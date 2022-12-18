ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

247Sports

BREAKING: 4-star DB Conrad Hussey flips from Penn State to Florida State, signs with Seminoles

Boom! Florida State has completed the flip of St. Thomas Aquinas four-star defensive back Conrad Hussey from Penn State. Hussey announced the news of his commitment flip on Thursday, a day after National Signing Day and on the second day of the Early Signing Period. Hussey's signing was confirmed by FSU soon after he announced. FSU head coach Mike Norvell spoke on the newest addition to the Seminoles.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Rattlers sign nine on portal heavy Early Signing Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida A&M Rattlers signed a small but strong Early Signing Day class. Willie Simmons program welcoming in nine new Rattlers to the Highest of Seven Hills, eight of which come from the transfer portal of the junior college ranks. Among the nine new FAMU athletes...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Florida State Football Signing Day HQ (7 p.m. Update)

TALLAHASSEE -- Wednesday marks the start of the Early Signing Period and Florida State is expected to officially sign a majority of their 2023 class at that time. Noles247 will have you covered from the start of the morning when LOIs begin to come in until the final one is through. We will provide updates below and will also have an official signing tracker (here). Stay tuned throughout the day for a constant flow of updates regarding FSU putting some final touches on their Early Signing Day class.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Keiondre Jones commits to Florida State

The transformation of Florida State football’s offensive line continues, with offensive coordinator and OL coach Alex Atkins adding a great deal of talent and experience this off-season via transfers from Jeremiah Byers and Casey Roddick. Atkins landed another today with the commitment of Auburn Tigers graduate transfer Keiondre Jones.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

FAMU and JSU should not play in the OBC

The last two years, basically the SWAC title for football has been decided on Labor Day, for all practical purposes. FAMU and Jackson State played in the Orange Blossom Classic in 2021 and 2022 and both ended with the Rattlers losing and being on the outside looking in for the rest of the season.
JACKSON, MS
floridahsfootball.com

Attendance up at FHSAA state championship games; highest reported number in 15 years

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The new metro/suburban classifications in football might have just been a boon for the state’s official governing body of high school athletics. According to attendance numbers reported through all nine state championship games between the host sites in Tallahassee and Fort Lauderdale, attendance numbers were up compared to 2021 by nearly 47%.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Bay News 9

Florida colleges fill up their football rosters on early signing day

Wednesday marked early signing day for college football, a day when young athletes can sign National Letters of Intent to play for the team of their dreams and universities can start to restock their rosters for next season. The day had been primarily an avenue for colleges to bring in...
FLORIDA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

If you're out on Billy Napier already, you're looking at this all wrong

As the final seconds ticked away on a Las Vegas Bowl beatdown, I could already picture the group of people who rushed to social media to vent about Billy Napier. This is a family friendly website, so I’ll spare you some of the exact language, but let’s just say Billy Napier’s name wasn’t exactly trending with the word “extension” or “raise” next to it. Yeah, that’s the expectation when a program as proud as Florida gets kicked in the teeth by Oregon State.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WFLA

Florida woman claims top lottery prize from Publix

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 30-year-old woman from Vero Beach, Florida claimed a $2 million top prize from the Florida 100X the Cash scratch-off game at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office. According to the Florida Lottery, 30-year-old Taylor Lubas, trustee of the Haystack Invest Irrevocable Trust, cashed out her prize as a one-time, […]
VERO BEACH, FL
WCTV

GCSO: Man arrested in Chattahoochee murder

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Chattahoochee and confirms a suspect has been arrested. GCSO says it happened on Rosedale Tower Road and neighbors tell us the scene was flooded with patrol cars and flashing lights overnight. “It’s a shock....
CHATTAHOOCHEE, FL
