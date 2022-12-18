Read full article on original website
High School Sports: Forbes Road hosted Tussey Mountain
Tussey Mountain won the Jr high basketball game in a sweep of 42-4. Tussey Mountain also won the varsity game. M. Karli Lucko lead the Titans to score 19 points. Taylor Small led the Lady Cardinals of Forbes Road with 16. The Cardinals travel to Northern Bedford on Thursday, 12/22/22.
Men’s Basketball fends off Gannon on the road, 60-56
The Shippensburg University Men’s Basketball team stepped on the defensive end of the court to fend off a tough challenge from the Gannon Golden Knights Monday evening inside Gannon’s Highmark Event Center, 60-56. How it happened. Shippensburg (5-5, 3-1 PSAC) held the Golden Knights to just 30.8-percent shooting...
High school wins PennDOT District 9 “Paint the Plow” contest
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A high school in Bedford County has been declared the winner of PennDOT’s annual Paint the Plow program in District 9. This year’s fan favorite award went to the Tussey Mountain High School in Saxton. The art on the plow depicts two Titan mascots saying “Don’t drive and text” and […]
Vehicle crashes into river in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A driver in Blair County was left cold and wet after their vehicle crashed into a river. Emergency crews were sent to East Loop Road and Locke Mountain Road in Frankstown Township on Thursday, Dec. 22 after the vehicle ended up in the water along the roadway. EMS at the […]
Dorie Jean Rife obituary 1938~2022
Dorie Jean Rife (Reath), 84, of Chambersburg, passed away the morning of Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. She was born on July 15, 1938 in Shippensburg, a daughter of the late William F. and Ruth (Witter) Reath. Dorie was a member of the Amvets Post #224 and...
Weather Minute for Thursday December 22, 2022
This morning temperatures will be in the 20s. This morning a wintry mix and some snow will slowly move in from the south, to the northeast. Throughout the daylight hours we will continue to see a wintry mix and snowfall. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Cambria, Blair, Huntingdon, Somerset, Centre, Clearfield and Bedford counties until 3:00 PM today. Use caution while traveling, there could be some slick and icy spots.
Firefighters battling central Pa. shopping center blaze
Heavy smoke and flames poured out of the top of an Adams County antique barn Tuesday morning, prompting response from fire departments across the region. The Edge of Town barn on the 5200 block of the Baltimore Pike in Littlestown caught fire around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to dispatch reports. Fire departments from Adams, York and Carroll counties were called to the scene.
Merle “Bubby” Richard Moser 1977~2022
Merle “Bubby” Richard Moser JR., age 45, of Waynesboro, PA and formally of Thurmont, MD, passed away Friday December 16, 2022, at the Waynesboro Hospital with his family and friends by his side. Bubby passed due to liver failure from complications related to stage 4 colorectal cancer that...
Winter storm systems to dump wintry mix, rain on south-central Pa.
The next several days will deliver a lot of wintry weather. The WGAL News 8 Storm Team has designated two days as Impact Days and one day as an Alert Day:. An Impact Day is a day that features weather that will likely disrupt your normal daily schedule or routine. An Alert Day is a day that features the threat of extreme, severe, and possibly life-threatening weather.
Johnstown mom encourages others to pay it forward in honor of son
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — When Noreen Conahan’s son, Dallas Beauregard, would leave for school she would tell him, “go be shiny.” It’s a phrase that now hangs on her door in Johnstown in his honor. “Go be shiny and pay it forward,” Conahan explained. “So it’s a reminder to us every day when we walk […]
Flo Mae Adkins Rockwell obituary 1931~2022
Flo Mae Adkins Rockwell, 91, of Chambersburg, passed away on Sunday December 18, 2022 in Fayetteville, PA. Born September 19, 1931 in Welsh Run, PA, she was a daughter of the late Paul D. Clever and Ethel Sites Sr. Flo Mae graduated from the Lincoln Beauty Academy in Lincoln, Nebraska....
The weather pattern is going to turn rough for the end of this week heading into the holiday
A push of mild air in the upper levels of the atmosphere will help to bring us a wintry mix Thursday. Precipitation will start as snow and sleet near the Maryland border by sunrise and will spread northward rapidly by the middle of the morning. A few inches of snow are likely before the precipitation goes to sleet, freezing rain, and eventually plain rain. Temperatures will struggle to rise through the 30s by evening.
Vera G Bricker obituary 1938~2022
Vera G Bricker, age 84, of Letterkenny Road, Chambersburg died at her home Monday December 19, 2022 after a long illness. Born in Grantville, Dauphin County, PA, she was the daughter of the late J. Byron and Cora Meyers (Sollenberger) Oellig. Vera was a 1956 graduate of Hershey High School...
15 Franklin County Employees Complete Leadership Development Course
The Franklin County Commissioners and county leadership today celebrated 15 employees who furthered their careers by completing the county’s inaugural Leadership Development Program. Those who completed the 2022 class were:. Nicole Boling, Chambersburg, Senior Planner, Franklin County Planning Department;. Donna Davis, Chambersburg, Intake Manager, Franklin County Children and Youth...
One killed after head-on crash on 219 in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A crash Wednesday night on a highway in Cambria County has taken the life of one person. According to dispatch, at 7:52 p.m., a head-on collision between two cars along route 219 going south at the Adam and Richland Township line had the road closed starting at the St. Michael exit. […]
1 taken to hospital after fire engulfs home in Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was taken to the hospital following a fire in the Southmont Borough Tuesday. The fire broke out at the 400 block of Southmont Boulevard close to 5 a.m. Dec. 20, according to Cambria County dispatchers. One person was taken to the hospital, though the extent of their injuries […]
Teen Reported Missing At Pine Grove Furnace State Park After Dog Came Home Without Him Found
Update:Luke Rissler has been located safely on Tuesda, Dec. 20 and no additional information was released. Cumberland County missing male update: RISSLER has been located safely. Thank you for everyone who shared or helped. No further information will be provided.— Trooper Megan Frazer (@PSPTroop…
16 caught by state police for underage drinking at Seven Springs ski resort
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over a dozen people received citations after they were caught with alcohol in the parking lot areas of Seven Springs Mountain Resort. Between Dec. 14 and Dec. 17, liquor enforcement officers with Pennsylvania State Police were doing a minor patrol in the Borough of Seven Springs. As they monitored the […]
Route 322 closed between Mifflin, Centre counties
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A section of U.S. 322 westbound was closed between Mifflin and Centre counties due to a disabled commercial vehicle, PennDOT said on Thursday morning. As of around noon on Thursday, 511PA was no longer showing the road as closed. The road was closed between Milroy, Mifflin County, and Potters Mills, Centre County, […]
Dry today before a wintry mix develops early Thursday
This morning temperatures will start off in the mid to upper teens. Today we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. Temperatures today will reach the mid to upper 30s. Winds today will be light from the south. Tonight, clouds will thicken. Temperatures tonight will drop into the mid to upper 20s.
