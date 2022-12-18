Read full article on original website
Related
MMA Fighting
Conor McGregor shouts out ‘fascinating’ Zion Clark, who vows 1st MMA win is ‘just the start’
Zion Clark has a new fan in Conor McGregor. Clark, a wrestler born without legs, got a shout-out from the former two-division UFC champ after winning his pro MMA debut this past Saturday. Commenting on a video of Clark’s first fight, McGregor lauded Clark as a unique strategic challenge and...
MMA Fighting
Matt Brown sides with Jake Shields over recent altercation with Mike Jackson: ‘You said fighting words’
Matt Brown lives by the philosophy that fighting solves everything but even more so when somebody insults you — in real life or on the internet. That’s why the 14-year UFC veteran sides with Jake Shields over his recent spat with Mike Jackson after the two fighters ended up in a physical altercation at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. While Shields and Jackson disagree on what preceded the actual fight that broke out between them, the inciting incident started on Twitter.
MMA Fighting
Zion Clark reacts to win in MMA debut, promises this is just the start: ‘I want a belt’
Zion Clark has been a fighter all his life, so it shouldn’t be that much of a surprise that he’s choosing mixed martial arts as his future. The 25-year-old Ohio native, who was born without legs due to a rare birth defect called Caudal Regression Syndrome that affects fetal spinal development, made his successful pro MMA debut this past weekend, earning a unanimous decision victory over Eugene Murray at a Gladiator’s Challenge card in San Diego.
MMA Fighting
Daniel Cormier: Jon Jones at heavyweight will be fun, but adds ‘he struggled at times with bigger guys’
Daniel Cormier expects Jon Jones to succeed at heavyweight. But for those who think the former light heavyweight champ will run roughshod over the UFC’s biggest division, he invites them to look at the past. Cormier said Jones “struggled” previously with bigger opponents and could see some tough challenges...
MMA Fighting
Kai Kara-France says he’s out of UFC 284 in Australia due to injury
Kai Kara-France won’t get the chance to fight at home after all. The one-time interim flyweight title challenger revealed Thursday that he won’t be able to compete at UFC 284 in Perth, Australia, due to an injury that has forced him out of his scheduled matchup against Alex Perez on Feb. 11.
MMA Fighting
Paulo Costa reveals negotiations with UFC before Robert Whittaker fight was officially cancelled
According to Paulo Costa, the UFC at one point offered a four-fight contract worth $500,000 total that would cement a fight against Robert Whittaker at UFC 284. Initially, the promotion wanted six. Costa liked the number, but not the number of fights attached. And so he said no, setting in...
MMA Fighting
Deron Winn released from UFC following fainting spell that cancelled recent fight
Deron Winn’s run in the UFC has come to an end. The former college wrestling standout and longtime teammate of UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier has been released from the promotion. UFC officials confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Thursday. Most recently, Winn was scheduled to compete...
MMA Fighting
Danielle Kelly books next grappling match at ONE on Prime Video 7
American grappling star Danielle Kelly has booked her next match at the upcoming ONE on Prime Video 7 card on Feb. 10, where she’ll face Ayaka Miura. ONE officials confirmed the matchup to MMA Fighting on Wednesday. A Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt from Philadelphia, Kelly has been making a...
MMA Fighting
Jake Shields says Nick Diaz ‘looks far better than he did’ in last UFC fight, expects 2023 return
Don’t be surprised if there’s a Diaz sighting in the UFC in 2023. That’s according to Jake Shields, a longtime member of the Skrap Pack and teammate of the Diaz brothers. While Nate Diaz may have parted ways with the UFC earlier this year, older brother Nick Diaz remains under UFC contract, having been sidelined since his third-round TKO loss to Robbie Lawler in September 2021. But Shields expects that change soon.
MMA Fighting
Lorenzo Hunt vs. Mike Richman set as main event for BKFC KnuckleMania 3 on Feb. 17
A light heavyweight title unification bout between Lorenzo Hunt and Mike Richman is set to serve as the main event for BKFC KnuckleMania 3, which will be held in Albuquerque, N.M. on Feb. 17. BKFC officials confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Wednesday. In addition to Hunt vs. Richman,...
MMA Fighting
Conor McGregor: Dillon Danis ‘should be back doing MMA’ rather than ‘nothingburger match’ with KSI
Conor McGregor doesn’t think much of his friend Dillon Danis’ latest venture. Danis is expected to make his long-awaited return to combat sports on Jan. 14 with a boxing debut against internet personality KSI. A former BJJ prospect and occasional Bellator fighter, Danis has been out of action since 2019 due to a variety of injuries and outside-of-the-cage circumstances, and although he claimed this week on The MMA Hour to be “making more money than any guy in MMA right now” for his boxing match against KSI, that doesn’t mean everyone in Danis’ orbit is sold on what the 29-year-old is attempting.
MMA Fighting
Taila Santos vs. Erin Blanchfield in the works for UFC event on Feb. 18
The flyweight division may crown a new No. 1 contender when Taila Santos clashes with Erin Blanchfield at the upcoming UFC event scheduled on Feb. 18. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans including Blanchfield’s manager Oren Hodak from KO Reps confirmed the matchup is expected to take place in February with both fighters agreeing to the fight. Blanchfield first revealed the news to Morning Kombat.
MMA Fighting
Trocação Franca: The fight fan tales of samba star Dudu Nobre
One of Brazil’s most popular samba stars has deep roots in the martial arts world. A multiple-time winner at the world-famous Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro as a singer and composer, Dudu Nobre was a guest on this week’s episode of MMA Fighting’s Portuguese-language podcast Trocação Franca to discuss how he teamed up with some of Brazil’s biggest stars years before MMA became a hit in the country.
MMA Fighting
Billy Quarantillo envisions Buffalo homecoming fight against Edson Barboza in April
Billy Quarantillo wants to stay busy in 2023, and he knows just how to get the upcoming campaign started. The born-and-bred Buffalonian got back in the win column at UFC 282 in Las Vegas, picking up a thrilling second-round TKO of Alexander Hernandez and heading into the new year on a high note. Quarantillo already has a follow-up in mind, one that would place the hometown spotlight on him against a well-recognized opponent.
MMA Fighting
Sean O’Malley frustrated Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo isn’t finalized yet: ‘It drives me crazy’
Sean O’Malley is growing impatient as he awaits word on the next UFC bantamweight title fight that’s supposed to take place between reigning champion Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo. Both Sterling and Cejudo have acknowledged that they are expected to clash in early 2023 with O’Malley likely getting...
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Paulo Costa, Dillon Danis in studio, Jared Cannonier, Santiago Ponzinibbio, and Mike Goldberg
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On The Nose. 1:40 p.m.:...
MMA Fighting
Judge Doug Crosby responds to criticism over recent scorecards including Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon
Doug Crosby has come under fire in recent weeks for scorecards he returned while judging fights in both Bellator and the UFC but now he’s responded for the first time. The veteran official, who was the dissenting judge in the split decision handed down between Raufeon Stots and Danny Sabatello at Bellator 289, claims he can’t directly address scorecards handed down for any one particular fight. Crosby says athletic commissions have rules in place when it comes to judges and he won’t defy those regulations to defend or explain any scorecard including the 50-45 decision he gave Sabatello.
MMA Fighting
Dillon Danis claims he paid Bellator ‘a hefty fee’ to box KSI, but making ‘more money than any guy in MMA right now’
Dillon Danis claims he’s paying Bellator for the right to go box KSI. On Jan. 14, Danis is set to make his long-awaited return to combat sports when he faces YouTube personality KSI in a boxing match. The former BJJ prospect and nascent MMA fighter has been sidelined for over three years while dealing with injuries, and he now makes his return to fighting in the squared circle. According to him, he’s making a king’s ransom to do so.
MMA Fighting
Mike Goldberg reveals his ‘great moment of closure’ with Dana White after unceremonious UFC exit
Twenty-five years ago, UFC history was made. Held on Dec. 21, 1997, UFC Japan: Ultimate Japan may be best remembered for the UFC debuts of MMA legends Kazushi Sakuraba and Frank Shamrock, but the event featured a special debut in the broadcast booth as well: Longtime UFC commentator Mike Goldberg. By replacing Bruce Beck on the play-by-play call, Goldberg kicked off a two-decade run that saw him emerge as a beloved figure for the promotion, with the pairing of him and Joe Rogan establishing themselves as the voices of the UFC for a new generation of fight fans.
MMA Fighting
Doug Crosby attempted to explain judging at Las Vegas MMA gyms. It did not go well, several say
Middleweight Chris Curtis was chatting with a few teammates after a training session at Xtreme Couture when veteran MMA judge Doug Crosby was introduced to the group. Fighters should know what judges are looking at, it was explained to him, and here was a working MMA judge to answer questions and explain how fights are scored. Curtis was just starting his camp for a UFC 282 fight with rival Joaquin Buckley. The idea of educating himself on how he was being evaluated sounded good.
Comments / 0