WWE News: Doudrop Shares Twitter Update, Preview Video for Tonight’s NXT
– WWE Superstar Doudrop has been absent from WWE programming since she on NXT TV earlier in September, teaming with Nikki ASH against Toxic Attraction in a winning effort. The wrestler shared an update on her Twitter account this week, writing to her fans, “Not dead, don’t worry.” You can check out her tweet below:
AEW News: Jamie Hayter Retains Women’s Title On Dynamite, MJF Responds To Bryan Danielson
– Jamie Hayter is still the AEW Women’s World Champion following tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Hayter defeated Hikaru Shida in the main event of tonight’s show. After the match, Hayter, Britt Baker, and Rebel attacked Shida, which led to Toni Storm and then Saraya coming down to make the save:
Shane Taylor Reacts to Swerve Strickland’s Attack Of Keith Lee on AEW Dynamite
Shane Taylor is none too happy about Swerve Strickland’s new stable taking out Keith Lee on last night’s AEW Dynamite, and he took to social media to comment. As noted, Strickland debuted his new group Mogul Affiliates as he officially turned on Lee. The group consists of Strickland, Parker Boudreaux and Granden Goetzman, with Rick Ross involved at least for last night.
Various News: Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Danhausen Christmas Vlog, New AEW Shirts Available
– PWInsider reports that The Death Dollz vs. Gisele Shaw and Deonna Purrazzo for the Impact Knockouts Championships will be the opening match for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST. – Danhausen released a new Christmas vlog:. – Shop AEW...
Lineup For Tonight’s MLW Fusion Includes A Tables Match and More
Major League Wrestling will present a new episode of MLW Fusion tonight which will include a tables match and more. MLW issued a press release which hypes tonight’s show. Tables Match! Taya vs Lady Flammer! + more tonight on MLW FUSION. Watch nationwide on cable TV on beIN Sports...
Ari Daivari Comments on Parker Boudreaux’s TrustBuster Status After AEW Dynamite
Parker Boudreaux joined the new Mogul Affiliates on last night’s AEW Dynamite, and Ari Daivari has commented on Boudreaux’s status as a TrustBuster. As noted, Boudreaux came out and helped Swerve Strickland take out Keith Lee as part of the new stable on Wednesday’s show. Boudreaux was previously part of Daivari’s group, and the latter posted to Twitter to write:
Various News: Ric Flair Praises Renee Paquette During AEW Dynamite, Chelsea Green Tweets Photo of WWE Raw Debut
– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair praised AEW broadcaster Renee Paquette during last night’s Dynamite. Flair tweeted, “I’m Watching #AEWDynamite! @ReneePaquette, You Are Under Appreciated, Beautiful, And Married To A MAN!! Happy Holidays My Friend! Wooooo!” You can check out his tweet below:. – As...
SBJ Makes Prediction On How WWE’s TV Rights Deals Will Go Next Year
John Ourand of Sports Business Journal recently mentioned WWE in a list of sports media business predictions for this coming year. Ourand referenced the fact that WWE’s television agreements are set to expire after 2024, and stated that “it will start to negotiate new deals in April, right around when ‘WrestleMania’ is in L.A.” According to Ourand, a new agreement is likely to manifest wherein NBCU will maintain NXT and Raw’s position in the USA lineup of broadcasts, but also hypothesizes a move from Fox to an NBC channel for SmackDown.
Details On Why Raw Won’t Be Live Next Week
There will be no live episode of WWE Raw next week, and a new report has details on why. As noted, next week’s episode of Raw will look at the best of WWE in 2022. WWE will be on their holiday tour, and Fightful Select reports that the decision allows some of the production crew additional time off.
UFC PPV Prices On ESPN+ Increase Starting With UFC 283
The price of UFC PPVs is going up on ESPN+, starting with UFC 283 in January. Sports Business Journal’s Adam Stern has confirmed that ESPN+ is raising the price for PPVs to $79.99 per show starting with the January 21st show. That is up $5 from the previous price,...
Various News: EC3 Set For GLCW Show, Lloyd Anoa’i Battling Kidney Failure
– EC3 is set to appear at GLCW’s MerrillMania 3 show in March. GLCW is advertising the CYN founder as appearing at the show, which takes place on March 11th, 2023 at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in Merrill, Wisconsin. You can get tickets here. – ECW original Lloyd Anoa’i...
Updated Lineup For Impact Hard To Kill
Impact has an updated lineup for January’s Hard To Kill PPV following this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on January 13th and airs live on PPV:. * Impact Wrestling Championship Full Metal Mayhem Match: Josh Alexander vs. Bully...
AEW Files Trademarks This Week for ‘WrestleBowl’ & ‘Wrestling Bowl’
– Fightful reports that AEW filed two trademarks earlier this week with the USPTO that could hint at a new event name. The trademarks were filed on Monday, December 19 for “WrestleBowl” and “Wrestling Bowl.” You can see the filing descriptions below:. Mark For: WRESTLEBOWL trademark...
Jimmy Korderas Addresses Dexter Lumis Failing to Generate Heat With the Fans
– During his latest Reffin’ Rant video posted earlier today, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas discussed Dexter Lumis failing to get over and generate heat with the fans during his feud with The Miz. He stated the following:. “Sometimes silence speaks louder than words, especially in the world of...
Quetzalli Bulnes Comments On Her WWE Release Earlier This Month
In an interview with Lucha Libre Online (via Fightful), Quetzalli Bulnes spoke about her release from WWE, which happened at the beginning of the month on December 1. Bulnes served as the host for WWE’s Spanish language web shows ‘El Brunch’ and ‘WWE Ahora’. On October 30, she was involved in an incident at a CDMX House Show in Mexico City, Mexico with the arena’s security team & Spanish Wrestling Content Creator Falbak. That was what led to her release.
411’s WWE RAW Talk Review: 12.19.22 – Bayley Celebrates Her Win Over Becky Lynch and More!
-So next week RAW is a Best of Show which is actually cool as it’s nice to see everyone getting time off for Christmas. With that though I assume we won’t have a RAW Talk, but the new Ric Flair documentary drops on Peacock, so I will have a recap of that. Also this week I will finally have Uncensored 97 done and then next week I finish out 1997 with Starrcade. For now, RAW Talk! Let’s get to it!
Heather Monroe Weighs In On Lack of Women’s Tag Team Wrestling On Indy Scene
Women’s tag team wrestling is less of a thing on the independent scene, and indy talent Heather Monroe recently weighed in on the situation. Monroe, who teams with Ray Lyn as BCW Tag Team Champions Blonde Force Trauma, recently spoke with Ella Jay for WZ and was asked what she thinks the biggest challenge to women’s tag team wrestling is in independent promotions.
AEW Dynamite Has Slight Viewership Increase, Drop in Key Demo Ratings for Holiday Bash
– Showbuzz Daily has the television numbers for last night’s Holiday Bash episode of AEW Dynamite. Viewership was up by a very slight margin this week, but the rating in the demographic was down for the live TBS broadcast. Last night’s Holiday Bash show averaged 957,000 viewers. Viewership increased...
AEW News: Thunder Rosa Backstage At Dynamite, What Happened After Rampage Taping
– Thunder Rosa was backstage at this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. PWInsider reports that Rosa was at the taping, which took place in her hometown of San Antonio. Rosa has been out of action with back issues since before All Out in September, and the site reports Rosa is not expected to return to the ring until after the New Year, with February or March as possibilities.
NJPW Replaces KOPW Trophy With A Championship Belt
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that the KOPW trophy is no more and has been replaced with a brand new championship belt. The title vacates every year, so current champion Shingo Takagi will no longer have the title once 2023 hits. The new champion will be decided in the New Japan Ranbo at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4.
