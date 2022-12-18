ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Is a DeMar DeRozan trade coming for the Bulls? Lakers, Raptors among best potential landing spots for All-Star guard

One year ago, life was glorious for DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls. Not only were the Bulls in first place in the Eastern Conference, but DeRozan was playing the best basketball of his career. Buzzer-beating game-winners on back-to-back nights. Eight straight games with 35 points on over 50% shooting. MVP chants in front of the home crowd.
CHICAGO, IL
The Comeback

Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed

Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
hypebeast.com

Michael Jordan Spotted Picking Up New $60,000 USD De Bethune DB27 Titan Hawk JPS Watch

NBA icon, watch collector, and WatchBox investor, Michael Jordan has just debuted De Bethune‘s latest creation the DB27 Titan Hawk JPS. Channel the heritage of competitive motorsports, the watch arrives in a stealthy black zirconium case matched with yellow titanium accents — a direct translation of the John Player Special Formula One livery used by the F1 Lotus team.
Sporting News

Manchester United urged to sign Portugal World Cup sensation Goncalo Ramos to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Goncalo Ramos "could be the new Cristiano Ronaldo" for Manchester United, according to Kleberson, who has urged his former club to sign the striker. WHAT HAPPENED? Ramos upstaged Ronaldo at the 2022 World Cup when he was selected to start ahead of the 37-year-old in Portugal's round of 16 tie against Switzerland. The Benfica forward scored a hat-trick to help his country to a 6-1 victory, and he has since been linked with a move to some of Europe's biggest clubs, including United.
Sporting News

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer lauds Joe Ingles following debut: 'I couldn't be more impressed by him'

After nearly a year on the sidelines, Aussie Joe Ingles made his return to the court in the Milwaukee Bucks' 128-119 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Ingles has been out since suffering a torn ACL on January 30 while playing for the Utah Jazz and after being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers shortly after, he signed with the Bucks as a free agent in the off-season, coming back ahead of schedule to make his debut.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy