Wichita, KS

Wichita City Council to discuss website upgrade

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
 4 days ago

The Wichita City Council will vote on a proposal to upgrade the city's website at Tuesday's meeting.

The city will vote on a proposal to select CivicPlus, LLC from Manhattan to improve the layout, design and search functionality, among many other upgrades. The new web site will cost the city around $184 thousand in year one. Wichita.gov is scheduled to go live by the third quarter of 2023.

The council will also discuss salary and classification ordinances for next year, along with their 2023 insurance program and engineering permitting software and permit fee increases.

KNSS Radio

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

