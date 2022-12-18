As snow falls on Sunday in Metro Detroit, a snow storm later in the week 'could really mess things up' for Christmas travelers

DETROIT (WWJ) – Sunday marks one week until Christmas, and with snow falling across Metro Detroit Sunday morning, many are wondering whether we’ll see a “White Christmas” in the area this year.

AccuWeather meteorologist Matt Benz says while light snow will continue Sunday afternoon and possibly into the evening, it’s a snow storm later this week that could determine what we see on Christmas weekend.

“That next storm that we’ll have to keep an eye on – Thursday and Friday – will bring us periods of snow for much of lower Michigan,” Benz said, noting it’s still a little early to make any accumulation projections.

That storm “could cause some travel disruptions” not only here in Metro Detroit, but across much of the eastern and central U.S., according to Benz.

“So anyone out and about traveling pre-Christmas, be aware; this is a storm that could really mess things up as far as travel is concerned, so it’s something we’ll keep an eye on,” Benz said.

Temperatures on Sunday will hover around freezing before dropping into the 20s overnight. Benz says Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry with temps in the 30s ahead of the next storm system.