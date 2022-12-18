Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Lionel Messi PSG contract details: How much money is Argentina star making with new extension at Ligue 1 club?
Fresh off his 2022 FIFA World Cup victory with Argentina, Lionel Messi has reportedly agreed with French side Paris Saint-Germain to extend his stay in the French capital. The 35-year-old added a World Cup title to his trophy case in December, cementing his status as the greatest player of all-time.
Sporting News
How to create an NBA ID for free: Sign up to vote for your 2023 NBA All-Stars
With the All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah, drawing near — set for Friday, Feb. 17 to Sunday, Feb. 19 — it's time to cast your vote to make an impact on who starts in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. The voting process has changed slightly this...
Sporting News
Why is 'Salt Bae' being investigated by FIFA? Famed chef draws football governing body's ire after hoisting World Cup trophy with Argentinian players
Argentina's World Cup triumph answered a lot of questions, many of which revolved around its talisman, Lionel Messi. The festivities after the final match also raised a query: Just what was "Salt Bae" doing on the field?. Nusret Gökçe, better known by the catchy moniker "Salt Bae," could be seen...
Sporting News
Is a DeMar DeRozan trade coming for the Bulls? Lakers, Raptors among best potential landing spots for All-Star guard
One year ago, life was glorious for DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls. Not only were the Bulls in first place in the Eastern Conference, but DeRozan was playing the best basketball of his career. Buzzer-beating game-winners on back-to-back nights. Eight straight games with 35 points on over 50% shooting. MVP chants in front of the home crowd.
Sporting News
BOTHROYD: Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo was never an argument — World Cup win proves Argentina icon is the GOAT
In his latest column for The Sporting News, former England ace and Premier League star Jay Bothroyd reflects on the World Cup final, and the end of the Messi vs Ronaldo GOAT debate. That was the greatest World Cup final ever, certainly in my lifetime. Argentina were absolutely fantastic, their...
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed
Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sporting News
'What a coward' - Novak Djokovic slammed after backing out of Nick Kyrgios match at World Tennis League
Novak Djokovic has left a number of fans disappointed after pulling out of a match against Nick Kyrgios on Wednesday. The two tennis stars were set to face off at the new World Tennis League (WTL) in Dubai having played the Wimbledon final against each other in July. But despite...
hypebeast.com
Michael Jordan Spotted Picking Up New $60,000 USD De Bethune DB27 Titan Hawk JPS Watch
NBA icon, watch collector, and WatchBox investor, Michael Jordan has just debuted De Bethune‘s latest creation the DB27 Titan Hawk JPS. Channel the heritage of competitive motorsports, the watch arrives in a stealthy black zirconium case matched with yellow titanium accents — a direct translation of the John Player Special Formula One livery used by the F1 Lotus team.
Sporting News
Trae Young trade rumors: Hawks star's contract, playing style complicate future in Atlanta
Just a day after the Hawks announced that Travis Schlenk would be stepping down as the team's president of basketball operations, Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes revealed that rival executives believe Trae Young could be the next big name to request a trade. "How the Hawks shape the roster around Young...
Sporting News
The Verdict: Should the Raptors trade O.G. Anunoby for Bulls star Zach LaVine?
It's been a rough start to the season for the Bulls. Not only are they currently on the outside looking in on the Eastern Conference Play-In race, but The Athletic's Shams Charania and Darnell Mayberry reported this week that the Bulls are working through some on-court disconnect between their two stars.
Sporting News
Manchester United urged to sign Portugal World Cup sensation Goncalo Ramos to replace Cristiano Ronaldo
Goncalo Ramos "could be the new Cristiano Ronaldo" for Manchester United, according to Kleberson, who has urged his former club to sign the striker. WHAT HAPPENED? Ramos upstaged Ronaldo at the 2022 World Cup when he was selected to start ahead of the 37-year-old in Portugal's round of 16 tie against Switzerland. The Benfica forward scored a hat-trick to help his country to a 6-1 victory, and he has since been linked with a move to some of Europe's biggest clubs, including United.
Sporting News
That One Play: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo shows why he's NBA's best player without a basket being scored
Welcome to "One Play!" Throughout the 2022-23 NBA season, our TSN staff will break down certain possessions from certain games and peel back the curtains to reveal their bigger meaning. Today, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo takes the spotlight. The Pelicans didn't have an answer for Antetokounmpo on Monday. Antetokounmpo needed...
Sporting News
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer lauds Joe Ingles following debut: 'I couldn't be more impressed by him'
After nearly a year on the sidelines, Aussie Joe Ingles made his return to the court in the Milwaukee Bucks' 128-119 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Ingles has been out since suffering a torn ACL on January 30 while playing for the Utah Jazz and after being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers shortly after, he signed with the Bucks as a free agent in the off-season, coming back ahead of schedule to make his debut.
Sporting News
As Nets continue rise up Eastern Conference standings, Kevin Durant's MVP case keeps getting stronger
The current era of Nets basketball could be defined by one word: drama. There have been vaccination issues. There have been injury problems. There have been trade requests. There have been social media posts, suspensions and apologies. At least for a brief moment in that tumultuous timeline, though, there have...
Sporting News
76ers' Joel Embiid takes shot at Raptors while praising De'Anthony Melton: 'They don't care about winning'
Joel Embiid didn't have the best shooting performance against the Raptors on Monday, but the 76ers were able to leave the Wells Fargo Center court with an overtime win. The All-Star center believes that's exactly how Toronto wanted the game to play out. During his postgame media availability, Embiid, who...
