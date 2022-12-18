Read full article on original website
David K Parks
4d ago
Here’s to our FHP, SRCS AND LOCAL POLICE! They do an excellent job of keeping us safe!!!! THANK YOU ALL SO VERY MUCH FOR EVERYTHING YOU DO EVERY DAY!!! I appreciate you!!
Reply(1)
7
Related
WEAR
Deputies locate black BMW involved in Navarre shooting, high-speed chase
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office says they've located the car involved in a high-speed chase Thursday morning in Navarre. Deputies confirmed that they found the black BMW involved in a shooting and chase at a home on Molina Street. At this time, deputies have...
WEAR
Georgia man arrested for pointing gun at driver during road rage incident in Destin
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Georgia man was arrested Wednesday for reportedly pointing a gun at another driver during a road rage incident in Destin. 23-year-old Daniel Reed Schmidt is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, deputies...
Deputies led on vehicle chase after shots fired, SRSO searching for suspect
UPDATE: Deputies have located the suspect’s vehicle at 8278 Molina Street in Navarre. SRSO said the suspect has not been located at this time. SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — On Thursday morning, Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a vehicle that shot at another vehicle. SRSO said they started a […]
WEAR
Santa Rosa County deputies investigating shooting near Publix in Navarre
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Navarre Thursday morning. According to the sheriff's office, there were reports of shots being fired out of a vehicle near a Publix on Highway 98, just before Highway 87 around 8 a.m. The sheriff's...
WEAR
29-year-old Pensacola man wanted in shooting, high-speed chase in Navarre
NAVARRE, Fla. -- A 29-year-old Pensacola man is wanted in the shooting and high-speed chase that took place in Navarre Thursday morning, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office. Grayson Eagan, 29,is wanted after a high-speed chase took place with Santa Rosa County deputies after they claim he shot...
WEAR
Escambia County deputies need help identifying Legal Leaf thief
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is asking for help trying to identify the suspect who burglarized a Legal Leaf in Pensacola on Tuesday. The burglary happened at the Legal Leaf located on North Navy Blvd. According to Legal Leaf, the suspect broke into the store at 1:52...
WEAR
5 juveniles arrested for vehicle burglaries at Ashley Club Apartments in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police arrested five juveniles who were found burglarizing vehicles at an apartment complex Thursday morning. According to police, the burglaries took place on the property of the Ashley Club Apartments on Scenic Highway. The five suspects have been identified as:. 15-year-old Lonnaurin Gatlin. 15-year-old Jatavious Findley.
WEAR
Report reveals victim in Navarre deadly shooting
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- New information has been released about a shooting that killed a man in Navarre on Friday. Christopher Ward was shot and killed at a home on the 7100 block of Reef Street around 1:45 p.m. According to an arrest report, a neighbor texted Ward about...
WEAR
'Negative attention': Convicted Pensacola dentist requests new venue for upcoming trial
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola dentist convicted of inappropriately touching an employee has requested a new venue for an upcoming trial, claiming he cannot receive a fair and impartial trial in Escambia County, according to court documents obtained by WEAR News. Court records say Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles claims...
WEAR
Pensacola Police emphasizes importance of locking cars after string of vehicle burglaries
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A string of stolen cars has led to the arrests of five teenagers in Pensacola. Officer Mike Wood with Pensacola Police says it's a common misconception that break-ins like this happen mostly during the holidays -- it's all year long. But with more shoppers in stores and...
Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating assault at Pensacola Beach
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating an assault that happened at Pensacola Beach on Dec. 12. Deputies said they responded to Pensacola Beach for a disturbance. The victim said they were eating under a pavilion when a suspect described as a larger white male, approximately 6-foot-3, wearing grey shorts […]
WEAR
Escambia County deputies looking for suspect in Pensacola Beach cutting
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are looking for a suspect after one person was struck with a knife on Pensacola Beach last Monday, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to Pensacola Beach for a disturbance on Dec. 12. According to the sheriff's office, the victim...
WEAR
Report: Pensacola woman found passed out in car with beer bottle in hand, baby on board
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola woman is facing charges after being found passed out in a running car with her baby on board early Wednesday morning. 26-year-old Brittany Lynn George is charged with child neglect without great bodily harm. According to an arrest report, deputies responded to a man...
WEAR
Troopers investigating ECUA sanitation truck rollover in McDavid
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of an Emerald Coast Utilities Authority sanitation truck rollover near McDavid on Tuesday. According to authorities, the sanitation truck came to rest on its side at Highway 29 and Mystic Springs Road near the the McDavid Fire Station.
WEAR
UPDATE: Lanes reopen after crash on Highway 90 in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Highway 90 is back open following a crash in Walton County Thursday night. WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Highway 90 in Mossy Head is shut down after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday night. The crash took place at around 6:20 p.m. on Highway 90 and Hinote Road. Florida...
16-year-old charged with using pocket knife at school: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies charged a 16-year-old student at Choctawhatchee High School for using a pocket knife on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the teen confessed to pulling out the pocket knife and using it to cut a piece of paper. Deputies retrieved the knife from his front […]
Deputies looking for suspect after organized theft at St. Augustine Premium Outlets
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office says it's actively investigating an organized retail theft at the St. Augustine Premium Outlets. Deputies say four subjects stole items worth over $1,000 from the Nike store and left in a vehicle driving recklessly through the parking lot. SJSO...
WEAR
Legal Leaf on Navy Boulevard in Pensacola broken into twice overnight
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Legal Leaf says its store on Navy Boulevard in Pensacola was broken into twice Tuesday morning. Legal Leaf is offers quality legal THC products currently available in the State of Florida without any sort of medical card or prescription. According to Legal Leaf, the thief broke into...
Pedestrian killed in Escambia County, Florida Highway Patrol investigating
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that killed one pedestrian on New Warrington Road in Escambia County. On Dec. 17, at 10:06 p.m., a pedestrian was attempting to cross State Road 295 (New Warrington Road,) and was struck by a red Ford sedan. FHP said the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
OCSO: Choctawhatchee HS student arrested after bringing knife to school
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WALA) - A Choctawhatchee High School student is charged with possession of a weapon on school property after he was found in possession of a knife in his classroom Tuesday morning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. After being alerted by a teacher, an...
Comments / 7