Warfordsburg, PA

WTAJ

High school wins PennDOT District 9 “Paint the Plow” contest

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A high school in Bedford County has been declared the winner of PennDOT’s annual Paint the Plow program in District 9. This year’s fan favorite award went to the Tussey Mountain High School in Saxton. The art on the plow depicts two Titan mascots saying “Don’t drive and text” and […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Vehicle crashes into river in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A driver in Blair County was left cold and wet after their vehicle crashed into a river. Emergency crews were sent to East Loop Road and Locke Mountain Road in Frankstown Township on Thursday, Dec. 22 after the vehicle ended up in the water along the roadway. EMS at the […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Dorie Jean Rife obituary 1938~2022

Dorie Jean Rife (Reath), 84, of Chambersburg, passed away the morning of Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. She was born on July 15, 1938 in Shippensburg, a daughter of the late William F. and Ruth (Witter) Reath. Dorie was a member of the Amvets Post #224 and...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
wtaj.com

Weather Minute for Thursday December 22, 2022

This morning temperatures will be in the 20s. This morning a wintry mix and some snow will slowly move in from the south, to the northeast. Throughout the daylight hours we will continue to see a wintry mix and snowfall. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Cambria, Blair, Huntingdon, Somerset, Centre, Clearfield and Bedford counties until 3:00 PM today. Use caution while traveling, there could be some slick and icy spots.
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Firefighters battling central Pa. shopping center blaze

Heavy smoke and flames poured out of the top of an Adams County antique barn Tuesday morning, prompting response from fire departments across the region. The Edge of Town barn on the 5200 block of the Baltimore Pike in Littlestown caught fire around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to dispatch reports. Fire departments from Adams, York and Carroll counties were called to the scene.
LITTLESTOWN, PA
WGAL

Winter storm systems to dump wintry mix, rain on south-central Pa.

The next several days will deliver a lot of wintry weather. The WGAL News 8 Storm Team has designated two days as Impact Days and one day as an Alert Day:. An Impact Day is a day that features weather that will likely disrupt your normal daily schedule or routine. An Alert Day is a day that features the threat of extreme, severe, and possibly life-threatening weather.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Johnstown mom encourages others to pay it forward in honor of son

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — When Noreen Conahan’s son, Dallas Beauregard, would leave for school she would tell him, “go be shiny.” It’s a phrase that now hangs on her door in Johnstown in his honor. “Go be shiny and pay it forward,” Conahan explained. “So it’s a reminder to us every day when we walk […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wtaj.com

The weather pattern is going to turn rough for the end of this week heading into the holiday

A push of mild air in the upper levels of the atmosphere will help to bring us a wintry mix Thursday. Precipitation will start as snow and sleet near the Maryland border by sunrise and will spread northward rapidly by the middle of the morning. A few inches of snow are likely before the precipitation goes to sleet, freezing rain, and eventually plain rain. Temperatures will struggle to rise through the 30s by evening.
MARYLAND STATE
Franklin County Free Press

Vera G Bricker obituary 1938~2022

Vera G Bricker, age 84, of Letterkenny Road, Chambersburg died at her home Monday December 19, 2022 after a long illness. Born in Grantville, Dauphin County, PA, she was the daughter of the late J. Byron and Cora Meyers (Sollenberger) Oellig. Vera was a 1956 graduate of Hershey High School...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

15 Franklin County Employees Complete Leadership Development Course

The Franklin County Commissioners and county leadership today celebrated 15 employees who furthered their careers by completing the county’s inaugural Leadership Development Program. Those who completed the 2022 class were:. Nicole Boling, Chambersburg, Senior Planner, Franklin County Planning Department;. Donna Davis, Chambersburg, Intake Manager, Franklin County Children and Youth...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

One killed after head-on crash on 219 in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A crash Wednesday night on a highway in Cambria County has taken the life of one person. According to dispatch, at 7:52 p.m., a head-on collision between two cars along route 219 going south at the Adam and Richland Township line had the road closed starting at the St. Michael exit. […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

1 taken to hospital after fire engulfs home in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was taken to the hospital following a fire in the Southmont Borough Tuesday. The fire broke out at the 400 block of Southmont Boulevard close to 5 a.m. Dec. 20, according to Cambria County dispatchers. One person was taken to the hospital, though the extent of their injuries […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
abc27 News

Route 322 closed between Mifflin, Centre counties

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A section of U.S. 322 westbound was closed between Mifflin and Centre counties due to a disabled commercial vehicle, PennDOT said on Thursday morning. As of around noon on Thursday, 511PA was no longer showing the road as closed. The road was closed between Milroy, Mifflin County, and Potters Mills, Centre County, […]
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
wtaj.com

Dry today before a wintry mix develops early Thursday

This morning temperatures will start off in the mid to upper teens. Today we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. Temperatures today will reach the mid to upper 30s. Winds today will be light from the south. Tonight, clouds will thicken. Temperatures tonight will drop into the mid to upper 20s.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
