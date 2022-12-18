ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State’s quality 2023 recruiting class is tainted by the thought of what it could’ve been: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State has somehow found a way to put together a recruiting class that mirrors the vibe around its actual football season. The Buckeyes have had a solid year with a chance to play for a national title by earning a spot in the College Football Playoff. But the juice doesn’t seem to be there because while it was a good season, it’s not quite as good as it could’ve been.
Ohio State National Signing Day recap: Potential early starters, some costly misses, and the state of OSU recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Thursday Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises, Stephen Means and Nathan Baird react to Ohio State’s 2023 signing class, which the Buckeyes locked in Wednesday. By average star rating, it is the No. 3 class in the 247sports.com composite rankings. Nineteen players signed, with the Buckeyes waiting on one more committed player they were expecting to land.
Ohio State wants a quarterback in every class, but should it change its approach in finding one? Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State’s recruiting philosophy when it comes to quarterbacks has been pretty simple since Ryan Day became its head coach. The Buckeyes want a quarterback in every cycle, and they’re going to go after the best one they can find. The problem is that philosophy is often easier said than done. Getting a quarterback to commit hasn’t been much of an issue, but holding onto to them is where things can get tricky.
Ohio State-Georgia film expert breakdown: Why the Buckeyes’ offense should go fast

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On Wednesday Buckeye Talk, welcome cleveland.com football film expert Lance Reisland to the show for the first time. Lance has appeared on Orange and Brown Talk to discuss the Browns many times, and has written film breakdowns on both the Buckeyes and Browns, but on this episode he joins Doug Lesmerises to discuss the Ohio State-Georgia matchup.
Big Ten recruiting rankings: National Signing Day 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Class of 2023 will be able to sign their national letters of intent on Wednesday during the first National Signing Day of the recruiting cycle. Ohio State heads into the early signing period with one of the best recruiting classes in college football, and again is trying to land the best class in the Big Ten. The Buckeyes are No. 1 in the 247Sports.com Big Ten team rankings, followed by Penn State at No. 2 and two-time defending Big Ten champion Michigan at No. 3.
Ohio State football is in danger of ending its 5-star streak, and it’s not a good thing: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- We’re little more than six hours into National Signing Day, and it doesn’t seem like there have been a ton of fireworks, at least not yet. By 11 a.m. Ohio State had signed all but two members of its committed class, and then at noon added four-star Indiana edge rusher Joshua Mickens. It was a drama-free morning for a class that spent most of the past year being anything but that.
How much of an impact did NIL have on Ohio State football’s 2023 recruiting class? Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ryan Day isn’t afraid to admit that building Ohio State football’s 2023 recruiting class hasn’t been as simple as the first three he had as head coach. Recruiting has always been about relationships first, followed by a list of other things ranging from a program’s ability to get a kid to the NFL to what the facilities may look like. Even the off the field concepts were more about preparing someone for life after football. Nothing’s perfect, and there was certainly its fair share of complications, but at least there was a road map to follow.
The Football World Is Feeling Bad For Ohio State Fans

The Buckeyes expect to contend for a Big Ten championship, College Football Playoff berth and national title every season. They expect to consistently bring in top five or better recruiting classes. One regular season loss alone can be devastating. So, it's actually not always that great cheering on the Scarlet...
Search continues for missing Ohio infant and suspect in abduction

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of two infants abducted Monday remains missing as authorities continue to search for the boy and a suspect. Two counts of kidnapping have been filed against the female suspect, Nalah Jackson, 24, of Columbus, who is accused of stealing a car outside a restaurant Monday night with 5-month-old twins Kason and Kyair Thomass inside. An Amber Alert was issued for the twins after their abduction.
