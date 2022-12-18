Read full article on original website
Wind chills close Cody Park holiday displays; concessions done for year
Dangerous wind chills in North Platte’s weather forecast are bringing an early end to Cody Park Concessions’ holiday hours. Parks Supervisor Lyle Minshull said both the concession stand and the Santa’s Workshop display will be closed at least Wednesday and Thursday due to stiff winds and expected wind chills between 40 and 50 below zero.
Rascal to perform at Sandhills Convention Center in North Platte
Popular local entertainer Rascal Martinez will bring his show to the Sandhills Convention Center and Ramada by Wyndham at 2102 S. Jeffers Ave. on Dec. 30. Rascal has developed a strong following in the area with his music, both originals and covers from various genres. His raspy voice suits his performance of 1950s and ’60s music as he sings familiar classics in his unique style.
North Platte City Council endorses BMX track at failed dog-park site
North Platte City Council members wrote a happy ending Tuesday to 308 BMX’s long quest to establish a bicycle motocross racetrack in the city. They voted 8-0 after a 28-minute executive session to grant the group a lease option for the city’s north-side Happy Hound Retreat Dog Park, which never caught on due to sandburs that resisted eradication.
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for December 22
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (4) updates to this series since Updated 14 min ago.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -3. A -12-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
North Platte, region brace for Arctic's chilly breath on winter solstice
If western Nebraskans must go out Wednesday, weather forecasters say, it’s best to do so in the morning before temperatures and wind chills plummet and snow ushers in the winter solstice. The National Weather Service has placed all of west central Nebraska and the Panhandle under a wind chill...
Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear skies. Low -12F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -10 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Grocery stores say they’re prepared for influx of shoppers
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)- Many people are getting prepared for the arctic conditions that are expected late Wednesday night and all of Thursday. This includes getting all the essentials that they need in order to bear the cold weather ahead. This is coming at a time when people are also preparing themselves for Christmas and the rest of the holidays as well. The combination of the two has caused an influx of grocery shoppers, causing long lines.
I-80 westbound re-opens near Ogallala after serious accident
OGALLALA - Injuries have been reported in a multiple semi accident that had closed I-80 westbound between exit 133 at Roscoe and exit 117 near Brule for over an hour Wednesday night. Roads were snow covered and visibility was limited by blowing snow at the time of the accident. Temperatures...
North Platte man accused of domestic violence in front of child
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A North Platte man has been arrested on domestic violence and child abuse allegations. According to police, at around 7:55 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a disturbance at a residence in the 800 block of Spruce St. Police said officers arrived and entered the residence when they...
Lincoln County's Most Wanted
Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 1 warrant: Theft of services, FTA or comply with citation. 1 warrant: Unauthorized use of a financial transaction device $500.00 - $1500.00. Tianna R. Estrada. Age: 22. 1 warrant: Terroristic threats. Monica R....
South Loup boys, girls defeat Maxwell to win Maxwell Tournament
MAXWELL – Cache Gracey scored a game-high 16 points as the South Loup boys basketball team defeated Maxwell 50-26 Tuesday to win the Maxwell Tournament. “I thought the boys played with a great deal of composure and a lot more under control than what we did last night,” South Loup coach Jeff Cole said.
