Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Week 16 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Fewer people are obsessing over start 'em, sit 'em decisions at this point in the season, but the ones who still care really care. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever, and the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can take in, the better it will make your Week 16 lineup choices.
FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 16
Another season of fantasy football, another group of start-or-sit scenarios to answer. It’s not just enough to draft the right team and make the right moves off the waiver wire. We all know that. We also have to make sure that we are starting the correct players each week.
Yardbarker
49ers' Kyle Shanahan provides an injury update on Deebo Samuel
The San Francisco 49ers have three games remaining before their first playoff game. They have already clinched the NFC West. While the No. 2 seed could still be in play, head coach Kyle Shanahan wants to be strategic and careful with his banged-up players, ensuring that his team is as healthy as can be come postseason action.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 16 lineup decisions: Starts, Sits, Sleepers and Busts to know for every game
Fantasy Football is all about the matchups. Even though you drafted your team with certain hopes and intentions, your weekly lineup decisions shouldn't be determined by the order you picked your players in. You need to check who your players play and make sure you've got the right guys in -- and the wrong guys out.
Darrelle Revis: Zach Wilson 'has lost the trust of the Jets' fan base'
Just before the Jets’ loss to Jacksonville went final, and a bit after Zach Wilson was benched during the game, ex-Jets DB Darrelle Revis Tweeted that Wilson was getting the same boos he heard during the Brett Favre era.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Eagles' vaunted pass-rush gets even stronger, Patriots upgrade receiver spot
Lost in the Jalen Hurts injury news is that the Eagles had six sacks of Justin Fields in the closer-than-expected Week 15 win over the Bears in Chicago. Their 55 sacks entering the slate of Christmas Eve games leads the NFL, but in this mock, Philadelphia goes back to the well along the defensive line to add more youth to a unit that does feature elder veterans like Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham.
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Gets full tag on practice estimate
Burks (concussion) was listed as full on Tuesday's practice estimate, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Since sustaining a concussion Week 13 at Philadelphia, Burks missed back-to-back contests while sitting out all sessions during prep for Weeks 14 and 15. Earlier Tuesday, coach Mike Vrabel relayed to Turron Davenport of ESPN.com that he hoped Burks would take part in the upcoming walkthrough, and the rookie wide receiver was able to handle enough reps to be considered a full participant. That doesn't necessarily mean Burks is in the clear yet as he makes his way through the protocol for head injuries, but he at least appears to be in the final phase or two, which bodes well for his odds to return Saturday versus the Texans.
CBS Sports
49ers' Deebo Samuel: Ditches walking boot
Samuel (knee) hasn't been cleared to practice and remains in line to sit out Saturday's game against the Commanders, but he was spotted Tuesday without a walking boot to protect his sprained ankle and without any brace on his injured left knee, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Comments / 1