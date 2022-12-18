ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gutsy Play of the Week: Marshall makes acrobatic, in-between-the-legs catch

By Will Kunkel
 4 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Terrace Marshall Jr. wants to join the circus.

At least he’s making his case with this week’s Gutsy Play of the Week. 3rd quarter, 2nd and 9, and Sam Darnold throws it in a tight window…to Marshall’s legs?! In all honesty it was a low throw, but 88 got his hands on it, his paws can’t reel it in, but he does a barrel roll and the ball gets caught between his knees, and never hits the ground.

The result? An 18-yard gain and another highlight for Terrace Marshall Jr.

