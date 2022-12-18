Before Beth & Rip: Looking Back at Kelly Reilly & Cole Hauser’s Roles Pre-‘Yellowstone’

Read full article on original website
'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser Is Head Over Heels for Cynthia Daniel! All the Deets on Their Sweet Love Story
In the hit Western drama series Yellowstone, Cole Hauser plays Rip Wheeler who as of the season 4 finale is married to Beth Dutton, the daughter of ranch owner John Dutton. Between Rip’s expertise about the ranch and animals and her education and business smarts, Hauser has said the pair make the ideal couple.
‘The Young & the Restless’: Michael Damian Previews Danny Romalotti’s Return (VIDEO)
The holidays are a time for family members to return home and the same goes for Genoa City on The Young and the Restless. And starting Thursday, December 22, rock star/heartthrob Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian) will be back on the CBS daytime drama. “It feels like sort of a class...
Tony Barry Dies: Veteran Australian Film & TV Actor Was 81
Veteran Australian film and television actor Tony Barry, who played Ray Tivoli in the drama series The Time of Our Lives, has died. He was 81. Barry’s death was confirmed by his friend, New Zealand filmmaker, Gaylene Preston, who shared on Facebook that the actor had died in Murwillumbah, Australia, after a long illness. “He was one of a kind,” Preston wrote. “A fierce fighter for the underdog, working for indigenous rights and as part of rehabilitation programmes in the justice system and for the environment.”
Jamie Lee Curtis pays tribute to mom Janet Leigh
Legendary actress Janet Leigh passed away in 2004, but her daughter, fellow actress Jamie Lee Curtis, remains proud of her late mother. A photo of Leigh from the iconic shower scene in the 1960 film "Psycho" is featured on the cover of Variety magazine for an issue highlighting "The 100 Greatest Movies of All Time."
The best new series and limited series of 2022, from 'Severance' to 'The White Lotus'
The limited series has arguably become the dominant creative genre in television, given the attention and praise showered on shows like "The White Lotus" (pick your season), which can tell a self-contained story like reading a great book. The continuing series, however, remains very much alive and well, even with...
‘Black Lightning’ Star Charlbi Dean’s Cause of Death Revealed
Charlbi Dean, who played Syonide in The CW‘s superhero series Black Lightning, passed away suddenly in August at 32 years old, and now a coroner’s report has determined her cause of death. According to People, a spokesperson for the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed...
From 'Parks and Rec' to 'The White Lotus,' Aubrey Plaza's Wild Hair Journey Is Full of Surprises
Aubrey Plaza has been on our screens for years. And while many of us were first introduced to her as April Ludgate on Parks and Recreation in 2009, with bangs and a long, straight hairstyle, throughout the next 13 years, she has played around with many different looks that you simply have to see.
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Wilmer Valderrama appear in latest trailer for 'That '90s Show'
Let the throwback feels continue, Wisconsin style!. Netflix unveiled the official trailer for "That '90s Show" on Thursday, featuring the grand return of the stars from the hit series on which it's based, "That '70s Show."
‘That ’90s Show’: See ‘That ’70s Show’ Stars Return in Latest Trailer (VIDEO)
Netflix‘s That ’90s Show is finally offering fans a glimpse at the return of more That ’70s Show stars in the upcoming spinoff as Eric (Topher Grace), Donna (Laura Prepon), Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), Jackie (Mila Kunis), Fez (Wilmer Valderrama), and more enter the mix. The legacy cast...
