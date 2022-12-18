ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Allentown City Council, Parkland School Board work to fill vacancies left by resigning members

By Pamela Sroka-Holzmann
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 4 days ago
thevalleyledger.com

Update on Northampton County Prison – December 21, 2022

The Director of Corrections reports that, as of December 21st, there are no cases of COVID-19 among inmates or staff at Northampton County Prison (NCP). Since the start of the pandemic, 493 inmates have tested positive; 493 have finished their quarantine periods or are no longer at NCP. “COVID and...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Bucks County vote moves Pennsylvania closer to certifying 2022 election

A Lehigh Valley-adjacent county elections board voted Tuesday to certify its November results, a development Pennsylvania officials had said was required before they can issue a statewide certification. Bucks County government spokesman Jim O’Malley said its Board of Elections wrapped up certification, although litigation over recount requests has not ended....
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Investigation underway after racist, inappropriate images found at Montgomery County high school

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An investigation is underway into racist and inappropriate images found at a high school in Montgomery County. The incident happened at Upper Moreland High School on Tuesday evening. A visiting boys basketball team from Cheltenham reportedly found the images written on a dry-erase board in the visiting locker room. Upper Moreland School District officials say the incident does not represent the school community and that nondiscrimination is a focus across all schools, classrooms and facilities.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Friendly’s shuts down another regional site, leaving 1 left in Lehigh Valley

The nostalgic chain known for old-fashioned hamburgers, sandwiches and ice cream sundaes is dwindling its footprint in the Lehigh Valley. Friendly’s on Wednesday evening closed for good at 1836 Catasauqua Road, near the Airport Road Shopping Center, an employee who answered the phone Thursday confirmed. Franchisee Bruce Stein, who founded the Tannersville, Monroe County location, also confirmed the closure, although he’s no longer directly affiliated with the Hanover Township, Lehigh County site.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Jail pandemic employment fraud investigation ends with inmates sentenced

Harrisburg, Pa. — Five inmates in Pa. correctional facilities filed false claims for unemployment assistance during the pandemic, ending with a slew of charges for the fraud. Jeovanny Shultz, age 28, an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Mercer; Andrew Marszalek, age 24, of New Cumberland; Nicholas Baggio, age 32, an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Mahanoy; Alexis Figueroa, age 32, of Philadelphia; and Oscar Martinez, age 30, an inmate at State Correctional Institution at Rockview all entered guilty pleas for fraud...
NEW CUMBERLAND, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fast-casual restaurant chain to continue Lehigh Valley expansion with Bethlehem area outpost

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A fast-casual restaurant chain is expanding rapidly in the Lehigh Valley. Wingstop, known for its cooked-to-order classic and boneless chicken wings and chicken tenders, is expected to open its newest area location - its third within the past few months - in the first quarter of 2023 in the Bethlehem Square, 3926 Linden St., Bethlehem Township.
BETHLEHEM, PA
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Trenton Police Investigating Early Thursday Morning Stabbing

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police and Trenton emergency medical services responded to the area of Hamilton Ave and Anderson Street just before 3:00 Am for a report of a male stabbed in the stomach. Trenton emergency medical services and Capital Health paramedics rushed the male to Capital Health trauma center. The motive for the stabbing is unknown at this time.
TRENTON, NJ
fox29.com

Bucks County man charged for operating legal business without law license, taking money from clients

LEVITTOWN, Pa. - A Bucks County man is facing charges for pretending to be an attorney and stealing money from unsuspecting clients. According to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office, 57-year-old Michael Jerome McAndrew of Morrisville is facing an array of charges, including theft by deception, deceptive business practices, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, identity theft, insurance fraud and related charges.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Trenton café lauded as local favorite

Skil-Lit Café was chosen by the Trenton Eat Local Club as its favorite restaurant of 2022. The new Trenton, N.J., brunch and lunch spot was lauded for its vibe, food and friendly staff. Runners-up for 2022 included The Blue Danube (Eastern European cuisine), Ceaser’s Italian Restaurant (new restaurant), Cooper’s...
TRENTON, NJ
BUCKSCO.Today

Santa Claus Just Made His Latest Stop at This Bucks County Elementary School

A Bucks County elementary school was just visited by Santa Claus, and the students and staff had a chance to interact with him. Santa’s latest visit was to Benjamin Rush Elementary PTG, located at 3400 Hulmeville Road in Bensalem. While students were enjoying their day, the man in red appeared on the roof of the school, even going so far as to greet some students through a window.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Code Blue declared for Montgomery County over the Christmas holiday

The Montgomery County Commissioners have declared a “Code Blue” Cold Weather Emergency for Montgomery County based on a review of forecasts from the National Weather Service. The “Code Blue” goes into effect beginning Friday, December 23rd at 11:00 a.m. and ending on Tuesday, December 27th at 10:00 a.m....
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
