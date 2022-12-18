ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Griswold, IA

Griswold Fire Department going Above and Beyond

By Tom Robinson
 4 days ago
(Griswold) When you think about firemen, the first that comes to mind is fighting fires and rescuing people. However, on this bitter cold Sunday morning, the Griswold Fire Department members were called out to rescue a horse stranded on some ice.

Griswold Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Carlisle says the call went out at around 8:42 a.m. A horse had wandered onto a patch of ice in the middle of the pen, slipped, and couldn’t get back up. “The owners had tried to rescue the equine with hay and attempted to unsuccessfully lead the horse to safety. The owner said the horse was starting to wear down, and that’s when they called us for help.

Carlisle says they put a halter on the horse when they arrived and attached a lead rope. He says fellow firefighter Jeb Peck asked for some ice melt, poured it around the horse, let the horse rest, and 15 minutes later, the horse got up and walked to safety.

“The ice melt worked great, and it’s nice to have Jeb and others in the department familiar with livestock with the knowledge to how to handle situations like this. “

