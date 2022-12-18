A medical college in San Francisco has offered its apologies more than 50 years after allowing its researchers to conduct dozens of unethical medical experiments on California inmates. The work of two dermatologists at the University of California, San Francisco between 1960 and 1980 was thrust back into the spotlight this month after the publication of a report by the school’s Program for Historical Reconciliation, which found no evidence that Dr. Howard Maibach and Dr. William Epstein had obtained informed consent from the more than 2,600 incarcerated men they experimented on. Their research involved putting the inmates, who volunteered and...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 20 MINUTES AGO