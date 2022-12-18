ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

ClutchPoints

Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
DENVER, CO
New York Post

Jets’ playoff hopes crumbling after ugly loss to Jaguars as Zach Wilson gets benched

So, is Zach Wilson now the fourth-best quarterback on the Jets? Wilson, the would-be franchise quarterback, was benched in the third quarter of Thursday’s 19-3 loss to the Jaguars in favor of Chris Streveler, a former Canadian Football League quarterback who spent the entire season on the practice squad until Thursday night. Streveler gave the Jets a jolt of energy when he entered with 3:31 remaining in the third quarter, but could not get the Jets into the end zone and the Jets’ playoff hopes are now on life support after four straight losses. On Thursday, the Jets looked like a team that...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Jags fans hopeful for strong regular season finish

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tonight’s battle against the New York Jets has made Jaguars fans hopeful that the squad makes the playoffs — the buzz around Jacksonville is noticeable. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. “We definitely have a chance of going to the Superbowl,” says Jaguar...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

