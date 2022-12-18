Read full article on original website
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Suspect Arrested In Connection With Shooting PPA Officer and NYC Gas Station EmployeeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Eagles have an NFL-best eight players named to the 2023 Pro Bowl rosterJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Shake Shack Opens in Springfield, PAMarilyn JohnsonSpringfield, PA
What is Wilmington, Delaware Known For?East Coast TravelerWilmington, DE
Philadelphia Eagles are snubbed and disrespected again by the NFL
We all have probably made mention of this before, some of us more than others. In all honesty, the ‘(insert city name) versus everybody’ mindset has allowed many of us to grow very weary, but there may be something to this “We all we got… We all we need” thing. For the second time in as many weeks, the Philadelphia Eagles have been robbed.
Wild coaching stat proves Baker Mayfield has never had a fair shake
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield had an absurd amount of head coaches in his first five seasons in the NFL. Ahead of Week 14, the Los Angeles Rams claimed Baker Mayfield off of waivers to help fill out their quarterback depth with Matthew Stafford sidelined for the season. Less than two days with the team, Mayfield led the Rams to a 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. One week later, Mayfield received his first official start for the Rams, as they took on the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football.
Kenny Pickett news sends Mason Rudolph back where he belongs on Steelers depth chart
With the return of Kenny Pickett on the horizon, Pittsburgh Steelers fans can rest assured that Mason Rudolph will be relegated back to where he belongs. Coming off a Week 14 loss at the hands of Mitch Trubisky, the Pittsburgh Steelers were faced with a choice: start Trubisky against the Carolina Panthers, or take a gamble on Mason Rudolph?
NFL Week 16 2022: 3 teams on upset alert this Saturday
The red-hot Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals are among the NFL teams that find themselves on upset alert entering Week 16. The holiday season is here and that means the push for the playoffs is really heating up in the NFL. With tight races for division titles and postseason berths in both conferences, avoiding upsets is critical for teams who want to play football after Week 18.
Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision
Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Packers special teams hero is pining to fix more problems in Green Bay
Green Bay Packers return specialist Keisean Nixon is looking to make an impact on the team in another way. The Green Bay Packers are on a two-game win streak, keeping their slim playoff chances alive after beating the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. The team has notoriously had struggles on special teams, specifically on kick and punt returns. But it seems like they have a superstar as a return specialist in Keisean Nixon.
DK Metcalf gives blunt take on unsportsmanlike penalties racking up
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf said that he won’t be changing his playing style even with unsportsmanlike penalties racking up. The Seattle Seahawks are in the playoff hunt, but they have lost three of four games since returning from their Week 11 bye. Their last showing was a 21-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football. In that game, wide receiver DK Metcalf received a unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for taunting 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw. That was the third unsportsmanlike penalty Metcalf received this season.
Itemlive.com
Lynn resident to compete in NFL Flag Championships
Eight girls across Lynn, Danvers, Peabody, Everett, Woburn, and Manchester-by-the-Sea are part of a team heading to Las Vegas in February to represent the New England Patriots. Lynn’s own Aliyah Alvarado, a 13-year-old girl who attends St. Mary’s, is ready for the big stage as she gears up for the NFL Flag Championships. This year, The post Lynn resident to compete in NFL Flag Championships appeared first on Itemlive.
Watch Raiders’ iconic sideline reaction to Patriots’ dumbest play of all time
Derek Carr and the Raiders’ sideline had an incredible reaction to Chandler Jones’ unexpected touchdown to beat the Patriots. It didn’t matter if you were a Raiders fan or just a neutral observer, the ending of Sunday’s game between the Raiders and Patriots had just about everyone freaking out.
Patriots fan screamed at by Raiders fan in viral video vindicated by Robert Kraft himself
A Patriots fan who was harassed by a Raiders fan in Las Vegas is getting rewarded for keeping his cool in the coolest possible way. Going into an NFL stadium as an away fan can be a stressful experience. The vast majority of fans leave each other alone. Unfortunately, the obnoxious ones are often impossible to ignore.
Gronk reveals his ‘bored’ Tweet got multiple teams to inquire about availability, doesn’t entirely shut comeback down
Retired NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski says that two teams reached out to him after he tweeted “I’m kinda bored” on Wednesday. On Wednesday, the NFL world saw Rob Gronkowski tweet out that he was “kinda bored.” Fans of NFL teams instantly started replying to the message, imploring the retired tight end to sign with their team. In actuality, this was a tweet that foreshadowed his announcement the following day, where he would be joining FanDuel.
