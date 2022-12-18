Allentown City Council, Parkland School Board work to fill vacancies left by resigning members

Read full article on original website
Bethlehem Landfill rezoning approved, over opposition from angry, full-house crowd
Well over 100 Lower Saucon Township residents left their homes four nights before Christmas to voice their outrage Wednesday night at proposed changes that paves the way for the potential expansion of the Bethlehem Landfill. The township council held a public hearing on zoning changes that include rezoning 275.7 acres...
thevalleyledger.com
Update on Northampton County Prison – December 21, 2022
The Director of Corrections reports that, as of December 21st, there are no cases of COVID-19 among inmates or staff at Northampton County Prison (NCP). Since the start of the pandemic, 493 inmates have tested positive; 493 have finished their quarantine periods or are no longer at NCP. “COVID and...
Bucks County vote moves Pennsylvania closer to certifying 2022 election
A Lehigh Valley-adjacent county elections board voted Tuesday to certify its November results, a development Pennsylvania officials had said was required before they can issue a statewide certification. Bucks County government spokesman Jim O’Malley said its Board of Elections wrapped up certification, although litigation over recount requests has not ended....
Investigation underway after racist, inappropriate images found at Montgomery County high school
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An investigation is underway into racist and inappropriate images found at a high school in Montgomery County. The incident happened at Upper Moreland High School on Tuesday evening. A visiting boys basketball team from Cheltenham reportedly found the images written on a dry-erase board in the visiting locker room. Upper Moreland School District officials say the incident does not represent the school community and that nondiscrimination is a focus across all schools, classrooms and facilities.
Friendly’s shuts down another regional site, leaving 1 left in Lehigh Valley
The nostalgic chain known for old-fashioned hamburgers, sandwiches and ice cream sundaes is dwindling its footprint in the Lehigh Valley. Friendly’s on Wednesday evening closed for good at 1836 Catasauqua Road, near the Airport Road Shopping Center, an employee who answered the phone Thursday confirmed. Franchisee Bruce Stein, who founded the Tannersville, Monroe County location, also confirmed the closure, although he’s no longer directly affiliated with the Hanover Township, Lehigh County site.
Lower Saucon to hear Bethlehem Landfill’s request to rezone 275 acres
Lower Saucon Township Council on Wednesday is slated to hear a request from Bethlehem Landfill Co. to rezone 275.7 acres of forested land adjacent to its 2335 Applebutter Road property. The proposal before council would rezone the land from Rural Agriculture to Light Industrial. It would also revise township regulations...
Jail pandemic employment fraud investigation ends with inmates sentenced
Harrisburg, Pa. — Five inmates in Pa. correctional facilities filed false claims for unemployment assistance during the pandemic, ending with a slew of charges for the fraud. Jeovanny Shultz, age 28, an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Mercer; Andrew Marszalek, age 24, of New Cumberland; Nicholas Baggio, age 32, an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Mahanoy; Alexis Figueroa, age 32, of Philadelphia; and Oscar Martinez, age 30, an inmate at State Correctional Institution at Rockview all entered guilty pleas for fraud...
Hellertown library will split with Lower Saucon at the start of the year (again)
The Hellertown Area Library’s agreement with Lower Saucon Township will end as of Jan. 1. Library Board President Ken Solt sent a letter Tuesday saying a funding dispute will end the partnership. “This was a decision made with great difficulty, but for the financial stability of the library now...
Fast-casual restaurant chain to continue Lehigh Valley expansion with Bethlehem area outpost
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A fast-casual restaurant chain is expanding rapidly in the Lehigh Valley. Wingstop, known for its cooked-to-order classic and boneless chicken wings and chicken tenders, is expected to open its newest area location - its third within the past few months - in the first quarter of 2023 in the Bethlehem Square, 3926 Linden St., Bethlehem Township.
Trenton Police Investigating Early Thursday Morning Stabbing
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police and Trenton emergency medical services responded to the area of Hamilton Ave and Anderson Street just before 3:00 Am for a report of a male stabbed in the stomach. Trenton emergency medical services and Capital Health paramedics rushed the male to Capital Health trauma center. The motive for the stabbing is unknown at this time.
Bucks County man charged for operating legal business without law license, taking money from clients
LEVITTOWN, Pa. - A Bucks County man is facing charges for pretending to be an attorney and stealing money from unsuspecting clients. According to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office, 57-year-old Michael Jerome McAndrew of Morrisville is facing an array of charges, including theft by deception, deceptive business practices, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, identity theft, insurance fraud and related charges.
Tiny Montgomery County Community Was Huge in U.S. Struggle for Equality
La Mott, an unincorporated residential community in Cheltenham Township, is probably not a location known to most Montgomery County residents. Its legacy was covered by Robert Bell in a USA Today Network video.
Trenton café lauded as local favorite
Skil-Lit Café was chosen by the Trenton Eat Local Club as its favorite restaurant of 2022. The new Trenton, N.J., brunch and lunch spot was lauded for its vibe, food and friendly staff. Runners-up for 2022 included The Blue Danube (Eastern European cuisine), Ceaser’s Italian Restaurant (new restaurant), Cooper’s...
Pa. high school students must meet new requirements to receive their diploma
Students will not only have to meet their school’s graduation requirements but they’ll also have to pass the state Keystone Exams in biology, algebra and literature, or complete an “alternative pathway.”
Parents of Pennsylvania girl, whose hair got tangled in Chuck E. Cheese ticket machine, file lawsuit in Scranton
The parents of a girl whose hair got caught in a ticket machine at a Pennsylvania Chuck E. Cheese have sued the Bucks County company that manufactures the equipment for the family entertainment and pizza chain. Attorneys filed the lawsuit in Scranton last week on behalf of the couple from...
Santa Claus Just Made His Latest Stop at This Bucks County Elementary School
A Bucks County elementary school was just visited by Santa Claus, and the students and staff had a chance to interact with him. Santa’s latest visit was to Benjamin Rush Elementary PTG, located at 3400 Hulmeville Road in Bensalem. While students were enjoying their day, the man in red appeared on the roof of the school, even going so far as to greet some students through a window.
Philly, PHDC tout success of new housing assistance program
The Philadelphia Housing Development Corporation and the City of Philadelphia are celebrating a successful initial rollout of their new housing assistance program, PHLHousing Plus.
Northeast Philadelphia shooting leaves 2 including water department worker injured
A Philadelphia Water Department worker and another man were shot in Northeast Philadelphia Wednesday. Police say the shootings happened around 12:45 p.m. near Torresdale and Cottman avenues.
Code Blue declared for Montgomery County over the Christmas holiday
The Montgomery County Commissioners have declared a “Code Blue” Cold Weather Emergency for Montgomery County based on a review of forecasts from the National Weather Service. The “Code Blue” goes into effect beginning Friday, December 23rd at 11:00 a.m. and ending on Tuesday, December 27th at 10:00 a.m....
These Bucks County Restaurants are Considered Essential Dining Spots for Locals and Visitors
Several restaurants in the Bucks County area are being considered essential stops for locals and visitors throughout the year. Robin Shreeves wrote about the eateries for The Keystone. The Black Bass Hotel, located at 3774 River Road in Lumberville, was originally built in 1745 and is one of the oldest...
