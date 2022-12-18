Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Officials identify 19-year-old killed in crash on Hurstbourne Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The teenager who was killed in a wrong-way crash early Sunday morning on Hurstbourne Parkway has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Landon Nokes, 19, was killed just north of Fegenbush Lane. Nokes died from blunt force trauma in a head-on collision.
Wave 3
Louisville man arrested after wrong-way crash appears in jail court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville man arrested in connection to a fiery wrong-way crash that happened early Sunday morning on Hurstbourne Parkway appeared in jail court Thursday morning. Porfirio Cruz Hernandez, 26, was booked at the Louisville Department of Corrections Wednesday night after staying at UofL Hospital to be...
WLKY.com
All lanes back open after multi-vehicle crash on I-264 E near Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All lanes are back open on I-264 E after a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday. MetroSafe said that crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. Officials said that a semi truck was rear ended by a car causing the semi to hit two more vehicles. Two people were...
Wave 3
Person killed in Chickasaw Park identified as a 15-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The person found dead over the weekend in Chickasaw Park has been identified as a Louisville teenager. Ja’Maury Johnson, 15, died of a gunshot wound , according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Louisville Metro police officers called to the park on Southwestern Parkway...
WLKY.com
7-year-old killed in tree cutting accident in Hardin County
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 7-year-old was killed in a tree-cutting accident over the weekend. According to the sheriff's office, the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Sunday. Police and EMS responded to a residence about a person being injured...
wdrb.com
15-year-old boy identified as victim in fatal Chickasaw Park shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 15-year-old Louisville boy was shot and killed at Chickasaw Park on Sunday afternoon. Ja'Maury Johnson was identified as the victim of the shooting by the Jefferson County Coroner's office. Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a person down in the park just after 4 p.m. on Dec. 18.
wdrb.com
Former Eastern High School student killed in wrong-way crash; Man charged with murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police charged a 26-year-old man with murder after a former Eastern High School student was killed in a wrong way crash on Hurstbourne Parkway over the weekend. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, Porfirio Cruz Hernandez is charged with murder,...
Wave 3
Coroner identifies 2 men shot, killed in St. Denis neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men who were shot and killed on Sunday morning in the St. Denis neighborhood have been identified by officials. Edward McClain, 69, and Johnie Davidson Sr., 68 were identified as the two victims who were found dead in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
Wave 3
Police identify person of interest in Okolona shoplifting incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have identified an individual accused of stealing from the Academy Sports in the Okolona neighborhood. The felony theft happened Dec. 6 at the Academy Sports store on Outer Loop, according to police. Earlier this afternoon, LMPD shared pictures of a person of interest...
Wave 3
LMPD investigates 4 deadly shootings that killed 5 people over the weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s Homicide Unit is investigating several homicides since Friday. On Friday, officers responded to the 4500 block of Sunset Circle around 7:20 p.m. and found 19-year-old Eric Williams shot. He was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries. Shortly thereafter, officers were...
Kentucky permanently removes children from facility where young boy died in July
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Thursday, the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) announced that it will permanently remove children from a Louisville psychiatric residential treatment facility after a little boy died earlier this year. Officials say 7-year-old Ja'Ceon Terry died at Uspiritus-Brooklawn on July 17. His cause...
Wave 3
LFD crews at scene of Shawnee neighborhood structure fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire Department crews are at a structure fire in the Shawnee neighborhood. MetroSafe confirmed the call about the fire came in on Tuesday at 6:08 a.m. There have been no reports of rescues or injuries. This is a developing story.
Police investigating homicide after man found shot in Chickasaw Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man’s body was found in Chickasaw Park. According to Metro Police, Second Division officers responded to the park just off Southwestern Parkway around 4 p.m. Sunday. There, they said officers found an adult male “obviously deceased.” In...
Wave 3
No one hurt in Park Hill neighborhood fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire Department arson investigators are working to figure out what caused a fire in the Park Hill neighborhood to start. According to MetroSafe, a fire was reported in the 2100 block of Dumesnil Street on Monday just before 5:10 a.m. Fire crews got there within...
Southern Indiana man convicted of setting home on fire with family inside receives 12-year sentence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man recently convicted for setting his home on fire with his family inside learned his fate in a southern Indiana courtroom. Jamal Long, 24, will spend the next twelve years in jail. According to Charlestown City Police Department, Judge Abraham Navarro sentenced Long to the...
WLKY.com
Family of southern Indiana murder victim eager for justice after mistrial
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — In a Clark County courtroom Wednesday evening, James Cochran was expecting to hear the word 'guilty.' Instead, he learned there had been a mistrial in the case against his former son-in-law. "Puts a big hole in your heart, knowing you don't get justice for your daughter,"...
wdrb.com
Louisville fire station on South 6th Street installs Safe Haven Baby Box
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another local fire station has a resource for parents who need help. The Louisville fire station at 1500 South 6th Street now has a Safe Haven Baby Box. Baby boxes provide a safe and anonymous way for parents to surrender infants. The box is climate-controlled and...
Wave 3
KYTC: I-264 West ramp to I-64 East immediate closure announced
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced an immediate closure of the I-264 West ramp to I-64 East in western Jefferson County. The closure on Tuesday is until 3 p.m. This is due to a crew replacing an expansion joint on the bridge that carries the off-ramp, according to a KYTC release.
Wave 3
Shawnee neighborhood house total loss in fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A vacant house in the Shawnee neighborhood is now being described as a total loss by the Louisville Fire Department. The fire occurred in the 600 block of South 38th Street. LFD was dispatched at 6:09 a.m. and firefighters got there at 6:12 a.m. They noticed...
Wave 3
Crews battle heavy structure fire in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS responded to a heavy structure fire in east Louisville on Monday which was caused by a kerosene heater. Fire crews said they were called to a fire in the 4000 block of Machupe Drive, near I-71, on Monday afternoon, according to AMFEMS spokesman Jordan Yuodis.
