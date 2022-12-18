SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced that COVID-19 levels are on the rise, with three area counties at the High Community Level for COVID-19 transmission. DeKalb, Lee and Woodford Counties have elevated numbers of new cases, however Putnam, Bureau and LaSalle County currently remain at a low level. In the last week 82 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 statewide. IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra is reminding the public that basic health precautions are especially important when it comes to protecting members of the family who are most vulnerable, including older family members and the very young.

WOODFORD COUNTY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO