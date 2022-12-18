Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Week 16 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Fewer people are obsessing over start 'em, sit 'em decisions at this point in the season, but the ones who still care really care. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever, and the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can take in, the better it will make your Week 16 lineup choices.
Sporting News
NFL picks, predictions against the spread Week 16: Packers upset Dolphins; Chiefs survive Seahawks; Bucs escape Cardinals
Week 15 was another wild and unpredictable slate of unpredictable NFL games with no leads safe and no teams immune to late drama. The 2022 regular season has three weeks, so there are plenty more gifts to give. Here's hoping our Week 16 picks against the spread are merry and...
Sporting News
Week 16 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Deon Jackson, Marquise Goodwin, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
This is going to be a wild week for owners still gunning for a fantasy football championship. We have the standard Thursday night game, but 11 Saturday games, three Sunday games, and one Monday game will result in a much different rhythm than usual. The experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to aid in making your Week 16 fantasy lineup decisions.
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
Fantasy football playoffs Week 16: Win your league with these waiver wire tight ends
The fantasy football playoffs are in full swing, and if your team is still alive, you are likely just a couple of wins from a title. You are now officially in “win now or go home” mode. If you happened to receive a bye in the first round, you likely got a breather from the actual matchups last week, but now you are still in the same boat as everyone else with regard to waiver-wire work. The quarterback position continues to be derailed by injuries, and both the running backs and wide receivers have been picked clean. However, with so many people...
Sporting News
Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 16 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks
It's either the semifinals or the opening round of the fantasy football playoffs for most, depending on the size of your league. Every team is in action, though the bulk of Week 16's games are on Saturday. That means fantasy owners will have one fewer day than usual to make key start 'em, sit 'em decisions, but SN's Vinnie Iyer has your back with his Week 16 fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zonovan Knight: Expected to play Thursday
Knight (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Jaguars, is in line to play, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports. Despite being listed as a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Knight still took a designation into the Week 16 contest. Fantasy managers who are planning on using Knight this week will still want to ensure that he's officially cleared when the Jets release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Knight has taken hold of the lead role out of the New York backfield, but after three quality performances to kick off his NFL career, the undrafted rookie out of NC State stumbled in last week's loss to the Lions. He carried 13 times for just 23 yards against Detroit and failed to draw a target across his 28 snaps.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zonovan Knight: Listed as questionable for TNF
Knight (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Jaguars after being deemed a full participant on Wednesday's practice report, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site, previously noted that Knight came out of Week 15 action with an ankle issue,...
FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 16
Another season of fantasy football, another group of start-or-sit scenarios to answer. It’s not just enough to draft the right team and make the right moves off the waiver wire. We all know that. We also have to make sure that we are starting the correct players each week.
49ers Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on resting starters before playoffs
Usually when a team clinches a postseason berth, they’ll look to rest their starters; but not head coach Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers. San Fran might be NFC West champions, but Shanahan is still looking for the 49ers to mesh on the field. San Francisco clinched the...
Giants Worked Out Notable Running Back Tuesday
The Giants already have 1,100-yard rusher Saquon Barkley in their backfield, but that didn't stop them from looking to add some depth on Tuesday. Per Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, New York worked out former Rams running back Darrell Henderson. Henderson was let go of by LA after a...
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football: Top waiver wire targets and your first look at Week 16 rankings
Week 15 didn't have a ton of big injuries, but the ones we got are going to hurt. Jonathan Taylor was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain, as we learned Monday, which likely means his season is over -- a frustrating ending for the guy who was supposed to be the safe No. 1 pick. But that isn't the most important injury we learned about Monday -- that honor would go to Jalen Hurts, who suffered a shoulder injury during the third quarter of Sunday's game and could be out for the rest of the regular season.
NFL Fantasy Football Forecast Week 16: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
Fantasy Football seasons are coming down to the wire. Here's a little help for Week 16. The post NFL Fantasy Football Forecast Week 16: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
CBS Sports
Bills' Josh Allen: Limited in practice to begin week
Allen was a limited practice participant Tuesday due to a right elbow injury. Allen has been listed on the Bills' injury report for each of the past six weeks due to the elbow injury he originally sustained Week 9 against the Jets, but Tuesday marks the first time he's been anything other than a full participant since late November. The Bills haven't indicated that Allen is dealing with any sort of setback following Saturday's 32-29 win over the Dolphins, so at this stage of the week, fantasy managers can probably view his limitations as precautionary unless the team says otherwise. Allen is still expected to be ready to go for the Bills' Week 16 game in Chicago on Saturday.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 16 Wide Receiver Rankings: Weather a big factor for Chris Olave, Amari Cooper, others
Before we get to my Week 16 rankings for wide receiver, here are my thoughts on three of the biggest questions facing the position this week:. Jalen Hurts' injury, well, hurts the Eagles offense. There's no question about it. The Eagles have built so much of what they do around his dual-threat abilities, and they'll lose an explosive element without that. But Gardner Minshew is a pretty solid passer in his own right, and I don't think we're going to see too much of a decline for the Eagles star wide receivers. I won't go so far as to say it's good for them, because I don't think losing your starting quarterback is ever a good thing. However, the Eagles will likely be a bit more pass-heavy with Minshew, and he's good enough to get the ball to his very good receivers. I moved Brown and Smith down a couple of spots when the news broke, but Brown is still a top-10 WR, and Smith is still in my top 20. I'm still starting both, in other words, even against a tough Cowboys defense.
CBS Sports
Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 16 picks: Top players to add include Gardner Minshew, Zack Moss
Even with the 2022 Fantasy football playoffs underway, improving your roster is still critical because NFL injuries can strike at any time. Owners who have ridden Jalen Hurts' success for the first 15 weeks of the season are finding that out the hard way with early reporting indicating that Hurts might not be able to play in Week 16 against the Cowboys because of a shoulder injury. So if Hurts isn't in your Week 16 Fantasy football lineups, do you turn to your backup or can you find streaming value in the Fantasy football waiver wire?
CBS Sports
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Partial activity Tuesday
Hendrickson (wrist) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, per the team's official site. Hendrickson, who missed last weekend's matchup against Tampa Bay due to the fractured wrist he suffered in Week 14 versus Cleveland, has since popped up as a limited participant during Tuesday's walk-through session. With Sam Hubbard now in line to miss multiple games with a calf injury, Cameron Sample, Joseph Ossai and Jeff Gunter could all be slated for heavy snap counts Saturday against the Patriots if Hendrickson is unable to gain medical clearance in time.
Updated Lions 2023 Draft Order after Rams MNF Loss
The Rams losing continues to aid the Detroit Lions.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Added to injury report
Huntley was a limited participant at practice Wednesday due to right shoulder tendinitis. Huntley wasn't listed on the Ravens' initial Week 16 injury report that was released Tuesday, so the fact that he was limited a day later is noteworthy. Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, which sets the stage for Thursday's practice to be pivotal with regard to both quarterbacks' chances of playing Saturday against the Falcons. If Jackson ends up being ruled out for the Week 16 contest and if Huntley is cleared to play, the latter will be in line to make his third consecutive start.
CBS Sports
Falcons' John FitzPatrick: Designated to return
The Falcons designated FitzPatrick (undisclosed) to return from injured reserve Tuesday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. FitzPartick has been on Atlanta's injured reserve since the beginning of September due to an undisclosed injury, but Tuesday now marks the start of the 21-day window for the team to activate him back to their active roster. With Kyle Pitts (knee) now done for the year, the Falcons could give the rookie tight end some extra snaps down the stretch alongside Parker Hesse, MyCole Pruitt and Anthony Firkser.
Comments / 0