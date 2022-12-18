Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
BREAKING: 4-star DB Conrad Hussey flips from Penn State to Florida State, signs with Seminoles
Boom! Florida State has completed the flip of St. Thomas Aquinas four-star defensive back Conrad Hussey from Penn State. Hussey announced the news of his commitment flip on Thursday, a day after National Signing Day and on the second day of the Early Signing Period. Hussey's signing was confirmed by FSU soon after he announced. FSU head coach Mike Norvell spoke on the newest addition to the Seminoles.
A look at what FSU added, what they still need, and what is next
Florida State added 22 players on Wednesday, the first day of the Early Signing Period. The Seminoles signed 16 prospects from the high school and junior college ranks, while also announcing a half-dozen transfers (full list here). FSU hit on their top targets at numerous positions, while also satisfying many needs.
WATCH: Conrad Hussey talks with Mike Norvell, FSU staff after committing to the Seminoles
Florida State landed a commitment from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas four-star safety Conrad Hussey on Thursday evening. The Seminoles flipped him away from Penn State. After announcing, Hussey went on Instagram Live to sign his official papers and talk to head coach Mike Norvell, defensive backs coach Marcus...
WCTV
Rattlers sign nine on portal heavy Early Signing Day
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida A&M Rattlers signed a small but strong Early Signing Day class. Willie Simmons program welcoming in nine new Rattlers to the Highest of Seven Hills, eight of which come from the transfer portal of the junior college ranks. Among the nine new FAMU athletes...
Grad-transfer cornerback leaving Florida State to enter NCAA Transfer Portal
Another defensive back is moving on from the Seminoles.
Florida State flips, signs long-time Top247 Penn State commit Conrad Hussey
Penn State lost a long-time member of its 2023 recruiting class on the second day of the Early Signing Period, as Top247 Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas safety Conrad Hussey flipped his commitment from the Nittany Lions to Florida State and signed with the Seminoles. Florida State got Hussey...
Florida State Football Signing Day HQ (7 p.m. Update)
TALLAHASSEE -- Wednesday marks the start of the Early Signing Period and Florida State is expected to officially sign a majority of their 2023 class at that time. Noles247 will have you covered from the start of the morning when LOIs begin to come in until the final one is through. We will provide updates below and will also have an official signing tracker (here). Stay tuned throughout the day for a constant flow of updates regarding FSU putting some final touches on their Early Signing Day class.
Florida State football signs 22 athletes in early signing period
Wednesday marked day one of the early signing period, and the Florida State football team, made a splash. The Seminoles signed 22 in the early period, a healthy mix of high school talent and transfers
Roderick Kearney, who flipped from FSU, signs with Florida on Early Signing Day
Florida's push for a commitment from Roderick Kearney initially ended in disappointment, as the Orange Park (Fla.) four-star interior offensive lineman committed to in-state rival Florida State in June, just two days removed from his official visit in Gainesville. But the Gators continued to recruit Kearney over the months that...
'Sincere' Connections Led QB Jaden Rashada to Florida
Billy Napier breaks down Jaden Rashada's signing with Florida and what he'll bring to the Gators' quarterback room.
Jeremiah Byers details decision to continue college career at Florida State
Byers announced his commitment to the Seminoles on Monday night.
Tomahawk Nation
Keiondre Jones commits to Florida State
The transformation of Florida State football’s offensive line continues, with offensive coordinator and OL coach Alex Atkins adding a great deal of talent and experience this off-season via transfers from Jeremiah Byers and Casey Roddick. Atkins landed another today with the commitment of Auburn Tigers graduate transfer Keiondre Jones.
thewestsidegazette.com
FAMU and JSU should not play in the OBC
The last two years, basically the SWAC title for football has been decided on Labor Day, for all practical purposes. FAMU and Jackson State played in the Orange Blossom Classic in 2021 and 2022 and both ended with the Rattlers losing and being on the outside looking in for the rest of the season.
Watch: John Calipari Speaks Following Florida A&M Win
Kentucky head coach John Calipari spoke to the media following the No. 19 Wildcats' 88-68 win over Florida A&M in the Unity Series on Wednesday night. Calipari talked his team's toughness, where they stand entering SEC play, honoring the late Reggie Warford and more. The entire ...
floridahsfootball.com
Attendance up at FHSAA state championship games; highest reported number in 15 years
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The new metro/suburban classifications in football might have just been a boon for the state’s official governing body of high school athletics. According to attendance numbers reported through all nine state championship games between the host sites in Tallahassee and Fort Lauderdale, attendance numbers were up compared to 2021 by nearly 47%.
Florida State Seminoles: Grading the recruiting class position-by-position
The Florida State Seminoles are expected to sign a smaller-than-usual 2023 recruiting class during the early signing period. Entering the homestretch with just 15 pledges, the Seminoles are likely to bolster the roster significantly through the transfer portal - and have already begun to do ...
Bay News 9
Florida colleges fill up their football rosters on early signing day
Wednesday marked early signing day for college football, a day when young athletes can sign National Letters of Intent to play for the team of their dreams and universities can start to restock their rosters for next season. The day had been primarily an avenue for colleges to bring in...
saturdaydownsouth.com
If you're out on Billy Napier already, you're looking at this all wrong
As the final seconds ticked away on a Las Vegas Bowl beatdown, I could already picture the group of people who rushed to social media to vent about Billy Napier. This is a family friendly website, so I’ll spare you some of the exact language, but let’s just say Billy Napier’s name wasn’t exactly trending with the word “extension” or “raise” next to it. Yeah, that’s the expectation when a program as proud as Florida gets kicked in the teeth by Oregon State.
Florida woman claims top lottery prize from Publix
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 30-year-old woman from Vero Beach, Florida claimed a $2 million top prize from the Florida 100X the Cash scratch-off game at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office. According to the Florida Lottery, 30-year-old Taylor Lubas, trustee of the Haystack Invest Irrevocable Trust, cashed out her prize as a one-time, […]
WCTV
GCSO: Man arrested in Chattahoochee murder
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Chattahoochee and confirms a suspect has been arrested. GCSO says it happened on Rosedale Tower Road and neighbors tell us the scene was flooded with patrol cars and flashing lights overnight. “It’s a shock....
247Sports
67K+
Followers
411K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2