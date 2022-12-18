ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

China's economy looks different than it was going into the pandemic

BEIJING — The Chinese economy of 2023 almost definitely won't look like the Chinese economy of 2019. Real estate has slumped under Beijing's crackdown. Exports have tapered off following a surge. Chinese e-commerce giant. In the last month, Beijing suddenly ceased many of the lockdown measures and Covid testing...
CNBC

Gold at $4,000? Analysts share their 2023 outlook as inflation, recession fears linger

Gold prices could surge to $4,000 an ounce in 2023 as recession fears persist, said Juerg Kiener, managing director and chief investment officer of Swiss Asia Capital. Kiener explained that many economies could face "a little bit of a recession" in the first quarter, which would lead to many central banks slowing their pace of interest rate hikes and make gold instantly more attractive.

