Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Download and Use Apple IPSW Files
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Your Apple device automatically downloads IPSW files when performing an update via the Finder, iTunes, or Software Update. These OS images are essential to the software update process, restoring your iPhone to default factory settings, etc.
Digital Trends
Get an Apple Watch for $199, delivered by December 22
The Apple Watch SE is a cheap way to test out whether you want an Apple Watch, or a smartwatch at all. The 40mm version of the wearable device is available for just $199 after an $80 discount to its sticker price of $279, in one of the most popular Apple Watch deals from the retailer with more than 1,000 units sold over the past 24 hours. Finalize the purchase now to make sure that you avail the price cut, and to get the Apple Watch SE by December 14 — well before the rush of the holiday season.
makeuseof.com
How to Set Up and Use iCloud Shared Photo Library on Your iPhone
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. While it's true that Apple has offered Shared Albums for quite a while now, don't confuse it with iCloud Shared Photo Library because they aren't the same. This new addition brings several quality-of-life improvements to the photo-sharing experience across your Apple devices.
makeuseof.com
Samsung Galaxy vs. Google Pixel: Which Is the Best Android Phone Brand?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're in the market to buy a new Android phone, you might be wondering which is better, Samsung or Google Pixel. We know that Samsung is the phone of choice for millions of Android users, but is it finally time to switch to Pixel?
Digital Trends
iOS 16.2’s new always-on display made me hate my iPhone 14 Pro
When Apple announced the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro devices, one of the big differences that set them apart was the display. The standard iPhone 14 wasn’t much different from the iPhone 13 before it, but the iPhone 14 Pro has the new Dynamic Island and an always-on display (AOD) feature.
makeuseof.com
How to Open the Internet Options in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Internet has become a vital part of our daily lives, allowing us to stay connected and access information at our fingertips. As such, having an easy way to manage and customize our online experience is critical. Windows 11 offers you a range of options for customizing your web browsing experience through its Internet Options.
makeuseof.com
How to Open Sticky Notes in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Windows 11 has a Sticky Notes feature that allows users to write down quick thoughts or reminders on the screen and save them electronically. This is one of the most popular programs on Windows, which allows you to jot down notes on your computer desktop.
makeuseof.com
9 Things Macs Can Do That Windows PCs Can't
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Macs and Windows PCs are by far the two most popular types of computers out there. Because of how important computers are today, a Mac and a Windows PC can typically do the same things.
makeuseof.com
5 Reasons Forced Sideloading Will Make the iPhone Worse
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In order to comply with EU law, Apple is reportedly considering official sideloading and third-party app store support for iOS 17. The EU's Digital Markets Act comes into effect in 2023, with companies getting until 2024 to make changes. The recent law dictates that Big Tech companies allow third-party app downloads to give customers more flexibility.
makeuseof.com
iPhone vs. Google Pixel Phones: Which Is Better?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. As Google continues taking its smartphone division more seriously, a lot of people are wondering which phone is better, iPhone or Pixel. If you're looking for an upgrade, you should know how the two differ and how they affect your experience as a user.
makeuseof.com
How to Enable or Disable Taskbar Pinning in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Do you share your computer with someone else and don't want them to add or remove apps from the taskbar? If yes, then this is the place where you need to be.
makeuseof.com
iPhone 14 Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Is a Flip Phone Better?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Although foldable phones aren't mainstream yet, more buyers seem to be open to trying them out than ever. And if you're one of them, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is probably on your radar.
CNET
Snag Refurbished iPhone and Apple Watch Models at a Huge Discount Just Before Christmas
Apple devices often score highly in our reviews and its flagship products top our best phone and best smartwatch lists as we approach the end of the year. Sleek design and impressive performance comes at a premium, though, meaning Apple gear is often more expensive than devices from competing brands. However, if you don't mind a preowned device, you can save a ton of cash this side of Christmas this one-day sale at Woot. You can choose from a massive selection of refurbished Apple Watches and iPhones and save big compared to buying from Apple directly.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Windows Update Error 0x80190001
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. BriWindows Update is a critical component of the Windows operating system that keeps your system up to date with the latest security patches and bug fixes. Although these updates are generally helpful, they can result in Windows malfunctioning or displaying error messages.
makeuseof.com
How to Speed Up or Slow Down Videos Using iMovie on Your Mac
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Do you want to make a YouTube video with an extra punch? Perhaps you've made a funny home movie where you've played a prank on a friend or family member. Or you're making a short instructional video for work that isn't quite hitting the time stamp.
Digital Trends
We can’t believe how cheap this 65-inch QLED 4K TV is today
If you want to upgrade your home theater, whether it’s to a bigger display or nicer tech, this is the deal for you. While 65-inch QLED TVs do tend to cost quite a bit, there are some great 65-inch TV deals going around, like this one from Walmart on the onn. TV. You can grab it for just $398 rather than the $568 it usually goes for, which is a nice $170 discount and well worth grabbing if you want a 65-inch TV.
makeuseof.com
6 Reasons Why Laptop Battery Size Matters
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Manufacturers tend to advertise battery life, but battery size matters too. Battery life is an estimate. It doesn't tell you exactly what you're getting. Battery size...
makeuseof.com
How to Automatically Copy Selected Text in Chrome, Edge, and Firefox
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Many users need to copy and paste URLs, email addresses, script code, and other details on webpages now and then while web browsing. The usual way to copy text is to select it and press Ctrl + C. No browsers include options for enabling automatic copying of text.
makeuseof.com
Be Productive With Setapp, Proactive With MasterClass, and Protected With 1Password
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Setapp, an all-in-one Mac productivity suite, has partnered with 1Password (a password manager), and MasterClass (an online education subscription platform) to bring some exclusive discounts and deals on these incredible products.
Phone Arena
Probably the last great Apple AirPods deal of the year is here, but not for long
Can't afford the AirPods Pro 2... or the non-Pro AirPods 3... or a refurbished pair of OG AirPods Pros but still want to be hip this Christmas and buy some of the world's most popular true wireless earbuds for yourself or someone who means the world to you?. Not to...
Comments / 0