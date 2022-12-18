Read full article on original website
Police Beat for Tuesday, December 20th, 2022
A 35-year-old Salem woman has been arrested by Wamac Police for possession of methamphetamine and driving on a suspended license. Kimberly Senn of County Farm Road was taken to the Marion County Jail. 54-year-old Gerald Phillips of East Broadway in Centralia was arrested for violation of bail bond and obstructing...
Police Beat for Wednesday, December 21st, 2022
A 47-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by an Illinois Department of Corrections Parole Agent on an outstanding IDOC warrant and a Marion County felony failure to appear warrant in a possession of methamphetamine case. Michael LaFour of South James is being held in lieu of $15,000 bond on the Marion County warrant.
Two Centralia residents plead guilty to felony charges in Marion County Court
A 37-year-old Centralia man has been sentenced to 30 months probation after pleading guilty to a reduced charge of aggravated domestic battery. Eddie Armstrong of East Kell was also ordered to undergo drug, alcohol, and mental health evaluation and recommended treatment and pay $750 in probation fees. He was accused of impeding the breathing of a family member. The charge was reduced from an aggravated domestic battery with a prior conviction that would have required a three to seven-year prison term.
Centralia High Superintendent backs away from larger tax levy increase
Centralia High School approved the annual tax levy at the December meeting last night, holding the increase to 4.99 percent, avoiding the Truth-In-Taxation hearing required by many area districts. The hearing is not necessary if the increase is held to 4.99 percent or below. Superintendent Chuck Lane said: “After looking...
Salem residents who heat with gas asked to turn down their thermostat slightly
The City of Salem is asking residents heating with natural gas to turn down their thermostats slightly so the city can avoid having to purchase extremely expensive penalty gas. Public Works Director Annette Sola says because the cold snap is expected to affect even the deep south, natural gas prices...
Salem Firemen investigate smoke in downtown building
Salem Firemen were called to 119 East Main Street downtown Tuesday night after an occupant of an upstairs apartment reported seeing and smelling smoke. Firemen were able to track the source of the smell to a hot water heater but were concerned about other potential issues that led to the decision to turn off power to the building until the electrical system could be checked out.
Two Louisiana residents killed in I-57 crash near Dix
Illinois State Police say two Shreveport, Louisiana residents were killed in a crash on northbound I-57 at milepost 102.5 early Tuesday morning. Preliminary investigation indicates the two were passengers in an SUV that made contact with a semi-truck traveling in front of it as the lanes in the construction zone south of Dix merged from two lanes to one lane.
Centralia man sentenced to 30 months in prison for obstructing police
A 31-year-old Centralia man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for resisting or obstructing a police officer. Bryce McCray of Cormick Street had earlier entered a negotiated plea to the charge in exchange for two counts of aggravated battery to separate Centralia Police Officers and a domestic battery charge were dropped. All the charges surround a June incident where Centralia Police were trying to get McCray to exit a vehicle.
Salem Mayor doesn’t want another TIF grant to tear down rest of old Selmaville North School
Salem Mayor Nic Farley doesn’t like the idea of a second Tax Increment Financing Grant being approved to complete the demolition of the former Selmaville North Grade School. Farley noted developer Dennis Grubaugh of Vandalia had already received $165,005 to help tear down the rest of the school and the city had a practice of not providing more than one TIF project per building.
Salem man pleads guilty to aggravated battery to a police officer
A 43-year-old Salem man has pleaded guilty to aggravated battery to a police officer. Sean Dean of East Olive admitted to biting a Salem Police Officer who had been called to his residence in July for what turned out to be a fake 911 call. He was placed on two years probation, drug, alcohol, and mental health evaluation, and recommended treatment.
Centralia Firemen put out fire in office area of old Little Fuse Plant
The Centralia Fire Department was called to the old Little Fuse Complex at Johnson and North Walnut late Wednesday morning and found a small smoldering fire burning in a storeroom of the former office area. Firemen believe the fire had been started to burn the covering off copper wire. The...
Thursday and Friday Cancellations
BCMW Centralia office closed Thursday. Bryan-Bennett Library Family Game Night scheduled for Thursday has been canceled. The Library will be closing early at 5PM. Centralia American Legion closed Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Centralia Library is closed for today and will not reopen until Tuesday, December 27 at 9:30 am. Centralia...
Centralia home destroyed in late Wednesday night fire
A Centralia home was destroyed in a late Wednesday night fire. City Firefighters say the occupants of the home at 618 North Beech, Lora Mitchell and an adult child, were out before the department arrived and found the entire front of the home on fire. Mitchell told firemen she walked...
2022 12/24 – Kenneth Anthony Fortag
Kenneth Anthony Fortag, 84, of Centralia, IL, peacefully passed away on December 18, 2022. Born January 15, 1938, in Ashley Illinois. He was the son of Leo and Elsie (Jansen) Fortag. He was a lifelong resident of Centralia and was in sales his entire life, known as “The RC man” he was passionate about golf and The Moose Lodge 1219 which he is a lifetime member of. He always put family first. He was a dedicated, kind, loving, and supportive father and grandfather. He was the foundation of his family.
2022 12/29 – Susie Dodson
Susie Dodson, 93, of Centralia, Illinois passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022. She was born on July 25, 1929, the daughter of Edger and Leola Miller in Walnut Hill, Illinois. She married John Raymond Dodson on March 17, 1947, in Mayfield, Kentucky and he preceded her in death on April 10, 2020.
Rural Odin mobile home damaged by fire
A wood-burning stove apparently started a Monday night fire that damaged a mobile home in the Royal Lakes Neighborhood south of Odin. Odin fire chief Greg Smith says Sara Schroder was preparing for bed when she checked the wood-burning stove and saw smoke in the living room. She went to the nearby owner of the home, David Bivens, for help.
High School Basketball Wrap-Up: Salem boys lose and girls win; Centralia and Mt. Vernon boys get victory
The Salem Wildcats fell to 1-10 on the season and 0-4 in the Cahokia Conference with their 50-47 home loss to Wood River. The game was back and forth throughout with Salem having a shot at the end to tie but Seth Bailey had to adjust his shot in the air which made it come up short. Salem was 6-of-19 from the foul line and just 3 of 17 from the three-point line. Salem returns to action on December 27th at the Duster Thomas Tournament in Pinckneyville when they take on the hosts at 7:30.
2022 12/22 – Robert Thomas Quandt
Robert Thomas Quandt, 57, of Salem, Illinois passed away at his home on December 17, 2022. Robert was a graduate of Salem Community High School and the former owner of the ABC Pub in Salem. There will be simple cremation with no public service. He is survived by his niece,...
Wamac mobile home heavily damaged by fire
A Wamac mobile home was heavily damaged by fire Monday night. Centralia Fire Protection District Chief Ross Boshera says there had been people in and out of the home owned by Jessica Smith at 150 South Jefferson, but no one was reportedly living there. The fire is believed to have...
