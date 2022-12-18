To attain the kind of wealth that would allow one to purchase a sports franchise must automatically designate one as being off-kilter in some ways. There can be no normal billionaires, and now sports teams are valued at such ridiculous heights that only the richest of the rich can afford them. Which means the warped of the warped. Whatever and whoever must be run over, whatever corner must be cut, rules broken, one would have to see the world in a certain way to take them.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO