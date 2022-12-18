Read full article on original website
Arkansas State Police investigating shooting involving officer in Conway
Authorities with the Arkansas State Police are investigating after a shooting in Conway late Wednesday night lead to a man in custody and an officer placed on leave.
KATV
Suspect arrested after shootout with Conway police
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A suspect has been arrested after engaging in a shootout with Conway police Wednesday evening. At around 8:24 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on Millwood Drive for a welfare check of an individual. Police said upon arrival, they discovered an individual inside a...
Police: Suspect in custody, officer on leave after 'shootout' in Conway
CONWAY, Ark. — A Conway police officer has been placed on administrative leave following a brief shootout between the officer and a suspect. According to reports, the incident happened around 8:24 p.m. on Wednesday as officers were sent to a home on Millwood Drive in reference to a welfare check.
Little Rock police searching for missing teen
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a runaway teenager. 13-year-old Jennifer Araceli was last seen in Little Rock. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to please contact Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014, Detective Boyd at (501) 404-3016,...
Police: Arkansas baby dies after incident involving family dog
CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. — Cave Springs police responded to a call on Wednesday, Dec. 14 that reported a four-day-old baby had been bitten by a family dog, according to officials. Police say the baby allegedly had "severe injuries" to her head and was transported to a nearby children's hospital in Springdale.
A closer look into weekend homicides in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Over the past weekend, there were multiple incidents in Little Rock that resulted in 3 males being arrested. In our initial reports, we were given little information regarding what happened in a shooting that happened just after midnight on Sunday near the 12300 block of Chenal Parkway in West Little Rock.
Police announce more arrests in deadly January shooting of Little Rock father Jadon Shackelford
Little Rock police have made more arrests in a shooting case nearly a full year after the crime.
Jadon Shackleford family reacts to new arrests made in deadly shooting investigation
A Little Rock family is getting some much-needed answers after two more arrests have been made in the connection to the murder of 21-year-old Jadon Shackelford.
KATV
North Little Rock double homicide has residents in the neighborhood speaking out
NORTH LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A double homicide in North Little Rock took place Monday evening, Dec. 19th at the 800th block of East 16th Street and has residents in that area speaking out. As of Tuesday afternoon, police have not released the names of the victims due to...
Police: 5 arrested, 1 wanted in theft ring investigation
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Faulker County Sheriff's Office has made more arrests in their ongoing investigation into a theft ring. In a joint endeavor by Conway Police Department, Faulkner County Sheriff's Office, and Arkansas State Police, Joshua Sawrie was apprehended on Nov. 11 following a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.
KATV
Police searching for missing 51-year-old man
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are looking for information regarding a missing 51-year-old man. Police said Thomas Brownfield was last seen in the Little Rock area. Brownfield is described as a white male standing 6 feet and weighing 190 pounds. Anyone with information regarding Brownfield's whereabouts should...
Jacksonville police: Man driving while intoxicated arrested after deadly crash
A man accused of driving while intoxicated was arrested after Jacksonville police said he was the cause of a deadly crash.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on WB I-30 near Outlets of Little Rock causing massive backup
A crash on westbound Interstate 30 near Little Rock Outlets has led to traffic backups on I-30 as well as I-430 on Wednesday night.
Little Rock police investigating homicide near Chenal Parkway
Police in Little Rock and authorities with the Arkansas State Police are investigating after a deadly shooting that happened shortly after midnight Sunday morning.
Little Rock man charged with murder after Chenal Parkway shooting
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Just after midnight on Sunday, officers with the Arkansas State Police asked for help from the Little Rock Police Department to look into a homicide in Lonoke County. According to reports, when LRPD officers were assisting ASP, they received notice of a shooting near the...
Central Arkansas preparing for epic Christmas freeze, here’s where to find a place to stay warm
Pulaski County is expecting to see brutally freezing temperatures in the days leading up to Christmas.
KNOE TV8
Family shares disturbing details of boy found dead under home, sister’s injuries
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A mother in Arkansas and her boyfriend were arrested after a 5-year-old boy’s body was found in the boyfriend’s home. The boy’s 6-year-old sister is reportedly being treated for injuries in Memphis. Ashley Rolland, the mother of the children, was charged with...
Shooting at a car show, kidnapping of a teen & sinful cities: Here are the most clicked stories of 2022
Crime generated a lot of clicks in 2022, but not everything was bad. News readers were also interested in lottery winnings, and, of all things, sin rankings.
arkadelphian.com
2 charged in Arkadelphia shooting incident
A fight outside an Arkadelphia business that escalated to shots being fired has resulted in felony charges against two Arkansas men. Dtorriond Dchristophermani Gordon, 20, of Camden, and Jaquwan Rainey, 19, of Little Rock, were arrested soon after their involvement in a Nov. 12 altercation that spilled over into a shooting on Pine Street, based on court documents released on Dec. 20.
LRPD: 18-year-old & 15-year-old facing murder charges in deadly shooting of juvenile
Two teenage boys are facing murder charges in connection to the deadly shooting of another juvenile in Little Rock Sunday night.
