Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places In Buffalo You Should TryTed RiversBuffalo, NY
The Art of Paninis at Romeo and Juliet’s CafeJ.M. LesinskiWilliamsville, NY
Priest placed on administrative leave due to allegations of improper sexual relationship with adult womanEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
Related
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
Deadspin
Can we get some accountability from NFL referees for these bad calls?
Referees are a necessary part of any sporting event. It’s just unfortunate how they sometimes become the focal point of contests. This is apparent in far too many NFL games every week, and it’s at a point where some of their calls are absolutely absurd. NFL refs are constantly throwing flags that make-or-break games when sometimes they need to step aside and let the game play out.
Deadspin
Week 15 Powerless Ranking: These seasons can't end soon enough
It’s time to check in on the teams that can’t get out of their own way. We’re finally in the home stretch of the 2022 NFL season, and much of it has been unpredictable, but there are always a few teams we expect to disappoint their fanbase. Now let’s get into Week 15's powerless ranking.
Deadspin
Have the Green Bay Packers fixed their offense?
Somehow, the Green Bay Packers are still in the playoff hunt. They lost five games in a row at one point this season, and before their win against the Chicago Bears last week the Pack had lost seven of eight. Yet, after a 24-12 Monday Night Football victory against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay could clinch a playoff spot.
Deadspin
The Phoenix Suns are about to be owned by a real weirdo
To attain the kind of wealth that would allow one to purchase a sports franchise must automatically designate one as being off-kilter in some ways. There can be no normal billionaires, and now sports teams are valued at such ridiculous heights that only the richest of the rich can afford them. Which means the warped of the warped. Whatever and whoever must be run over, whatever corner must be cut, rules broken, one would have to see the world in a certain way to take them.
Deadspin
Donovan Mitchell finally said the quiet part out loud about being Black in Utah
Timing is everything. And on Dec. 19, 2022, it all came together. On Monday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Utah Jazz 122-99 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse as Donovan Mitchell led his new team in scoring (23 points) in his first game against his old team. On the same day, Marc J. Spears of ESPN’s Andscape released a Q&A he did with Mitchell in which the current Cavalier, and former member of the Jazz, finally let it be known — Utah is a terrible place to live when you’re Black.
Deadspin
We really need to be more measured in how we discuss testy exchanges between players and media
The result of ESPN’s Jenna Laine posting the video of Giovani Bernard’s locker room exchange with media, following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 34-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, was proper accountability being taken. Bernard was being asked about a botched fake punt in the third quarter. It...
Comments / 0