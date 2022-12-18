ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Louisville man arrested after wrong-way crash appears in jail court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville man arrested in connection to a fiery wrong-way crash that happened early Sunday morning on Hurstbourne Parkway appeared in jail court Thursday morning. Porfirio Cruz Hernandez, 26, was booked at the Louisville Department of Corrections Wednesday night after staying at UofL Hospital to be...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Person killed in Chickasaw Park identified as a 15-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The person found dead over the weekend in Chickasaw Park has been identified as a Louisville teenager. Ja’Maury Johnson, 15, died of a gunshot wound , according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Louisville Metro police officers called to the park on Southwestern Parkway...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

7-year-old killed in tree cutting accident in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 7-year-old was killed in a tree-cutting accident over the weekend. According to the sheriff's office, the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Sunday. Police and EMS responded to a residence about a person being injured...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

15-year-old boy identified as victim in fatal Chickasaw Park shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 15-year-old Louisville boy was shot and killed at Chickasaw Park on Sunday afternoon. Ja'Maury Johnson was identified as the victim of the shooting by the Jefferson County Coroner's office. Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a person down in the park just after 4 p.m. on Dec. 18.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Coroner identifies 2 men shot, killed in St. Denis neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men who were shot and killed on Sunday morning in the St. Denis neighborhood have been identified by officials. Edward McClain, 69, and Johnie Davidson Sr., 68 were identified as the two victims who were found dead in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police identify person of interest in Okolona shoplifting incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have identified an individual accused of stealing from the Academy Sports in the Okolona neighborhood. The felony theft happened Dec. 6 at the Academy Sports store on Outer Loop, according to police. Earlier this afternoon, LMPD shared pictures of a person of interest...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD investigates 4 deadly shootings that killed 5 people over the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s Homicide Unit is investigating several homicides since Friday. On Friday, officers responded to the 4500 block of Sunset Circle around 7:20 p.m. and found 19-year-old Eric Williams shot. He was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries. Shortly thereafter, officers were...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LFD crews at scene of Shawnee neighborhood structure fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire Department crews are at a structure fire in the Shawnee neighborhood. MetroSafe confirmed the call about the fire came in on Tuesday at 6:08 a.m. There have been no reports of rescues or injuries. This is a developing story.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

No one hurt in Park Hill neighborhood fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire Department arson investigators are working to figure out what caused a fire in the Park Hill neighborhood to start. According to MetroSafe, a fire was reported in the 2100 block of Dumesnil Street on Monday just before 5:10 a.m. Fire crews got there within...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

KYTC: I-264 West ramp to I-64 East immediate closure announced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced an immediate closure of the I-264 West ramp to I-64 East in western Jefferson County. The closure on Tuesday is until 3 p.m. This is due to a crew replacing an expansion joint on the bridge that carries the off-ramp, according to a KYTC release.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Shawnee neighborhood house total loss in fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A vacant house in the Shawnee neighborhood is now being described as a total loss by the Louisville Fire Department. The fire occurred in the 600 block of South 38th Street. LFD was dispatched at 6:09 a.m. and firefighters got there at 6:12 a.m. They noticed...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Crews battle heavy structure fire in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS responded to a heavy structure fire in east Louisville on Monday which was caused by a kerosene heater. Fire crews said they were called to a fire in the 4000 block of Machupe Drive, near I-71, on Monday afternoon, according to AMFEMS spokesman Jordan Yuodis.
LOUISVILLE, KY

