an incident at the October homecoming dance. Portage Public Schools Board of Trustees accepted his resignation at a board meeting on...
AUDIO: Portage residents complain about steep rate hikes at city council meeting
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Portage City Council had a lump of coal for homeowners during their last meeting before Christmas on Tuesday, December 20, and residents turned out to complain about it. The Council approved new fees for 2023 with some costs for residential improvements increasing from...
Stolen vehicle recovered by CCSD in parking lot of Springfield auto parts store
SPRINGFIELD, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department says they recovered a stolen vehicle on Monday afternoon in the parking lot of Airway Auto Parts located at 3500 West Dickman Road in the City of Springfield. Before deputies arrived, a suspect was seen running away from the...
Driver and child injured as school bus rolls over in Calhoun County two vehicle crash
LEE TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The driver of a school bus and a child were injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash involving a Dean Transportation school bus and a passenger vehicle. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to 23 Mile and R Drive North in Lee...
