Pasco Deputies Searching For Missing Man Last Seen In Wesley Chapel

Pasco Deputies Searching For David Moorer

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for David Moorer, a missing 22-year-old man.

Investigators say Moorer is 5’4”, around 140 lbs., with curly dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Deputies say he was last seen on Dec. 16 around 5:30 a.m., in the Fairweather Dr. area of Wesley Chapel .

If you have any information on Moorer’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7.

