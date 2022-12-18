2 MTA employees assaulted at Times Square subway station

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Two MTA workers were assaulted in a random attack at a Times Square subway station Sunday morning, police said.

The victims, a man and woman, were at the A/C/E subway station on West 43rd Street and 8th Avenue around 2 a.m. when the incident happened, authorities said.

A 33-year-old woman who works as a ticket booth clerk was punched in the face at the station, cops said.

Her coworker, a 47-year-old revenue clerk, intervened by tackling the man and they both held him down until help arrived.

The 35-year-old suspect was arrested with charges pending. His identity was not immediately released.

Emergency responders treated the woman who was punched at the scene. Her coworker was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital to be treated for a bruised leg.