ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public

Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
BasketballNetwork.net

"Nowhere in the history of the game have I seen such disrespect for a general manager"-Isiah Thomas defends former Chicago Bulls president Jerry Krause

In 2020, Netflix released a docuseries titled "The Last Dance" centered around the Chicago Bulls' final championship run. While the documentary jumps from topic to topic, one recurring theme is the treatment of the Bulls' former president Jerry Krause. While with the Bulls, Krause saw substantial ...
CHICAGO, IL
HollywoodLife

Drake & Son Adonis, 5, Sit Courtside At Raptors Game After Rapper Shows Off His Boy’s Basketball Skills

Roughly two months after Drake celebrated his son, Adonis, turning 5, the two of them hit up a Toronto Raptors game on Wednesday (Dec. 7). Drake, 36, sat courtside with his boy at the Scotiabank Arena in his native hometown. In photos seen here, Drake and Adonis – who the rapper shares with Sophie Brussaux – watched as the Raptors defeated LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, handing the struggling LA team their 14th loss of the season.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Head Coach Nate McMillan And Some Of Hawks Players Don't Like Trae Young

All isn't well in the Atlanta Hawks camp and Trae Young finds himself in the middle of the brewing storm. Earlier, it was reported that Young and coach Nate McMillan appeared to have a falling out amid what has been a rather up-and-down season for the Hawks, and a recent update adds some unnamed players in the mix.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Thursday's Blockbuster Trade Rumor

There aren't a ton of big-name NBA stars being floated as targets ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. But one superstar player has suddenly been added to the national conversation. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is believed to be the "next...
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career

One former NFL player is thinking about going acoustic. Ex-tight end Devin Funchess told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports this week that he is considering a move to the NBA. “I know I’d have to go overseas and play to get some film, but after that, my dream growing up was to play... The post Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SB Nation

Robert Griffin III is becoming the Magic Johnson of NFL Twitter

Magic Johnson has long been one of the NBA world’s best, strangest Twitter accounts. Magic offers his musings about basketball, often with a bold social media approach which can only be described as “imagine if your grandparents tweeted and didn’t know the internet exists.”. Sometimes he’s supplying...

Comments / 0

Community Policy