Miami, FL

Amar’e Stoudemire arrested after allegedly punching his daughter

By Justin Tasch
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Former Knicks star Amar’e Stoudemire was arrested Saturday night at his Miami condo on a domestic violence charge after allegedly punching one of his daughters in the jaw and drawing blood, according to the Miami Herald .

Stoudemire, 40, is facing a misdemeanor battery charge. He was booked Sunday at 4:09 a.m., according to Miami-Dade Corrections records, and bond was set at $1,500.

“I observed blood stains on the victim’s sweater and sweatpants,” the arrest report says, according to the Miami Herald. “The mother of the victim showed me the photo she received from her daughter, which shows the victim crying and blood running down her face.”

Amar'e Stoudemire was arrested early Sunday morning on a domestic violence charge after allegedly punching his daughter.
Stoudemire and his ex-wife, Alexis, share four children, including two teenage daughters. As of Sunday morning, it is not clear which daughter was involved in the alleged incident.

Alexis reportedly went to Stoudemire’s home after their daughter made “a plea for help,” per the Herald, and Stoudemire told his ex that their daughter was being “disrespectful.” The report said Stoudemire thought his daughter was “giving attitude” to her grandmother, and that he allegedly “continued slapping her” after punching her.

Stoudemire told cops his daughter “received a whooping from him for being disrespectful and a liar,” per the Herald.

Stoudemire and his ex-wife, Alexis, share four children, including two teen daughters.
As of Sunday, it was unclear which of Stoudemire's kids made the claim.
Amar'e Stoudemire playing for the Knicks on Feb. 11, 2015.
Amar'e Stoudemire at his 40th birthday party at Catch NYC on Dec. 4, 2022.
The alleged incident occurred hours after Stoudemire graduated from the University of Miami with a master’s degree, according to reporter Andy Slater .

On Saturday morning, the Knicks posted a congratulatory tweet with a picture of Stoudemire in his cap and gown.

“Congrats Stat! 👏 @univmiami grad,” the Knicks wrote .

The Knicks posted a tweet Saturday morning, before the alleged incident, congratulating Amar'e Stoudemire for graduating from the University of Miami.
Stoudemire, a six-time All-Star, signed with the Knicks in 2010 after eight seasons with the Suns and played four-plus seasons in New York before the two sides agreed on a contract buyout in February 2015.

After a 2012 playoff loss to the Heat, Stoudemire bloodied up his left hand after punching the glass case of a fire extinguisher.

He then had stints with the Mavericks and Heat before playing in Israel and China. He was an assistant coach for the Nets for two seasons, leaving the team after last season.

Valerie Rose
4d ago

This is where the cycle of Domestic Violence begins. Come on Dads don’t treat your children this way! Dads show your sons how a man should treat his woman like a Queen. Show your daughters to look for the kind of man that will treat her like a Queen! Teach by example!

Melissa
3d ago

I cannot think of a single thing a daughter could say/do that would justify her father punching her in the face and then repeatedly slapping her. He needs help.

Guest
3d ago

I get that it’s becoming more difficult to raise a respectable, respectful child. But punching your child in the face?!? Dad? Come on…. Don’t you think that was a little harsh?

