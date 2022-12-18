ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Klay Thompson's Injury Status For Warriors-Raptors Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GEyXW_0jmqAzrB00

Klay Thompson is on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors.

On Sunday evening, the Golden State Warriors are taking on the Toronto Raptors in Canada.

For the game, Klay Thompson is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, which means that he will likely be in the starting lineup.

Underdog NBA: "Klay Thompson (knee) listed probable for Sunday."

The five-time NBA All-Star is currently averaging 18.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest in 24 games.

He is also shooting 38.4% from the three-point range.

In their most recent game, the Warriors lost 118-106 to the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania on Friday night.

Thompson played 35 minutes and had 12 points, three rebounds, three steals and one block.

Coming into the matchup with the Raptors, the Warriors are 14-16 in 30 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

Their biggest problems continue to come on the road.

In 16 games away from the Chase Center, the Warriors have gone just 2-14 (they are 12-2 in 14 games at home).

They are also in the middle of a three-game losing streak and are 4-6 in their last ten games.

As for the Raptors, they enter the evening as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 13-16 record in 29 games.

While they are currently in the middle of a four-game losing streak (and 3-7 in their last ten games), the Raptors are a very good home team.

In 15 games they have hosted in Canada, the Raptors have gone a solid 10-5.

Comments / 2

Related
New York Post

Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public

Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career

One former NFL player is thinking about going acoustic. Ex-tight end Devin Funchess told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports this week that he is considering a move to the NBA. “I know I’d have to go overseas and play to get some film, but after that, my dream growing up was to play... The post Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
46K+
Followers
8K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy