Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Free COVID Test Kits, Protection Ahead of Holidays
U.S. households can now get free COVID tests delivered right to their doors, curtsey of the government. So, how do you place your order?. With three respiratory viruses floating around, driving hospitalizations, what can you do to protect yourself ahead of the holidays?. Here's what you need to know about...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Illinois using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
New HIV drug available for thousands of Illinoisans in January
Starting in 2023, many people with HIV in Illinois will have access to a new and effective treatment. Mike Claffey of the Illinois Department of Public Health said the state’s AIDS Drug Assistance Program will include a medication called Cabenuva.
Patients Went to This Isolated Facility for Treatment. Instead, Nearly Two Dozen Were Charged With Crimes.
For years, residents at the Illinois facility received scant treatment for their developmental disabilities and mental illnesses, then faced felonies for lashing out at staff.
Masks Recommended in Over 40 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Alert Level
Masks are encouraged in 43 out of Illinois' 102 counties that have been raised to "high" COVID-19 community level status as a result of an uptick in weekly metrics, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The latest CDC data showed a total of 86 counties are at...
wglc.net
Area Counties moved up to High Community Spread of COVID-19
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced that COVID-19 levels are on the rise, with three area counties at the High Community Level for COVID-19 transmission. DeKalb, Lee and Woodford Counties have elevated numbers of new cases, however Putnam, Bureau and LaSalle County currently remain at a low level. In the last week 82 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 statewide. IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra is reminding the public that basic health precautions are especially important when it comes to protecting members of the family who are most vulnerable, including older family members and the very young.
wpsdlocal6.com
Six southern Illinois counties now at high risk level for COVID-19
Six counties in southern Illinois are at a high level of risk for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Williamson, Saline, Gallatin, Hardin, Johnson and Massac Counties. At this level, the CDC recommends indoor masking. To prevent serious illness, IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra recommends staying...
Central Illinois Proud
Heart health important when shoveling snow
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — As snowfall looms on Central Illinois this week, medical professionals are warning of the dangers associated with clearing it from driveways and sidewalks. Doctors say shoveling snow can increase the risk of a heart attack, especially in males who are 55 years of age or...
Report: Illinois school absences at alarming rates
(WTVO) — Chronic absenteeism at Illinois schools is hitting alarming levels. “Chalkbeat Chicago” reported that one in three students missed at least a month’s worth of classes last year. Some districts had an average absenteeism rate as high as 80%. Districts are taking key steps to combat the problem, creating outreach programs and adding truancy […]
Central Illinois Proud
Avoid your pipes from freezing amid arctic blast
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A major fear with the arctic cold temperatures Central Illinois is expecting later this week is frozen pipes. This year alone, State Farm has paid out 9,000 claims from frozen pipe damage. The average cost of a claim comes in around $20,000. “Once you get...
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: Are You One of the Millions Receiving Stimulus Funds Between Now and Early Next Year?
States are helping in a small way by sharing budget surpluses. Some of the checks going out are to those who filed for a 2021 tax extension. Millions of checks are considered tax rebates. Some stimulus payments will not arrive until 2023. Just when you begin to think stimulus checks...
IDPH fines 25 Central IL nursing homes for care violations
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health recently fined 25 nursing homes in central Illinois, among many others throughout the state, for violations of the Nursing Home Care Act. 14 of the facilities were fined $25,000 for Type A violations, the second-most serious type of violation. Under the NHCA, these are violations […]
IL Drug Dealer Hoping For Get Out Of Jail Free Card For Christmas
This little Santa helper in Illinois got busted for bringing "special" treats to naughty adult boys and girls. It's Illegal To Sell Drugs In Illinois Even During The Holidays. Recreational marijuana is legal in Illinois but there are some rules. Residents can't just randomly sell weed as a side hustle. It has to be an official dispensary. If you break the law, there's a good chance you'll go to jail. Even during the holidays.
newschannel20.com
Illinois expands bereavement rights in New Year
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — As the New Year approaches, employers should be aware of the new requirements under the Family Bereavement Leave Act, which will go into effect on January 1, 2023, across Illinois. The Family Bereavement Leave Act (FBLA) is an amendment to the Child Bereavement Leave Act...
977wmoi.com
Expanded Bereavement Leave Rights Take Effect Jan. 1
The Family Bereavement Leave Act will go into effect on January 1, 2023, expanding unpaid leave rights for employees across the State. As the New Year approaches, employers should be aware of the new requirements under the Act. The Family Bereavement Leave Act (FBLA) is an amendment to the Child...
proclaimerscv.com
$200 and $500 Monthly Direct Payments to start going out to Americans in January – see if you’re eligible
Between $200 and $500 Payments Will Start To Go Out To Americans. See If You’re Qualified. The state of Illinois has given the primary batch of universal basic income payments, benefiting about a total of 3,250 Illinois residents. The program is still on for applications for the monthly paycheck.
In Central Illinois, the worst is still expected from revised forecast
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has adjusted the forecast snow total down to 2 or 3 inches. But the outcome, says warning coordination meteorologist Ed Shimon, won’t be different in any significant way from the earlier forecast.
25newsnow.com
First Alert: Latest update on the incoming Winter Storm
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Today is the true calm before the storm, with highs in the low 30s under cloudy skies. Dry weather will persist through the evening hours, with just a slight chance for a few snowflakes by daybreak Thursday. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Bureau and Putnam counties ahead of the incoming storm system that looks to bring accumulating snow, blizzard-like travel conditions, and bitter cold to central Illinois over the next few days. A Winter Storm Watch Remains in effect for the rest of the 25 News Viewing Area.
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 around Christmas
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you live in Chicago, you might want to check your bank statement to see if you got some money from the state of Illinois. You probably have got the money and not noticed it. It's not a ton of money, but it's still a payment up to $400.
