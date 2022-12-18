ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanapepe, HI

Comments / 0

Related
kauainownews.com

Kekaha Landfill and Kapa‘a transfer station closed for maintenance work

The Kekaha Landfill and Kapa‘a refuse transfer station will be closed today. The closure is necessary for crews to perform maintenance work, County officials report. Both facilities are expected to re-open in the afternoon. Updates will be given when the facilities re-open. Weather permitting, all other services and refuse stations are scheduled to be open.
kauainownews.com

Anahola Regional Plan update approved by Hawaiian Homes Commission

At its December meeting, the Hawaiian Homes Commission approved the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands’ update of the Anahola Regional Plan for Kaua’i. The Anahola Regional Plan sets forth five priorities crafted with beneficiary input. Those priorities include Surface Water Resources Management, the Hō‘ākeolapono Trades Academy and Institute, a Makai Management Plan, an Anahola Place-Based Education Network and a Mauka Farm Lot Plan.
ANAHOLA, HI
kauainownews.com

High Wind Warning downgraded to Advisory

The National Weather issued a Wind Advisory for North and East Kauai until 6 a.m. Tuesday. The advisory replaces the High Wind Warning, which was canceled. West winds of 20 to 35 mph are expected with localized gusts of 50 mph, especially over and downwind of terrain. Winds this strong...
KAUAI COUNTY, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy