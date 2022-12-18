ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
Sporting News

Manchester United urged to sign Portugal World Cup sensation Goncalo Ramos to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Goncalo Ramos "could be the new Cristiano Ronaldo" for Manchester United, according to Kleberson, who has urged his former club to sign the striker. WHAT HAPPENED? Ramos upstaged Ronaldo at the 2022 World Cup when he was selected to start ahead of the 37-year-old in Portugal's round of 16 tie against Switzerland. The Benfica forward scored a hat-trick to help his country to a 6-1 victory, and he has since been linked with a move to some of Europe's biggest clubs, including United.
Sporting News

'He texted me' - Erling Haaland poised for Premier League reunion with Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch joked about being in contact with Manchester City forward Erling Haaland ahead of their Premier League match on Tuesday. WHAT HAPPENED? Marsch, who managed Haaland during his time at Austrian outfit RB Salzburg, revealed that the Norwegian had made contact with him ahead of the pair's first meeting in England. The American joked that he gave Haaland "permission to be injured" for the game, before reiterating the danger he poses for his Leeds side.
Sporting News

Latest FIFA rankings for men's national teams: Updated list of best countries in the world

Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but that wasn't good enough to become the No. 1 team on the planet based on the latest rankings updated Thursday, December 22. The FIFA rankings represent football's best attempt to list the teams according to accomplishments throughout the sport's calendar. While the World Cup holds the most prestige, other competitions also weigh into the list's construction and algorithm, looking to weigh all results throughout recent years as equally as possible.

Comments / 0

Community Policy