All About Kate Winslet’s Husband Edward Abel Smith, the Hunk Formerly Known as 'Ned Rocknroll'

Sister Wives stars & polygamous couple Christine and Nathan Collier split after Kody’s breakup from three wives
NATHAN and Christine Collier, who shared their family drama on Sister Wives, have split after friend Kody Brown's breakup from his three wives, The U.S. Sun can exclusively reveal. The Colliers made an appearance on the hit TLC show in season 8. After a three-year battle in the US District...
Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter Appears on Today and Reveals Her Mom 'Never Wears Underwear'
Mila shared some "truth bombs" about her mom during Tuesday's episode Jenna Bush Hager's oldest daughter is not afraid to speak her mind! The Today with Hoda & Jenna co-host was met with a surprise appearance from her daughter, Margaret "Mila" Laura, live on air on Tuesday. Although Mila was happy to be at work with her mom, it was what she shared about her mom that made the appearance even more special. After revealing that her family plans to adopt a cat, Mila was asked if she knew what Hoda Kotb loves about her mom the most. "You...
Popculture
Joanna Gaines Undergoes Major Surgery
Joanna Gaines will be taking it easy this holiday season as the 44-year-old Fixer Upper star recovers from spinal surgery. The Magnolia Network personality, who shares five children with husband Chip Gaines, shared her recent hospitalization journey with her followers Thursday morning, sharing a photo of herself rocking sunglasses and throwing up a peace sign while laying in her hospital bed.
Popculture
Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
