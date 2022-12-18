ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

KATV

Suspect arrested after shootout with Conway police

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A suspect has been arrested after engaging in a shootout with Conway police Wednesday evening. At around 8:24 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on Millwood Drive for a welfare check of an individual. Police said upon arrival, they discovered an individual inside a...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Little Rock police searching for missing teen

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a runaway teenager. 13-year-old Jennifer Araceli was last seen in Little Rock. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to please contact Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014, Detective Boyd at (501) 404-3016,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

A closer look into weekend homicides in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Over the past weekend, there were multiple incidents in Little Rock that resulted in 3 males being arrested. In our initial reports, we were given little information regarding what happened in a shooting that happened just after midnight on Sunday near the 12300 block of Chenal Parkway in West Little Rock.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Police: 5 arrested, 1 wanted in theft ring investigation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Faulker County Sheriff's Office has made more arrests in their ongoing investigation into a theft ring. In a joint endeavor by Conway Police Department, Faulkner County Sheriff's Office, and Arkansas State Police, Joshua Sawrie was apprehended on Nov. 11 following a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Police searching for missing 51-year-old man

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are looking for information regarding a missing 51-year-old man. Police said Thomas Brownfield was last seen in the Little Rock area. Brownfield is described as a white male standing 6 feet and weighing 190 pounds. Anyone with information regarding Brownfield's whereabouts should...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
arkadelphian.com

2 charged in Arkadelphia shooting incident

A fight outside an Arkadelphia business that escalated to shots being fired has resulted in felony charges against two Arkansas men. Dtorriond Dchristophermani Gordon, 20, of Camden, and Jaquwan Rainey, 19, of Little Rock, were arrested soon after their involvement in a Nov. 12 altercation that spilled over into a shooting on Pine Street, based on court documents released on Dec. 20.
ARKADELPHIA, AR

