Get your red polo shirt on and get ready to fill up some gas tanks in Gas Station Simulator! In this interesting Roblox experience, you can run your own gas station in a rural area. The customers will drive up to fill up with petrol, wash their cars, and purchase merchandise from your shop. As a reward for a job well done, you will be able to cash out your earnings at the end of the day and upgrade your gas station and your clerk.

