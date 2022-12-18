ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

collinsvilledailynews.com

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Illinois

Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Illinois using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ILLINOIS STATE
wglc.net

Area Counties moved up to High Community Spread of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced that COVID-19 levels are on the rise, with three area counties at the High Community Level for COVID-19 transmission. DeKalb, Lee and Woodford Counties have elevated numbers of new cases, however Putnam, Bureau and LaSalle County currently remain at a low level. In the last week 82 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 statewide. IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra is reminding the public that basic health precautions are especially important when it comes to protecting members of the family who are most vulnerable, including older family members and the very young.
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Six southern Illinois counties now at high risk level for COVID-19

Six counties in southern Illinois are at a high level of risk for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Williamson, Saline, Gallatin, Hardin, Johnson and Massac Counties. At this level, the CDC recommends indoor masking. To prevent serious illness, IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra recommends staying...
MASSAC COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Heart health important when shoveling snow

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — As snowfall looms on Central Illinois this week, medical professionals are warning of the dangers associated with clearing it from driveways and sidewalks. Doctors say shoveling snow can increase the risk of a heart attack, especially in males who are 55 years of age or...
PEORIA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Report: Illinois school absences at alarming rates

(WTVO) — Chronic absenteeism at Illinois schools is hitting alarming levels. “Chalkbeat Chicago” reported that one in three students missed at least a month’s worth of classes last year. Some districts had an average absenteeism rate as high as 80%. Districts are taking key steps to combat the problem, creating outreach programs and adding truancy […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Avoid your pipes from freezing amid arctic blast

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A major fear with the arctic cold temperatures Central Illinois is expecting later this week is frozen pipes. This year alone, State Farm has paid out 9,000 claims from frozen pipe damage. The average cost of a claim comes in around $20,000. “Once you get...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

IDPH fines 25 Central IL nursing homes for care violations

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health recently fined 25 nursing homes in central Illinois, among many others throughout the state, for violations of the Nursing Home Care Act. 14 of the facilities were fined $25,000 for Type A violations, the second-most serious type of violation. Under the NHCA, these are violations […]
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

IL Drug Dealer Hoping For Get Out Of Jail Free Card For Christmas

This little Santa helper in Illinois got busted for bringing "special" treats to naughty adult boys and girls. It's Illegal To Sell Drugs In Illinois Even During The Holidays. Recreational marijuana is legal in Illinois but there are some rules. Residents can't just randomly sell weed as a side hustle. It has to be an official dispensary. If you break the law, there's a good chance you'll go to jail. Even during the holidays.
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Illinois expands bereavement rights in New Year

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — As the New Year approaches, employers should be aware of the new requirements under the Family Bereavement Leave Act, which will go into effect on January 1, 2023, across Illinois. The Family Bereavement Leave Act (FBLA) is an amendment to the Child Bereavement Leave Act...
ILLINOIS STATE
977wmoi.com

Expanded Bereavement Leave Rights Take Effect Jan. 1

The Family Bereavement Leave Act will go into effect on January 1, 2023, expanding unpaid leave rights for employees across the State. As the New Year approaches, employers should be aware of the new requirements under the Act. The Family Bereavement Leave Act (FBLA) is an amendment to the Child...
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

First Alert: Latest update on the incoming Winter Storm

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Today is the true calm before the storm, with highs in the low 30s under cloudy skies. Dry weather will persist through the evening hours, with just a slight chance for a few snowflakes by daybreak Thursday. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Bureau and Putnam counties ahead of the incoming storm system that looks to bring accumulating snow, blizzard-like travel conditions, and bitter cold to central Illinois over the next few days. A Winter Storm Watch Remains in effect for the rest of the 25 News Viewing Area.
PEORIA, IL

