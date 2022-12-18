ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Saints Inactives vs. Falcons: Lattimore, Turner Out for Week 15

By John Hendrix
 4 days ago

Who's in and out for the Saints in Week 15's matchup against the Falcons?

The Saints ruled out just two players on their final injury report on Friday, and then placed one of them in Zack Baun (ankle) on injured reserve. Here's a look at who's out against the Falcons in Week 15.

  • CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)
  • RB Dwayne Washington (illness)
  • DB P.J. Williams (knee)
  • RB Eno Benjamin
  • OL Lewis Kidd
  • DE Payton Turner (ankle)

Erik McCoy and Chase Hansen officially return to the lineup after coming off of injured reserve this week, as well as Pete Werner. J.T. Gray (hamstring/back), Juwan Johnson (ankle), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Adam Trautman (ankle), Payton Turner (ankle), Pete Werner (ankle) were all questionable entering Sunday. Turner and Lattimore are both out, which means we'll see plenty of Alontae Taylor opposite of Paulson Adebo.

While you wait for kickoff to get here, be sure to hop on over to our Pregame Report to get caught up for today's game.

New Orleans, LA
