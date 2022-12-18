Local Players Part Of North’s All-Star Squad Dominated In Annual North-South All-Star Football Classic

Read full article on original website
Two Vigor athletes sign, but 3-star lineman Michael Towner puts off his decision
Vigor High School 3-star defensive lineman Michael Towner – the 2021 Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 4A Lineman of the Year – was scheduled to sign a football scholarship on Wednesday during ceremonies held at the school library, but he decided to wait until a later date, according to Wolves’ head coach Markus Cook.
Hoover’s Jordan Norman signs with South Alabama
South Alabama added a talented in-state edge rusher on Wednesday, as Hoover’s Jordan Norman signed with the Jaguars. Norman (6-foot-3, 235 pounds) totaled 68 tackles and 10 sacks in 2022 for the Bucs, who went 11-2 and reached the Class 7A semifinals. He earned second-team all-state honors from the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
WALA-TV FOX10
High school all-star game long on ambition takes Mobile leaders by surprise
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For an as ambitious as putting on a multi-state high school football all-star game in just five weeks, organizers of the High School Senior Showcase have flown far under the radar. One of the event’s organizers appeared Tuesday before the Mobile Council asking for financial support...
Mississippi’s 2x Mr. Football Officially Signs with Alabama
After arriving in Tuscaloosa last Friday to help the Crimson Tide prepare for Saturday's Sugar Bowl versus Kansas State. Brayson Hubbard returned to Ocean Springs (Miss) High School to officially become a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide. Don't be fooled by Hubbard's ranking. The 6-foot-2 190-pound athlete out of...
thebamabuzz.com
NEW OPENING: Jim ‘N Nick’s opens its first location in Foley
Don’t forget your bibs—Jim ‘N Nicks has opened a new location in Foley, Alabama! From classic pulled pork sandwiches to satisfying Southern burgers, get ready to dive into these delicious details. Welcome to Foley, Jim ‘N Nicks. Jim ‘N Nick’s Community BBQ recently celebrated the grand...
What’s the coldest Christmas that Alabama has ever seen?
Alabama is bracing itself for its coldest Christmas in years. A surge of freezing Arctic air is heading our way, with the National Weather Service predicting temperatures as low as the single digits in parts of the state. But it likely won’t be the coldest Christmas on record. According...
WKRG
Sink Your Teeth In checks out Slurp Society Ramen Shop in Downtown Mobile
Whats up everybody, it’s your boy Theo Williams back at it again for another delicious episode of Sink Your Teeth In. As we continue to show you some of the delicious restaurants that have popped up in Downtown Mobile, today’s episode was all about the Ramen as we visited Slurp Society Ramen Shop on St. Michael Street. Before it was time for me to sink my teeth in to their delicious menu I had a nice chat with Slurp Society’s fun and friendly General Manager Emily Muncaster. She was pretty awesome as she revealed that the name came from the fact that they want you to “slurp” your food and go as ramen shops tend to be fast passed restaurants.
utv44.com
Mobile Police charge Grand Bay woman in stabbing
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at approximately 8:45 p.m., officers responded to the 4000 block of Lucinda Drive in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the female subject and the male victim were involved in a verbal altercation.
WALA-TV FOX10
More cold rain in the forecast
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a cold and wet night, we have more cold rain to watch out for. The rain coverage will be around 70% so keep the rain gear close by in addition to the jackets. The rain will exit this afternoon and things will dry out later today.
3 hit by car at Cottage Hill & Azalea Road intersection: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said three people were hit by a car at the intersection of Cottage Hill and Azalea Road Tuesday night. Police said an adult woman and two juveniles were hit on Tuesday, Dec. 20. All three were sent to the hospital for “non-life-threatening” injuries. This is all the […]
wvtm13.com
Man enjoys freedom for the holidays after 2 decades behind bars
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Gregory Davis is looking forward to what he expects will be the best Christmas in his 57 years. He is going home to Mobile to surprise family members, including grandchildren he has never met. "Can't wait just to get there and just to see the smile...
WALA-TV FOX10
Three pedestrians struck at Cottage Hill Road and Azalea Road intersection
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An adult female and two juveniles were struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Cottage Hill Road and Azalea Road. The victims were transported to the hospital and are dealing with non-life-threatening injuries. We will update this story as more information becomes available. --- Download...
WALA-TV FOX10
Potential icy road conditions for drivers this Christmas
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Drivers have one more day to prepare for the polar plunge and need to be prepared for potentially icy roads, especially if headed north. State troopers sent out that word of warning tonight. According to ALDOT and ALEA, keep an emergency kit with jumper cables, blankets,...
2 women accused of stabbings Monday, Tuesday morning: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two women were accused of two separate stabbings on Monday and early Tuesday morning, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Officials said their officers were called to the 200 block of Africatown Boulevard, near the Cochrane-Africatown Bridge, around 6:30 a.m., after getting a report about a person being stabbed. […]
Local plumbers warn about pipes bursting due to extreme drops in temperature
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The forecast calls for severe drops in temperatures this upcoming Thursday. The temperatures will plummet to the coldest readings so far this season. Greg Smith and Trey Gardner, both plumbers and managers of Roto-Rooter in Mobile, say the extreme drop in air temperature could cause water pipes in houses, buildings, or […]
Lab mix Diesel looking for a new home
Our Pet of the Week is a two-year-old lab mix named Diesel.
Military veteran loses everything to fire in Pensacola
A military veteran lost everything to a fire Monday evening.
Man shot on General Gorgas Drive Sunday morning: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning. An official said officers were called to the 500 block of General Gorgas Drive, near University Hospital, after receiving reports of a shooting. Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot. According […]
Park & ride shuttle service, kids events & more: All you need to know ahead of MoonPie over Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We are just 11 days away from New Year’s Eve and thousands of people in Mobile will more than likely be in one place to ring in the New Year, at the MoonPie over Mobile celebration in Mardi Gras Park. During the full day and night of celebration, there will be […]
Pensacola man charged with attempted homicide in connection with Saturday shooting: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. Khiry Alexander Walker, 33, was charged with attempted homicide and possession of a convicted felon. On Saturday, deputies responded to a shooting on Frisco Court, near Chaseville Street and […]
