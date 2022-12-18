ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy Perry Is Channeling Old Hollywood Glamour in This Form-Fitting Red Gown As She Celebrates a Huge Music Milestone

By Delilah Gray
While Katy Perry is known for her eclectic (and rather zany) ensembles, one of our all-time looks from her is when she goes retro. And this new snapshot of her looking as glamorous as can be in an old Hollywood gown may be one of our all-time favorites!

On Dec 14, Perry shared a series of show-stopping snapshots of herself with the caption, “When🎄Cozy Little Christmas🎄 goes platinum, ya go platinum with the Dellilah Jingle too! #shoesdaytuesday 😘💚❤️.”

In the first photo, we see Perry looking like an old Hollywood superstar with her black locks in a tight bun and rocking a form-fitting red silk gown as she holds her pup in one hand and the platinum record for “Cozy Little Christmas” in the other.

In the next shot, we get a close-up of her, and wow, this show will take your breath away! She paired the glamorous, designer gown with bold red lipstick and a dramatic smokey eye look, along with statement diamond jewelry that only added to the old Hollywood aesthetic.

So as we said, she’s celebrating the fact that her song went platinum (and she knows how to celebrate in style!) Along with three certified platinum albums, she’s had over 20 songs go platinum (and three songs going certified diamond), with her 2018 single “Cozy Little Christmas” being the latest to go platinum-certified.

Along with the celebratory photo shoot, she decided to release her bestselling shoes the “Dellilah Jingle” in silver.

Perry launched her show company, Katy Perry Collections, in the spring of 2017, creating both glamorous and affordable styles for everyone to marvel at.

Now back to the incredible confident snapshots Perry posted: we’re seriously loving the fact that she’s embracing her self-assuredness. In a 2020 interview with CBC per Billboard , Perry opened up about her mental health and how she shifted her mindset to rely on personal validation, rather than outward validation. “I lost my smile… Which was the validation, love, and admiration from the outside world, and then that shifted,” she said. “It was so important for me to be broken, so that I could find my wholeness in a whole different way, and be more dimensional than just living my life like a thirsty pop star all the time.”

