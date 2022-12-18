ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Before Beth & Rip: Looking Back at Kelly Reilly & Cole Hauser’s Roles Pre-‘Yellowstone’

By TV Guide Magazine, TV Insider
Albany Herald
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

Tony Barry Dies: Veteran Australian Film & TV Actor Was 81

Veteran Australian film and television actor Tony Barry, who played Ray Tivoli in the drama series The Time of Our Lives, has died. He was 81. Barry’s death was confirmed by his friend, New Zealand filmmaker, Gaylene Preston, who shared on Facebook that the actor had died in Murwillumbah, Australia, after a long illness. “He was one of a kind,” Preston wrote. “A fierce fighter for the underdog, working for indigenous rights and as part of rehabilitation programmes in the justice system and for the environment.”
Albany Herald

Jamie Lee Curtis pays tribute to mom Janet Leigh

Legendary actress Janet Leigh passed away in 2004, but her daughter, fellow actress Jamie Lee Curtis, remains proud of her late mother. A photo of Leigh from the iconic shower scene in the 1960 film "Psycho" is featured on the cover of Variety magazine for an issue highlighting "The 100 Greatest Movies of All Time."
Albany Herald

The best new series and limited series of 2022, from 'Severance' to 'The White Lotus'

The limited series has arguably become the dominant creative genre in television, given the attention and praise showered on shows like "The White Lotus" (pick your season), which can tell a self-contained story like reading a great book. The continuing series, however, remains very much alive and well, even with...
Albany Herald

‘Black Lightning’ Star Charlbi Dean’s Cause of Death Revealed

Charlbi Dean, who played Syonide in The CW‘s superhero series Black Lightning, passed away suddenly in August at 32 years old, and now a coroner’s report has determined her cause of death. According to People, a spokesperson for the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy