The Salem Wildcats fell to 1-10 on the season and 0-4 in the Cahokia Conference with their 50-47 home loss to Wood River. The game was back and forth throughout with Salem having a shot at the end to tie but Seth Bailey had to adjust his shot in the air which made it come up short. Salem was 6-of-19 from the foul line and just 3 of 17 from the three-point line. Salem returns to action on December 27th at the Duster Thomas Tournament in Pinckneyville when they take on the hosts at 7:30.

SALEM, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO