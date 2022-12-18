-So next week RAW is a Best of Show which is actually cool as it’s nice to see everyone getting time off for Christmas. With that though I assume we won’t have a RAW Talk, but the new Ric Flair documentary drops on Peacock, so I will have a recap of that. Also this week I will finally have Uncensored 97 done and then next week I finish out 1997 with Starrcade. For now, RAW Talk! Let’s get to it!

2 DAYS AGO