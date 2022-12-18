ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Former Alabama CB Khyree Jackson commits to Ducks

By Zachary Neel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

The Oregon Ducks got a big win in the transfer portal over the weekend, landing a commitment from former Alabama Crimson Tide cornerback Khyree Jackson, one of the top defensive backs in the transfer portal.

Jackson, who played in 21 games under Nick Saban over the past two season, now projects to come to Eugene and be an instant impact player, helping to lif up the secondary after the NFL departure from Christian Gonzalez.

The Ducks extended an offer to Jackson soon after the portal opened last week, and the Alabama CB didn’t waste any time coming out to Eugene, taking an official visit with fellow Crimson Tide player, WR Traeshon Holden over the weekend.

Khyree Jackson’s Transfer Portal Profile

Collegiate Stats

Alabama Crimson Tide

2021: 12 games played | 7 tackles 2022: 9 games played | 7 tackles

Fort Worth Community College

2019: 25 tackles | 3 INT

Vitals

Hometown

Upper Marlboro, MD

Position

CB

Height

6-foot-3

Weight

198 pounds

Class

2021

Former Recruiting Profile

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4 89 MD CB

Rivals

3 5.6 MD CB

ESPN

N/A N/A MD CB

On3 Recruiting

4 90.42 MD CB

247 Composite

4 0.8930 MD CB

