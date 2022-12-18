Read full article on original website
kauainownews.com
Kekaha Landfill and Kapa‘a transfer station closed for maintenance work
The Kekaha Landfill and Kapa‘a refuse transfer station will be closed today. The closure is necessary for crews to perform maintenance work, County officials report. Both facilities are expected to re-open in the afternoon. Updates will be given when the facilities re-open. Weather permitting, all other services and refuse stations are scheduled to be open.
kauainownews.com
Anahola Regional Plan update approved by Hawaiian Homes Commission
At its December meeting, the Hawaiian Homes Commission approved the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands’ update of the Anahola Regional Plan for Kaua’i. The Anahola Regional Plan sets forth five priorities crafted with beneficiary input. Those priorities include Surface Water Resources Management, the Hō‘ākeolapono Trades Academy and Institute, a Makai Management Plan, an Anahola Place-Based Education Network and a Mauka Farm Lot Plan.
Brown Water Advisory issued for the Island of Kauai
Brown Water Advisories can be very dangerous to the public due to animal fecal matter, pathogens, chemicals and associated dangerous flood debris.
kauainownews.com
High Wind Warning downgraded to Advisory
The National Weather issued a Wind Advisory for North and East Kauai until 6 a.m. Tuesday. The advisory replaces the High Wind Warning, which was canceled. West winds of 20 to 35 mph are expected with localized gusts of 50 mph, especially over and downwind of terrain. Winds this strong...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Firefighter who nearly died in life-changing surf accident thanks those who saved him
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A longtime Kauai firefighter who nearly died in a terrifying surf accident is sharing his story of survival. It’s been 13 days since friends and strangers kept him alive. Fire Rescue Capt. Makalii Andrade was tow-in foil surfing off Hanalei with friends, including waterman Archie Kalepa.
