Sporting News
Lionel Messi PSG contract details: How much money is Argentina star making with new extension at Ligue 1 club?
Fresh off his 2022 FIFA World Cup victory with Argentina, Lionel Messi has reportedly agreed with French side Paris Saint-Germain to extend his stay in the French capital. The 35-year-old added a World Cup title to his trophy case in December, cementing his status as the greatest player of all-time.
Sporting News
Argentina team bus accident: Two fans jump off overpass to get on, but one missed during World Cup parade
The celebration in Buenos Aires of Argentina's 2022 World Cup victory produced some incredible scenes as millions of people flocked to the city to see the Albiceleste players bring the trophy home. Lionel Messi and many other players rode on an open-top bus through the city, mobbed by a sea...
Sporting News
BOTHROYD: Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo was never an argument — World Cup win proves Argentina icon is the GOAT
In his latest column for The Sporting News, former England ace and Premier League star Jay Bothroyd reflects on the World Cup final, and the end of the Messi vs Ronaldo GOAT debate. That was the greatest World Cup final ever, certainly in my lifetime. Argentina were absolutely fantastic, their...
Sporting News
United Cup 2023: Which players and teams will be competing in new Australian tennis tournament?
The Australian summer of tennis is heating up with the United Cup - a new teams tournament played across Sydney, Brisbane and Perth. Replacing the ATP Cup in the schedule, nations from around the world - featuring men and women - will compete in a group format across Australia before the finals will be held in Sydney.
Sporting News
Is there extra time in Carabao Cup? Rules on penalties, replays and what happens if matches end in draw
The Carabao Cup, otherwise known as the EFL Cup, has been around for decades now and never failed to deliver its fair share of drama. While not quite as treasured as the FA Cup, the competition still provides clubs with a chance of silverware each season. The Carabao Cup is...
Sporting News
'What a coward' - Novak Djokovic slammed after backing out of Nick Kyrgios match at World Tennis League
Novak Djokovic has left a number of fans disappointed after pulling out of a match against Nick Kyrgios on Wednesday. The two tennis stars were set to face off at the new World Tennis League (WTL) in Dubai having played the Wimbledon final against each other in July. But despite...
Sporting News
Manchester United urged to sign Portugal World Cup sensation Goncalo Ramos to replace Cristiano Ronaldo
Goncalo Ramos "could be the new Cristiano Ronaldo" for Manchester United, according to Kleberson, who has urged his former club to sign the striker. WHAT HAPPENED? Ramos upstaged Ronaldo at the 2022 World Cup when he was selected to start ahead of the 37-year-old in Portugal's round of 16 tie against Switzerland. The Benfica forward scored a hat-trick to help his country to a 6-1 victory, and he has since been linked with a move to some of Europe's biggest clubs, including United.
Sporting News
'He texted me' - Erling Haaland poised for Premier League reunion with Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch
Leeds manager Jesse Marsch joked about being in contact with Manchester City forward Erling Haaland ahead of their Premier League match on Tuesday. WHAT HAPPENED? Marsch, who managed Haaland during his time at Austrian outfit RB Salzburg, revealed that the Norwegian had made contact with him ahead of the pair's first meeting in England. The American joked that he gave Haaland "permission to be injured" for the game, before reiterating the danger he poses for his Leeds side.
Sporting News
Latest FIFA rankings for men's national teams: Updated list of best countries in the world
Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but that wasn't good enough to become the No. 1 team on the planet based on the latest rankings updated Thursday, December 22. The FIFA rankings represent football's best attempt to list the teams according to accomplishments throughout the sport's calendar. While the World Cup holds the most prestige, other competitions also weigh into the list's construction and algorithm, looking to weigh all results throughout recent years as equally as possible.
Sporting News
Carabao Cup quarter final draw, matches, schedule, results and teams for League Cup final eight
The Carabao Cup is quickly approaching the pointy end for its 2022/23 campaign. Remaining teams competing for the trophy will soon be cut from 16 to eight as the quarterfinal field takes shape. With the 2022 FIFA World Cup now over, the Carabao Cup will see Premier League clubs return...
