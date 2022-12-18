Read full article on original website
Related
On The Money — Here’s what Trump’s taxes reveal
Tonight, we’re kicking things off with key findings from former President Trump’s tax records. We’ll also look at the uproar surrounding a failed effort to pass landmark marijuana banking legislation, the White House’s latest preview of its economic priorities for next year, and more. But first, here’s how to watch Zelensky’s address to Congress. Welcome to On…
Federal Judge in Florida Refuses Donald Trump’s Request for ‘Unprecedented’ Intrusion in New York AG’s Fraud Case
A federal judge in Florida refused on Wednesday to grant former President Donald Trump’s request to intrude upon New York Attorney General Letitia James’s enforcement action in connection with her fraud case. “The Trump Organization has already been found guilty by a New-York jury of several counts of...
California Medical School That Injected Pesticides Into Inmates: Our Bad
A medical college in San Francisco has offered its apologies more than 50 years after allowing its researchers to conduct dozens of unethical medical experiments on California inmates. The work of two dermatologists at the University of California, San Francisco between 1960 and 1980 was thrust back into the spotlight this month after the publication of a report by the school’s Program for Historical Reconciliation, which found no evidence that Dr. Howard Maibach and Dr. William Epstein had obtained informed consent from the more than 2,600 incarcerated men they experimented on. Their research involved putting the inmates, who volunteered and...
Comments / 0