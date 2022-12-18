Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas, TXEast Coast TravelerDallas, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Dallas' Bistro 31 Offers A Beautiful Menu with Impeccable ServiceSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Lightscape: A North Texas Winter Wonderland to Not MissLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson And Isiah Thomas Were Best Friends Until Isiah Made A Comment About Larry Bird, According To NBA Insider
Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas are two of the greatest point guards we have ever seen and for quite a while, the two of them were very close friends. Magic once spoke about how Isiah was his best friend in the early years of their careers and how they would often get together to talk basketball.
Lakers News: Dwight Howard Gets Into On-Court Tussle In Taiwan
Is the honeymoon period of the ex-Laker's international sojourn over?
Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public
Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
"Nowhere in the history of the game have I seen such disrespect for a general manager"-Isiah Thomas defends former Chicago Bulls president Jerry Krause
In 2020, Netflix released a docuseries titled "The Last Dance" centered around the Chicago Bulls' final championship run. While the documentary jumps from topic to topic, one recurring theme is the treatment of the Bulls' former president Jerry Krause. While with the Bulls, Krause saw substantial ...
Drake & Son Adonis, 5, Sit Courtside At Raptors Game After Rapper Shows Off His Boy’s Basketball Skills
Roughly two months after Drake celebrated his son, Adonis, turning 5, the two of them hit up a Toronto Raptors game on Wednesday (Dec. 7). Drake, 36, sat courtside with his boy at the Scotiabank Arena in his native hometown. In photos seen here, Drake and Adonis – who the rapper shares with Sophie Brussaux – watched as the Raptors defeated LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, handing the struggling LA team their 14th loss of the season.
BREAKING: The Phoenix Suns Are Reportedly Being Sold For This Much
On Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Mat Ishbia is buying the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury.
Lakers News: Chris Paul Reacts To Patrick Beverley's Toothless Taunts
CP3's Suns obliterated Pat Bev's Lakers last night.
Lakers News: LeBron James, Tristan Thompson, Ty Lue, And More Celebrate Rich Paul's Birthday In West Hollywood
The Klutch Sports head honcho turned 41 last Friday.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Rob Pelinka And The Lakers After Patrick Beverley Goes Viral For Taunting Chris Paul: "It’s The Most Interesting Storyline There Is About Lakers..."
Without their top four players on Monday, the shorthanded laker hardly stood a chance against the Phoenix Suns, who blew them out by 26 points. But as fans were quick to notice, none of it was enough to stop Patrick Beverley from having a good time. At some point in...
Blake Griffin on when the Boston Celtics' star had his home broken into
Back when veteran Boston Celtics big man Blake Griffin was still on the roster of the Los Angeles Clippers, a group of three masked men broke into his LA home that he and his two-year-old child happened to be in at the moment. Speaking to the host on an episode...
Yardbarker
Isiah Thomas Reveals His Sister And Michael Jordan's Brother Hung Out As Friends, His Little Nephew Lived With Michael Jordan
When we take a look at the teams that were historically great in the NBA, the Detroit Pistons certainly had their share of dominance during the 1980s. It was the time when Isiah Thomas was a member of the franchise and was undoubtedly one of the best point guards in the league.
Derrick Rose Doesn’t Hold Back About Knicks Trade Rumors
The New York Knicks are one of the hottest teams in the NBA, as they are currently riding an eight-game winning streak. The team turned things around just over two weeks ago after another embarrassing loss at Madison Square Garden in a Saturday matinee against the Dallas Mavericks. New York...
Yardbarker
Head Coach Nate McMillan And Some Of Hawks Players Don't Like Trae Young
All isn't well in the Atlanta Hawks camp and Trae Young finds himself in the middle of the brewing storm. Earlier, it was reported that Young and coach Nate McMillan appeared to have a falling out amid what has been a rather up-and-down season for the Hawks, and a recent update adds some unnamed players in the mix.
NBA World Reacts To Thursday's Blockbuster Trade Rumor
There aren't a ton of big-name NBA stars being floated as targets ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. But one superstar player has suddenly been added to the national conversation. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is believed to be the "next...
Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career
One former NFL player is thinking about going acoustic. Ex-tight end Devin Funchess told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports this week that he is considering a move to the NBA. “I know I’d have to go overseas and play to get some film, but after that, my dream growing up was to play... The post Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SB Nation
Robert Griffin III is becoming the Magic Johnson of NFL Twitter
Magic Johnson has long been one of the NBA world’s best, strangest Twitter accounts. Magic offers his musings about basketball, often with a bold social media approach which can only be described as “imagine if your grandparents tweeted and didn’t know the internet exists.”. Sometimes he’s supplying...
Comments / 0