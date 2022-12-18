ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter Appears on Today and Reveals Her Mom 'Never Wears Underwear'

Mila shared some "truth bombs" about her mom during Tuesday's episode Jenna Bush Hager's oldest daughter is not afraid to speak her mind! The Today with Hoda & Jenna co-host was met with a surprise appearance from her daughter, Margaret "Mila" Laura, live on air on Tuesday. Although Mila was happy to be at work with her mom, it was what she shared about her mom that made the appearance even more special. After revealing that her family plans to adopt a cat, Mila was asked if she knew what Hoda Kotb loves about her mom the most. "You...
Joanna Gaines Undergoes Major Surgery

Joanna Gaines will be taking it easy this holiday season as the 44-year-old Fixer Upper star recovers from spinal surgery. The Magnolia Network personality, who shares five children with husband Chip Gaines, shared her recent hospitalization journey with her followers Thursday morning, sharing a photo of herself rocking sunglasses and throwing up a peace sign while laying in her hospital bed.
Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization

Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
Jamie Lee Curtis pays tribute to mom Janet Leigh

Legendary actress Janet Leigh passed away in 2004, but her daughter, fellow actress Jamie Lee Curtis, remains proud of her late mother. A photo of Leigh from the iconic shower scene in the 1960 film "Psycho" is featured on the cover of Variety magazine for an issue highlighting "The 100 Greatest Movies of All Time."
Tony Barry Dies: Veteran Australian Film & TV Actor Was 81

Veteran Australian film and television actor Tony Barry, who played Ray Tivoli in the drama series The Time of Our Lives, has died. He was 81. Barry’s death was confirmed by his friend, New Zealand filmmaker, Gaylene Preston, who shared on Facebook that the actor had died in Murwillumbah, Australia, after a long illness. “He was one of a kind,” Preston wrote. “A fierce fighter for the underdog, working for indigenous rights and as part of rehabilitation programmes in the justice system and for the environment.”
‘Black Lightning’ Star Charlbi Dean’s Cause of Death Revealed

Charlbi Dean, who played Syonide in The CW‘s superhero series Black Lightning, passed away suddenly in August at 32 years old, and now a coroner’s report has determined her cause of death. According to People, a spokesperson for the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed...
