Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NPBONUSFULL: Claim $1,250 on Caesars for Lions vs. Jets

 4 days ago

New York Post readers can claim a $1,000 risk free bet with Caesars Sportsbook.

Bettors new to Caesars Sportsbook can get bet insurance on their first bet up to $1,250.

Lions vs. Jets pick

The New York Jets host the Detroit Lions in a battle of teams doing better than preseason expectations. New York comes in at 7-6 while Detroit has surged to 6-7.

Caesars Sportsbook has this game as a pick ’em. That feels like a reasonable spread because these teams appear to be pretty evenly matched.

New York’s improved defense has been the main reason for its success. The Jets have the sixth-best scoring defense and the third-best defense in yards allowed, and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is tied for sixth in the NFL with 11 sacks.

New York will need to be at its best on defense, too, since the Lions’ offense ranks top five in points scored and yards gained.

This will be a tough test for the Jets, but ultimately I think their defense makes some plays to lead them to victory. If you agree, back New York with bonus code NPBONUSFULL on Caesars Sportsbook.

Lions vs. Jets pick: Jets PK
