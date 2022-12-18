ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AEW Wrestler (Kris Statlander) Provides Injury Update (She's Not Cleared Yet)

Kris Statlander provides an update on her injury status. Statlander took to social media to confirm she is not cleared. On August 13, Statlander posted an Instagram video where she confirmed she had a "completely torn ACL and lateral meniscus" and would need surgery. She underwent knee surgery on September 7. Following surgery, Statlander said she would be out for six-to-eight months.
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Matches To Air On Delay On AXS TV

AXS TV is continuing its coverage of NJPW. AXS TV announced that NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 matches will air on delay beginning January 12 with Kenny Omega vs. Will Osprey. NJPW Wrestle Kingdom is scheduled to air on January 4 on NJPW World. From AXS:. AXS TV CONTINUES PARTNERSHIP WITH...
CWE Rumble To Remember Results (12/16-12/17)

Canadian Wrestling's Elite held its Rumble to Remember tour on December 16 and 17 from Winnipeg, Manitoba and Thunder Bay, Ontario. CWE Rumble To Remember Results (12/16 - Winnipeg, MB) - Cliff Corleone def. Jay Rockne in Block B Of The Super Jobber Cup. - "The Canadian Crusher" AJ Sanchez...
Heather Monroe Discusses The Lack Of Women's Tag Teams On The Independent Scene

Heather Monroe gives her reasoning as to why there aren't a plethora of women's tag teams on the independent scene. Tag team wrestling is arguably more prominent now than it has ever been in the history of the sport. While major companies such as WWE have a set of Tag Team Championships for each brand, other promotions like AEW have both Tag Team Championships and Trios Championships. There are even some companies out there such as IMPACT Wrestling that have a separate set of tag team belts for the men's division and the women's division.
Evil Uno Provides More Details On AEW Fight Forever, Compares It To Deep Rock Galactic, No Man’s Sky

Evil Uno talks in depth about AEW Fight Forever. Since the inception of the company in 2019, the fans of All Elite Wrestling have been clamoring for the promotion to make a video game that can help disrupt WWE's monopoly over the wrestling game industry. In November 2020, the game's development was officially revealed to the public. Although the game has still yet to be released as of publish time, the company is beginning to ramp up promotion for the release of the game, which is seemingly set to come sooner rather than later.
Switchblade Jay White Says Eddie Kingston Pioneered The Trend Of F--kboys Joining AEW

Eddie Kingston doesn't appear to be a fan of some of the new faces in AEW. Eddie Kingston has some thoughts about the ever-evolving landscape of the AEW locker room. Kingston is of the belief that there are a handful of fuck boys coming into AEW and, never one to miss an opportunity to dunk on someone, Jay White proclaims that Kingston himself might have started the trend.
Molly Holly On Potentially Competing In 2023 Royal Rumble: I Told WWE That I'd Need Some Notice

Molly Holly comments on potentially competing in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Molly had a memorable run with WWE from 2000-2005. Since then, she has made sporadic appearances, and the former WWE Women's Champion was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021. She subsequently returned to the company as a producer. Molly has also been in three Women's Royal Rumble Matches, including the 2022 edition.
Ethan Page vs. Bryan Danielson Added To 12/28 AEW Dynamite

The lineup is set for the December 28, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. First, Ethan Page will take on Bryan Danielson in singles action. This match comes after Bryan Danielson invited Page to fight him after Page interrupted his promo on the December 21 episode of Dynamite. As previously announced,...
