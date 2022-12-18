Read full article on original website
Elite and Death Triangle go No DQ, Swerve debuts faction, Shida vs. Hayter | Day After Dynamite #41
Will flies solo today, talking all of the news going into and out of Dynamite from December 21st, 2021 in San Antonio, TX.
Full Metal Mayhem Stipulation Added To Josh Alexander vs. Bully Ray At IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023
Bully Ray and Josh Alexander will get extreme at IMPACT Hard to Kill. The situation between Josh Alexander and Bully Ray was already volatile but on December 22, 2022, tensions escalated even further as Tommy Dreamer became a casualty of Bully Ray's quest to become IMPACT Wrestling World Champion. Tommy...
AEW Wrestler (Kris Statlander) Provides Injury Update (She's Not Cleared Yet)
Kris Statlander provides an update on her injury status. Statlander took to social media to confirm she is not cleared. On August 13, Statlander posted an Instagram video where she confirmed she had a "completely torn ACL and lateral meniscus" and would need surgery. She underwent knee surgery on September 7. Following surgery, Statlander said she would be out for six-to-eight months.
AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash (12/21) Preview: Bryan Danielson, Ricky Starks, FTR, More
It's Wednesday, December 21, 2022, and you know what that means!. It's the holiday season, so hoop-de-doo and dickery dock and don't forget to set your clocks because just exactly at 8 o'clock, Dynamite is coming on the TV, pal. Tonight, Bryan Danielson will speak for the first time in...
Inside Jamie Noble's Final Match, Alan Angels' 2023 Goals, A Maximum Male Models X-Mas | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Thursday, December 22, 2022. - WWE released a video with an in-depth look at the final match of James "Jamie Noble" Gibson. - Alan Angels has named his 2023 bucket list and it includes the X-Division Title. - Speaking to The Columbus Dispatch,...
Athena Says There Was Interest From IMPACT Wrestling After WWE Release, Always Wanted To Be In AEW
On November 4, 2021, Athena (Ember Moon in WWE) was released by WWE after a six-year run with the company that saw her win the NXT Women's and NXT Women's Tag Team Championships. After a run on the Independent scene, Athena joined AEW at AEW Double or Nothing to confront...
IMPACT Wrestling (12/22/2022) Results: Jordynne Grace & Mickie James Team Up, Mike Bailey In Action.
IMPACT Wrestling (12/22/2022). - Mickie James & Jordynne Grace vs. Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans. - IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Death Dollz (Jessicka & Taya Valkyrie) (c) (w/ Rosemary) vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Gisele Shaw (w/ Jai Vidal). - Steve Maclin vs. Rich Swann. - Mike Bailey vs....
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Matches To Air On Delay On AXS TV
AXS TV is continuing its coverage of NJPW. AXS TV announced that NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 matches will air on delay beginning January 12 with Kenny Omega vs. Will Osprey. NJPW Wrestle Kingdom is scheduled to air on January 4 on NJPW World. From AXS:. AXS TV CONTINUES PARTNERSHIP WITH...
AEW Dark Stream And Results (12/20/22): Kenny Omega, Jeff Jarrett, Ricky Starks, More In Action
AEW Dark (12/20) Angelico & Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico) def. Jay Marte, Jarett Diaz & Richard Adonis. After the match, Tony Schiavone revealed that Angelico and Chaos Project would be called the Spanish Announce Project going forward. Julia Hart def. Sahara Seven. Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh def. Dean...
WWE NXT (12/20/2022) Results: New Day vs. Briggs & Jensen, Axiom vs. Hayes, Lyons vs Stark & More.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 12/20/2022 edition of NXT on the USA Network. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. Here's what is set for the show. - NXT Tag Team...
Evil Uno On AEW Fight Forever, Dark Order Dissolving, Angels, Preston Vance | 2022 Interview
Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
CWE Rumble To Remember Results (12/16-12/17)
Canadian Wrestling's Elite held its Rumble to Remember tour on December 16 and 17 from Winnipeg, Manitoba and Thunder Bay, Ontario. CWE Rumble To Remember Results (12/16 - Winnipeg, MB) - Cliff Corleone def. Jay Rockne in Block B Of The Super Jobber Cup. - "The Canadian Crusher" AJ Sanchez...
Heather Monroe Discusses The Lack Of Women's Tag Teams On The Independent Scene
Heather Monroe gives her reasoning as to why there aren't a plethora of women's tag teams on the independent scene. Tag team wrestling is arguably more prominent now than it has ever been in the history of the sport. While major companies such as WWE have a set of Tag Team Championships for each brand, other promotions like AEW have both Tag Team Championships and Trios Championships. There are even some companies out there such as IMPACT Wrestling that have a separate set of tag team belts for the men's division and the women's division.
Sol Ruca Discusses Viral Finisher, Wants To Set A New Bar In The Women's Division
Sol Ruca went viral on the December 9 episode of NXT Level Up when she hit a forward flipping cutter out of the corner on Valentina Feroz. She has dubbed the move the Sol Snatcher. The move caught the attention of Triple H, who said the future is SO bright.
Evil Uno Provides More Details On AEW Fight Forever, Compares It To Deep Rock Galactic, No Man’s Sky
Evil Uno talks in depth about AEW Fight Forever. Since the inception of the company in 2019, the fans of All Elite Wrestling have been clamoring for the promotion to make a video game that can help disrupt WWE's monopoly over the wrestling game industry. In November 2020, the game's development was officially revealed to the public. Although the game has still yet to be released as of publish time, the company is beginning to ramp up promotion for the release of the game, which is seemingly set to come sooner rather than later.
Athena Says People Backstage Thought She Took Liberties With Jody Threat
On the October 17 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, Athena took on Jody Threat in singles competition. Athena was victorious in the hard-hitting affair, but many fans online thought Athena was being too rough with Jody in how she was hitting her and tossing her around. The match was a...
Swerve Strickland Debuts Mogul Affiliates, Complete With Rick Ross Ad-libs, On 12/21 AEW Dynamite
Swerve Strickland has a new group. On the December 21 episode of AEW Dynamite, Swerve Strickland debuted the Mogul Affiliates in an attack on Keith Lee. Swerve and Lee were set to meet face-to-face, with Rick Ross, as the mediator, but Swerve never made it to the ring, saying Lee needed to have eyes in the back of his head.
Switchblade Jay White Says Eddie Kingston Pioneered The Trend Of F--kboys Joining AEW
Eddie Kingston doesn't appear to be a fan of some of the new faces in AEW. Eddie Kingston has some thoughts about the ever-evolving landscape of the AEW locker room. Kingston is of the belief that there are a handful of fuck boys coming into AEW and, never one to miss an opportunity to dunk on someone, Jay White proclaims that Kingston himself might have started the trend.
Molly Holly On Potentially Competing In 2023 Royal Rumble: I Told WWE That I'd Need Some Notice
Molly Holly comments on potentially competing in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Molly had a memorable run with WWE from 2000-2005. Since then, she has made sporadic appearances, and the former WWE Women's Champion was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021. She subsequently returned to the company as a producer. Molly has also been in three Women's Royal Rumble Matches, including the 2022 edition.
Ethan Page vs. Bryan Danielson Added To 12/28 AEW Dynamite
The lineup is set for the December 28, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. First, Ethan Page will take on Bryan Danielson in singles action. This match comes after Bryan Danielson invited Page to fight him after Page interrupted his promo on the December 21 episode of Dynamite. As previously announced,...
