most states have curfew hours imposed on when certain types of heavy equipment ect. can run on the roads. Obviously this is for safety reasons, some even require permits and law enforcement escorts to their destination. The Salang tunnel is only about a mile and a half long and a tanker carrying fuel, oil, acids or other hazardous chemicals and pay loads could be through that tunnel in the blink of an eye if unimpeded by other traffic. Perhaps the authorities should consider putting up red lights at both ends and installing sensors in those types of rigs that activate the lights when they enter the tunnel and regular vehicles would be required to stop untill the rigs exit on the other side..it would only be a seconds delay for the motorists and this type of horrific disaster could be avoided in the future
