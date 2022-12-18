ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Center, CA

CHP looking for driver involved in Valley Center fatal hit-and-run collision

By Claudia Amezcua
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run that happened on Saturday afternoon in Valley Center.

At 5:34 p.m., a 71-year-old Valley Center man was riding his green bicycle on the right shoulder of Cole Grande Road north of Horse Creek Trail, the California Highway Patrol said in a press release. A person driving a Ford SUV, possibly a Ford Expedition or F Series pick-up, collided with the bicyclist and then drove away.

CHP and paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced the cyclist dead at the scene.

Officers said they found the Ford’s front right headlight at the scene of the crash.

Witnesses or anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Oceanside Area CHP office at 760-643-3400.

