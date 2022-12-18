ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WWE News: Doudrop Shares Twitter Update, Preview Video for Tonight’s NXT

– WWE Superstar Doudrop has been absent from WWE programming since she on NXT TV earlier in September, teaming with Nikki ASH against Toxic Attraction in a winning effort. The wrestler shared an update on her Twitter account this week, writing to her fans, “Not dead, don’t worry.” You can check out her tweet below:
Shane Taylor Reacts to Swerve Strickland’s Attack Of Keith Lee on AEW Dynamite

Shane Taylor is none too happy about Swerve Strickland’s new stable taking out Keith Lee on last night’s AEW Dynamite, and he took to social media to comment. As noted, Strickland debuted his new group Mogul Affiliates as he officially turned on Lee. The group consists of Strickland, Parker Boudreaux and Granden Goetzman, with Rick Ross involved at least for last night.
Lineup For Tonight’s MLW Fusion Includes A Tables Match and More

Major League Wrestling will present a new episode of MLW Fusion tonight which will include a tables match and more. MLW issued a press release which hypes tonight’s show. Tables Match! Taya vs Lady Flammer! + more tonight on MLW FUSION. Watch nationwide on cable TV on beIN Sports...
Ari Daivari Comments on Parker Boudreaux’s TrustBuster Status After AEW Dynamite

Parker Boudreaux joined the new Mogul Affiliates on last night’s AEW Dynamite, and Ari Daivari has commented on Boudreaux’s status as a TrustBuster. As noted, Boudreaux came out and helped Swerve Strickland take out Keith Lee as part of the new stable on Wednesday’s show. Boudreaux was previously part of Daivari’s group, and the latter posted to Twitter to write:
SBJ Makes Prediction On How WWE’s TV Rights Deals Will Go Next Year

John Ourand of Sports Business Journal recently mentioned WWE in a list of sports media business predictions for this coming year. Ourand referenced the fact that WWE’s television agreements are set to expire after 2024, and stated that “it will start to negotiate new deals in April, right around when ‘WrestleMania’ is in L.A.” According to Ourand, a new agreement is likely to manifest wherein NBCU will maintain NXT and Raw’s position in the USA lineup of broadcasts, but also hypothesizes a move from Fox to an NBC channel for SmackDown.
Details On Why Raw Won’t Be Live Next Week

There will be no live episode of WWE Raw next week, and a new report has details on why. As noted, next week’s episode of Raw will look at the best of WWE in 2022. WWE will be on their holiday tour, and Fightful Select reports that the decision allows some of the production crew additional time off.
UFC PPV Prices On ESPN+ Increase Starting With UFC 283

The price of UFC PPVs is going up on ESPN+, starting with UFC 283 in January. Sports Business Journal’s Adam Stern has confirmed that ESPN+ is raising the price for PPVs to $79.99 per show starting with the January 21st show. That is up $5 from the previous price,...
Updated Lineup For Impact Hard To Kill

Impact has an updated lineup for January’s Hard To Kill PPV following this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on January 13th and airs live on PPV:. * Impact Wrestling Championship Full Metal Mayhem Match: Josh Alexander vs. Bully...
AEW Files Trademarks This Week for ‘WrestleBowl’ & ‘Wrestling Bowl’

– Fightful reports that AEW filed two trademarks earlier this week with the USPTO that could hint at a new event name. The trademarks were filed on Monday, December 19 for “WrestleBowl” and “Wrestling Bowl.” You can see the filing descriptions below:. Mark For: WRESTLEBOWL trademark...
Jimmy Korderas Addresses Dexter Lumis Failing to Generate Heat With the Fans

– During his latest Reffin’ Rant video posted earlier today, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas discussed Dexter Lumis failing to get over and generate heat with the fans during his feud with The Miz. He stated the following:. “Sometimes silence speaks louder than words, especially in the world of...
Quetzalli Bulnes Comments On Her WWE Release Earlier This Month

In an interview with Lucha Libre Online (via Fightful), Quetzalli Bulnes spoke about her release from WWE, which happened at the beginning of the month on December 1. Bulnes served as the host for WWE’s Spanish language web shows ‘El Brunch’ and ‘WWE Ahora’. On October 30, she was involved in an incident at a CDMX House Show in Mexico City, Mexico with the arena’s security team & Spanish Wrestling Content Creator Falbak. That was what led to her release.
411’s WWE RAW Talk Review: 12.19.22 – Bayley Celebrates Her Win Over Becky Lynch and More!

-So next week RAW is a Best of Show which is actually cool as it’s nice to see everyone getting time off for Christmas. With that though I assume we won’t have a RAW Talk, but the new Ric Flair documentary drops on Peacock, so I will have a recap of that. Also this week I will finally have Uncensored 97 done and then next week I finish out 1997 with Starrcade. For now, RAW Talk! Let’s get to it!
Heather Monroe Weighs In On Lack of Women’s Tag Team Wrestling On Indy Scene

Women’s tag team wrestling is less of a thing on the independent scene, and indy talent Heather Monroe recently weighed in on the situation. Monroe, who teams with Ray Lyn as BCW Tag Team Champions Blonde Force Trauma, recently spoke with Ella Jay for WZ and was asked what she thinks the biggest challenge to women’s tag team wrestling is in independent promotions.
AEW News: Thunder Rosa Backstage At Dynamite, What Happened After Rampage Taping

– Thunder Rosa was backstage at this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. PWInsider reports that Rosa was at the taping, which took place in her hometown of San Antonio. Rosa has been out of action with back issues since before All Out in September, and the site reports Rosa is not expected to return to the ring until after the New Year, with February or March as possibilities.
NJPW Replaces KOPW Trophy With A Championship Belt

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that the KOPW trophy is no more and has been replaced with a brand new championship belt. The title vacates every year, so current champion Shingo Takagi will no longer have the title once 2023 hits. The new champion will be decided in the New Japan Ranbo at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4.

