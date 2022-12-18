Saints Inactives vs. Falcons: Lattimore, Turner Out for Week 15
Who's in and out for the Saints in Week 15's matchup against the Falcons?
The Saints ruled out just two players on their final injury report on Friday, and then placed one of them in Zack Baun (ankle) on injured reserve. Here's a look at who's out against the Falcons in Week 15.
- CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)
- RB Dwayne Washington (illness)
- DB P.J. Williams (knee)
- RB Eno Benjamin
- OL Lewis Kidd
- DE Payton Turner (ankle)
Erik McCoy and Chase Hansen officially return to the lineup after coming off of injured reserve this week, as well as Pete Werner. J.T. Gray (hamstring/back), Juwan Johnson (ankle), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Adam Trautman (ankle), Payton Turner (ankle), Pete Werner (ankle) were all questionable entering Sunday. Turner and Lattimore are both out, which means we'll see plenty of Alontae Taylor opposite of Paulson Adebo.
While you wait for kickoff to get here, be sure to hop on over to our Pregame Report to get caught up for today's game.
Falcons-Saints Coverage From the Week
- Saints vs. Falcons: Players to Watch
- Saints X-Factors vs Falcons | Week 15
- Saints Fantasy Football: Start'em or Sit'em for Week 15
- Fantasy Football's Biggest Risks to Start in the Playoffs | Week 15
- Saints Must Fluster Falcons Rookie QB for Week 15 Win
- Saints Final Injury Report for Week 15
- Saints Run D Must Bully Falcons for Week 15 Win
- Saints Passing Game Needs to Provide Spark Against Falcons
- The Bayou Blitz Podcast - Falcons vs Saints Preview
- First Look: Falcons vs. Saints
- Saints Need Dormant Running Game to Awaken Against Falcons
- SNN Roundtable: Saints Biggest Disappointment in 2022
- Saints Announce Their Week 15 Starting Quarterback
- Saints Playoff Scenario-Week 15
- Saints Face Rookie QB in Week 15
Comments / 0