Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5-Month-Old Twins Abducted By Stranger With Delayed Amber Alert And No National News Coverage. One Twin Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
White Castle Permanently Closes - 50 Year Old Restaurant ShuttersTy D.Columbus, OH
Longstanding White Castle Location Permanently Closing After 50-Plus YearsJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s Police Department hosts Toys For Tots for 75th anniversary, sets record number of collectionsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Ohio State’s quality 2023 recruiting class is tainted by the thought of what it could’ve been: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State has somehow found a way to put together a recruiting class that mirrors the vibe around its actual football season. The Buckeyes have had a solid year with a chance to play for a national title by earning a spot in the College Football Playoff. But the juice doesn’t seem to be there because while it was a good season, it’s not quite as good as it could’ve been.
Ohio State National Signing Day recap: Potential early starters, some costly misses, and the state of OSU recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Thursday Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises, Stephen Means and Nathan Baird react to Ohio State’s 2023 signing class, which the Buckeyes locked in Wednesday. By average star rating, it is the No. 3 class in the 247sports.com composite rankings. Nineteen players signed, with the Buckeyes waiting on one more committed player they were expecting to land.
Ohio State wants a quarterback in every class, but should it change its approach in finding one? Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State’s recruiting philosophy when it comes to quarterbacks has been pretty simple since Ryan Day became its head coach. The Buckeyes want a quarterback in every cycle, and they’re going to go after the best one they can find. The problem is that philosophy is often easier said than done. Getting a quarterback to commit hasn’t been much of an issue, but holding onto to them is where things can get tricky.
Ohio State-Georgia film expert breakdown: Why the Buckeyes’ offense should go fast
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On Wednesday Buckeye Talk, welcome cleveland.com football film expert Lance Reisland to the show for the first time. Lance has appeared on Orange and Brown Talk to discuss the Browns many times, and has written film breakdowns on both the Buckeyes and Browns, but on this episode he joins Doug Lesmerises to discuss the Ohio State-Georgia matchup.
What Damon Wilson’s Georgia commitment means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State took its best shot at trying to do something it hadn’t accomplished six years when it went after Damon Wilson, but it unfortunately just came up short. Once again, the Buckeyes find themselves coming up short on a high-level recruit, this time for the...
What Matayo Uiagalelei’s Oregon commitment means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- For a long time, it felt like Matayo Uiagalelei was Ohio State’s best chance at landing a five-star defensive end in the 2023 cycle, even if he never publicly said much during his process. The nation’s No. 31 player and No. 5 edge rusher had spent...
Big Ten recruiting rankings: National Signing Day 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Class of 2023 will be able to sign their national letters of intent on Wednesday during the first National Signing Day of the recruiting cycle. Ohio State heads into the early signing period with one of the best recruiting classes in college football, and again is trying to land the best class in the Big Ten. The Buckeyes are No. 1 in the 247Sports.com Big Ten team rankings, followed by Penn State at No. 2 and two-time defending Big Ten champion Michigan at No. 3.
Ohio State football is in danger of ending its 5-star streak, and it’s not a good thing: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- We’re little more than six hours into National Signing Day, and it doesn’t seem like there have been a ton of fireworks, at least not yet. By 11 a.m. Ohio State had signed all but two members of its committed class, and then at noon added four-star Indiana edge rusher Joshua Mickens. It was a drama-free morning for a class that spent most of the past year being anything but that.
Ohio State football transfer target Ajani Cornelius commits to Oregon
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of Ohio State football’s most significant targets in the transfer portal is heading elsewhere. Rhode Island transfer Ajani Corenlius announced Wednesday he will play at Oregon. He was also considering OSU, which he visited last weekend, Nebraska and Tennessee. Cornelius rose from FCS player...
National Signing Day suggests Jim Harbaugh’s reign over Ohio State and the Big Ten won’t last
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jim Harbaugh says he only cares about gold stars earned for toughness and passion, that recruiting rankings are “irrelevant” to his roster-building process. And he’s led Michigan, which will appear in its second straight College Football Playoff next week, to a high enough stratosphere that his words hold credence.
Ohio State basketball vs. Maine preview: TV info, key players, starters, prediction
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State men’s basketball will face Maine as it returns home, hoping to get back in the win column. This will be the Buckeyes’ first game since dropping out of the AP top 25 rankings. They’ve never played against the Black Bears. What: Ohio...
Ohio State football’s defensive failures against Michigan inspired a new slogan for facing Georgia
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first inclination of Ohio State football’s defensive players might have been to burn the film of that Nov. 26 loss to Michigan. Or bury it, perhaps. Bury it with a shovel and then throw that shovel in the Olentangy River. Whatever it takes to erase the memory of five big touchdowns allowed and one gut-wrenching loss.
How much of an impact did NIL have on Ohio State football’s 2023 recruiting class? Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ryan Day isn’t afraid to admit that building Ohio State football’s 2023 recruiting class hasn’t been as simple as the first three he had as head coach. Recruiting has always been about relationships first, followed by a list of other things ranging from a program’s ability to get a kid to the NFL to what the facilities may look like. Even the off the field concepts were more about preparing someone for life after football. Nothing’s perfect, and there was certainly its fair share of complications, but at least there was a road map to follow.
The Football World Is Feeling Bad For Ohio State Fans
The Buckeyes expect to contend for a Big Ten championship, College Football Playoff berth and national title every season. They expect to consistently bring in top five or better recruiting classes. One regular season loss alone can be devastating. So, it's actually not always that great cheering on the Scarlet...
National Signing Day 2023: Who has the top national recruiting class?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — National Signing Day for the Class of 2023 is on Wednesday as high school prospects throughout the country can sign their national letters of intent at the school of their choice. Thousands of recruits will sign their letters on Wednesday, locking them in for where they...
Ohio State basketball cruises past Maine, 95-61, as 5 Buckeyes reach double figures
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Brice Sensabaugh scored 19 points to lead five in double figures and Ohio State cruised to a 95-61 victory over Maine on Wednesday night. Ohio State (8-3), which fell out of the AP Top 25 poll following its 89-84 overtime loss to North Carolina, shot 69% (20 of 29) from the field in the second half and 61% (41 of 67) overall against Maine.
Recruiting wars: What’s it like to have Ohio State and Michigan knocking on your door?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — They play The Game in front of 100,000 people, but Ohio State and Michigan determine its winner during recruiting battles fought on tiny fields across the country. Wednesday’s early signing day is the first chance to keep score. And ahead of that mile marker, cleveland.com talked...
As Ohio State football awaits an offensive tackle transfer decision, another offer goes out
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football awaits word Wednesday night as to whether it will add one of the most sought-after offensive linemen in the transfer portal. Rhode Island’s Ajani Cornelius is scheduled to make his announcement at 6 p.m. Wednesday. He visited OSU over the weekend, after previously visiting Tennessee, Oregon and Nebraska.
Football World Reacts To Ohio State Quarterback's Announcement
After speculation that Ohio State's Devin Brown could be transferring, the freshman quarterback took to Twitter to negate those rumors in his own way; by sharing a clip from the 1998 film "Rounders" starring Matt Damon. The football world reacted to Brown's tweet on Tuesday. "[QB1," a Buckeyes fan replied.
Search continues for missing Ohio infant and suspect in abduction
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of two infants abducted Monday remains missing as authorities continue to search for the boy and a suspect. Two counts of kidnapping have been filed against the female suspect, Nalah Jackson, 24, of Columbus, who is accused of stealing a car outside a restaurant Monday night with 5-month-old twins Kason and Kyair Thomass inside. An Amber Alert was issued for the twins after their abduction.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
96K+
Followers
91K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0